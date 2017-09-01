Manchester City sit top of the Premier league table after overpowering an abysmal Crystal Palace side. Palace now has the accolade of beingthe first team in English Football League history to start a season with 6 defeats and zero goals.

City is leading Manchester United in Goal difference – sitting atop the league table – having scored 22 goals in their past five matches.

Game Summary

The game was goalless until Sané found a way past the Palace side to score in the 44th minute.

with a stylish goal that saw him run into the area and deliver David Silva’s pass over the head of the hapless Scott Dann for the first goal of the game.

Sterling made it Two nil when he converted a nice cross from Sane and then three nil with a close range shot. Aguero, added to the goal tally with 11 minutes to go when he headed home another Sane delivery.

It was then that substitute Fabian Delph added to Palace’s pain with a further goal – a fierce strike into the top corner before the end of the game.

Final score: Manchester City (5-0) Crystal Palace

About the Premier League

England’s primary football competition – the English PremierLeague is a pro soccer league for men’s association football clubs. competition.

Contested by 20 clubs, the league operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the English Football League, although Welsh clubs that compete in the EFL may also qualify.

Interestingly, The Premier League is actually corporation – with each of the 20 member clubs acting as shareholders. The seasons run from August through May each year, with all teams in the competition playing each other team in the league twice – both home and away – so that each team plays 38 matches – with a total of 380 matches taking place during the season.