Nike pledges to use 100% renewable electrical energy sources by 2025

As part of a campaign known as “The RE100” Nike is furthering its history of supporting sustainability, by becoming one of 36 major businesses that have pledged to use 100%renewable energy for electrical demands, the group The Climate Group announced Tuesday as part of Climate Week New-York City.YC.

The RE100 was originally founded a year a go with just 13 commercial partners including IKEA Group, Swiss Re, BT Group, Formula E, H&M, KPN, Nestlé, Philips, RELX Group, J. Safra Sarasin, Unilever and YOOX Group – as well as Mars, Incorporated, the first US business on board. Partners today include Goldman Sachs, H&M, Johnson & Johnson, Starbucks and UBS.

“Climate change is a global issue that requires global solutions,” said Nike Chief Operating Officer Eric Sprunk, in a press release. “We believe that collaboration is important to accelerate and scale sustainable innovations that have potential to change the world, and Nike is proud to join the leading global brands in RE100 with our commitment to reach 100 percent renewable energy.”

Many of the companies joining RE100 today have set target years for becoming ‘100% renewable’. For example, Goldman Sachs has a goal to become 100% renewable by 2020; Johnson & Johnson by 2050; Nike by 2025; and Voya International by 2015. Steelcase became 100% powered by renewable electricity in 2014.