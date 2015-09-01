Football Team Twitter Hashtags List

Looking for a Twitter hashtag for a particular football team?
Look no further, We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of football team hashtags:
|TEAM
|Twitter Hashtag
|Accrington Stanley
|#asfc
|Afc Bournemouth
|#afcb
|Afc Wimbledon
|#afcwimbledon
|Aldershot
|#shots
|Arsenal
|#arsenal
|Aston Villa
|#avfc
|Barnet
|#BarnetFC
|Barnsley
|#barnsleyfc
|Blackburn Rovers
|#brfc
|Bolton Wandererss
|#bwfc
|Bradford City
|#bcafc
|Brentford
|#brentfordfc
|Brighton
|#bhafc
|Bristol City
|#BristolCity
|Bristol Rovers
|#BristolRovers
|Burnley
|#clarets
|Burton Albion
|#bafc
|Bury
|#BuryFC
|Cardiff City
|#cardiffcity
|Carlisle Utd
|#carlisleutd
|Celtic FC
|#celtic
|Charlton Athletic
|#cafc
|Chelsea
|#cfc
|Cheltenham Town
|#ctfc
|Chesterfield
|#cfc
|Colchester Utd
|#colu
|Coventry City
|#skyblues
|Crewe Alexandra
|#crewealex
|Crystal Palace
|#cpfc
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|#dagred
|Derby County
|#DerbyCounty
|Doncaster Rovers
|#drfc
|Everton
|#everton
|Exeter City
|#ecfc
|Fulham
|#fulham
|Gillingham
|#gillinghamfc
|Hartlepool Utd
|#Pools
|Hereford Utd
|#herefordunited
|Huddersfield Town
|#htafc
|Hull City
|#hcafc
|Ipswich Town
|#itfc
|Leeds Utd
|#twitterwhites
|Leicester City
|#lcfc
|Leyton Orient
|#orient
|Lincoln City
|#LincolnCity
|Liverpool: #lfc
|#lfc
|Macclesfield Town
|#mtfc
|Manchester City: #mcfc
|#mcfc
|Manchester United: #mufc
|#mufc
|Middlesbrough
|#Boro
|Millwall
|#millwall
|Mk Dons
|#MKDons
|Morecambe
|#MorecambeFC
|Newcastle United: #nufc
|#nufc
|Northampton Town
|#ntfc
|Norwich City
|#ncfc
|Notts County
|#notts
|Notts Forest
|#nffc
|Oldham Athletic
|#oafc
|Oxford United
|#oufc
|Peterborough United
|#posh
|Plymouth Argyle
|#pafc
|Port Vale
|#pvfc
|Portsmouth
|#pompey
|Preston North End
|#pne
|Queens Park Rangers
|#qpr
|Reading
|#readingfc
|Rochdale
|#RochdaleFC
|Rotherham United
|#rufc
|Scunthorpe Utd
|#iron
|Sheffield Utd
|#utb #sufc
|Sheffield Wednesday
|#swfc
|Shrewsbury Town
|#shrews
|Southampton
|#saintsfc
|Southend United
|#southendunited
|Stevenage
|#stevenagefc
|Stockport County
|#StockportCounty
|Stoke City: #stoke or #scfc
|#stoke
|Sunderland
|#sfc
|Swansea City
|#scfc
|Swindon Town
|#stfc
|Torquay United
|#tufc
|Tottenham Hotspur
|#coys
|Tranmere Rovers
|#trfc
|Walsall
|#walsallfc
|Watford
|#watfordfc
|West Bromwich Albion
|#baggies
|Wigan Athletic
|#wigan
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|#wolves
|Wycombe Wanderers
|#wwfc
|Yeovil Town
|#ytfc
Please submit any hashtags we’re missing in the comments! Thanks.
