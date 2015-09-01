Football Team Twitter Hashtags List

Looking for a Twitter hashtag for a particular football team?

Look no further, We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of football team hashtags:

TEAM Twitter Hashtag Accrington Stanley #asfc Afc Bournemouth #afcb Afc Wimbledon #afcwimbledon Aldershot #shots Arsenal #arsenal Aston Villa #avfc Barnet #BarnetFC Barnsley #barnsleyfc Blackburn Rovers #brfc Bolton Wandererss #bwfc Bradford City #bcafc Brentford #brentfordfc Brighton #bhafc Bristol City #BristolCity Bristol Rovers #BristolRovers Burnley #clarets Burton Albion #bafc Bury #BuryFC Cardiff City #cardiffcity Carlisle Utd #carlisleutd Celtic FC #celtic Charlton Athletic #cafc Chelsea #cfc Cheltenham Town #ctfc Chesterfield #cfc Colchester Utd #colu Coventry City #skyblues Crewe Alexandra #crewealex Crystal Palace #cpfc Dagenham & Redbridge #dagred Derby County #DerbyCounty Doncaster Rovers #drfc Everton #everton Exeter City #ecfc Fulham #fulham Gillingham #gillinghamfc Hartlepool Utd #Pools Hereford Utd #herefordunited Huddersfield Town #htafc Hull City #hcafc Ipswich Town #itfc Leeds Utd #twitterwhites Leicester City #lcfc Leyton Orient #orient Lincoln City #LincolnCity Liverpool: #lfc #lfc Macclesfield Town #mtfc Manchester City: #mcfc #mcfc Manchester United: #mufc #mufc Middlesbrough #Boro Millwall #millwall Mk Dons #MKDons Morecambe #MorecambeFC Newcastle United: #nufc #nufc Northampton Town #ntfc Norwich City #ncfc Notts County #notts Notts Forest #nffc Oldham Athletic #oafc Oxford United #oufc Peterborough United #posh Plymouth Argyle #pafc Port Vale #pvfc Portsmouth #pompey Preston North End #pne Queens Park Rangers #qpr Queens Park Rangers: #qpr #qpr Reading #readingfc Rochdale #RochdaleFC Rotherham United #rufc Scunthorpe Utd #iron Sheffield Utd #utb #sufc Sheffield Wednesday #swfc Shrewsbury Town #shrews Southampton #saintsfc Southend United #southendunited Stevenage #stevenagefc Stockport County #StockportCounty Stoke City: #stoke or #scfc #stoke Sunderland #sfc Swansea City #scfc Swansea City #jackarmy Swindon Town #stfc Torquay United #tufc Tottenham Hotspur #coys Tranmere Rovers #trfc Walsall #walsallfc Watford #watfordfc West Bromwich Albion #baggies Wigan Athletic #wigan Wolverhampton Wanderers #wolves Wycombe Wanderers #wwfc Yeovil Town #ytfc

Please submit any hashtags we’re missing in the comments! Thanks.

To win at football you have to score goals. Here are the top marksmen in FIFA 16 to get the job done.

(Data via Electronic Arts).

Shooting

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid CF (Spain) Zlatan Ibrahimović – Paris Saint Germain (France) Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona (Spain) Carlos Tevez – Boca Juniors (Argentina) Luis Suárez – FC Barcelona (Spain) Sergio Agüero – Manchester City (England) Hulk – Football Club Zenit (Russia) Arjen Robben – FC Bayern München (Germany) James Rodríguez – Real Madrid CF (Spain) Robin van Persie – Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Shot Power