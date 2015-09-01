Football Team Twitter Hashtags List

Looking for a Twitter hashtag for a particular football team?
Look no further, We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of football team hashtags:

TEAM Twitter Hashtag
Accrington Stanley  #asfc
Afc Bournemouth  #afcb
Afc Wimbledon  #afcwimbledon
Aldershot  #shots
Arsenal #arsenal
Aston Villa #avfc
Barnet #BarnetFC
Barnsley  #barnsleyfc
Blackburn Rovers #brfc
Bolton Wandererss #bwfc
Bradford City  #bcafc
Brentford  #brentfordfc
Brighton  #bhafc
Bristol City  #BristolCity
Bristol Rovers  #BristolRovers
Burnley  #clarets
Burton Albion  #bafc
Bury  #BuryFC
Cardiff City  #cardiffcity
Carlisle Utd  #carlisleutd
Celtic FC #celtic
Charlton Athletic  #cafc
Chelsea #cfc
Cheltenham Town  #ctfc
Chesterfield  #cfc
Colchester Utd  #colu
Coventry City  #skyblues
Crewe Alexandra  #crewealex
Crystal Palace  #cpfc
Dagenham & Redbridge  #dagred
Derby County  #DerbyCounty
Doncaster Rovers  #drfc
Everton #everton
Exeter City  #ecfc
Fulham #fulham
Gillingham  #gillinghamfc
Hartlepool Utd  #Pools
Hereford Utd  #herefordunited
Huddersfield Town  #htafc
Hull City  #hcafc
Ipswich Town  #itfc
Leeds Utd  #twitterwhites
Leicester City  #lcfc
Leyton Orient  #orient
Lincoln City  #LincolnCity
Liverpool: #lfc #lfc
Macclesfield Town  #mtfc
Manchester City: #mcfc #mcfc
Manchester United: #mufc #mufc
Middlesbrough  #Boro
Millwall  #millwall
Mk Dons  #MKDons
Morecambe  #MorecambeFC
Newcastle United: #nufc #nufc
Northampton Town  #ntfc
Norwich City  #ncfc
Notts County  #notts
Notts Forest  #nffc
Oldham Athletic  #oafc
Oxford United  #oufc
Peterborough United  #posh
Plymouth Argyle  #pafc
Port Vale  #pvfc
Portsmouth  #pompey
Preston North End  #pne
Queens Park Rangers  #qpr
Queens Park Rangers: #qpr #qpr
Reading  #readingfc
Rochdale  #RochdaleFC
Rotherham United  #rufc
Scunthorpe Utd  #iron
Sheffield Utd  #utb #sufc
Sheffield Wednesday  #swfc
Shrewsbury Town  #shrews
Southampton  #saintsfc
Southend United  #southendunited
Stevenage  #stevenagefc
Stockport County  #StockportCounty
Stoke City: #stoke or #scfc #stoke
Sunderland #sfc
Swansea City #scfc
Swansea City  #jackarmy
Swindon Town  #stfc
Torquay United  #tufc
Tottenham Hotspur #coys
Tranmere Rovers  #trfc
Walsall  #walsallfc
Watford  #watfordfc
West Bromwich Albion #baggies
Wigan Athletic #wigan
Wolverhampton Wanderers #wolves
Wycombe Wanderers  #wwfc
Yeovil Town  #ytfc

Please submit any hashtags we’re missing in the comments! Thanks.

==

http://livesoccerscores.net/top-10-fifa-16-players-based-on-shooting-shot-power
To win at football you have to score goals. Here are the top marksmen in FIFA 16 to get the job done.
(Data via Electronic Arts).

Shooting

cr7 Ronaldo stats fifa16

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid CF (Spain)
  2.  Zlatan Ibrahimović – Paris Saint Germain (France)
  3. Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona (Spain)
  4.  Carlos Tevez – Boca Juniors (Argentina)
  5.  Luis Suárez – FC Barcelona (Spain)
  6.  Sergio Agüero – Manchester City (England)
  7. Hulk – Football Club Zenit (Russia)
  8. Arjen Robben –  FC Bayern München (Germany)
  9.  James Rodríguez – Real Madrid CF (Spain)
  10. Robin van Persie – Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Shot Power

Rony fifa16

  1. Ronny – Hertha BSC (Germany)
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid CF (Spain)
  3. Hulk – Football Club Zenit (Russia)
  4.  Zlatan Ibrahimović – Paris Saint Germain (France)
  5. Lukas Podolski – Galatasaray (Turkey)
  6.  Fredy Guarín – Inter Milan (Italy)
  7. Naldo – VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
  8. Paul Pogba – Juventus (Italy)
  9. Bradley Johnson – Norwich City (England)
  10. Piti  – Granada CF (Spain)

