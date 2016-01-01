UK Euro 2016 TV coverage – Presenter & Pundits Lineup announced

With the quadrennial UEFA European Championship just around the corning (France 10 June – 10 July), football fans are always interested to know which presenters and pundits to expect from major TV channels.

For the BBC, Lineker, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry make the starting lineup.

The ITV pundits include Ian wright and Peter Crouch.

See full details below.

BBC Euro 2016 Coverage

Presenter: Gary Lineker.

Pundits: Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Thierry Henry, Gianluca Vialli, Jens Lehmann, Frank Lampard, Jurgen Klinsmann, Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, John Hartson, Robbie Savage, Kevin Kilbane and Neil Lennon.

England camp: Gabby Logan.

Northern Ireland camp: Stephen Watson.

Wales camp: Jason Mohammed and Eilidh Barbour.

Studio: ‘In the heart of Gay Paris’.

ITV Euro 2016 Coverage

Presenter: Mark Pougatch

Pundits: Slaven Bilic, Lothar Matthaus, Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Lee Dixon, Peter Crouch, Tony Pulis, Emmanuel Petit, Christian Karembeu, Louis Saha, Norman Whiteside, Eniola Aluko and Richard Dunne.

Reporters: Gabriel Clarke and Leon Mann.

Studio: In Paris, overlooking Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Matches

Euro2016 matches will be played in ten stadia in ten French cities: Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Étienne, and Toulouse.

This is the 3rd time France has hosted the tournament, (they also hosted the inaugural tournament in 1960 and the 1984 finals).

The winning team this year earns the right to compete at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Russia.