0% APR finance car deals August 2024 | Best interest free finance (2024)

  • When you use any kind of finance, be that a bank loan, credit card or car finance, you’ll be charged interest calculated as a percentage of the total borrowing. This is usually expressed as an APR, or annual percentage rate. Quite simply, 0% car finance – sometimes referred to as zero percent car finance – means you won’t pay any interest.

    Assuming there are no additional charges, that means if you borrow £20,000 to buy a car, you’ll pay back £20,000 over the course of the finance agreement period.

    As with any finance agreement, make sure you read the fine print and understand every aspect of the deal.

  • The main advantage of 0% car finance is that the amount you borrow is the amount you’ll pay back. That means you might be able to buy a better or more well-equipped car because you’re not having to pay interest on top. Your money goes on the car, not to the lender.

    However, 0% car finance is often only available on certain models, at certain times and for certain repayment periods. You might even find that only particular engines or trims fall under the offer. It’s also possible that the price of the vehicle might be inflated slightly to pay for the zero percent finance, or you might have extra fees and charges applied.

    That said, 0% car finance deals are always worth seeking out if it means you can get the right car for your needs.

    So an illustration, if you borrow £20,000 at 10% APR over five years, you’ll pay £420 per month – £25,242 in total. With 0% APR, it’ll cost you £333 per month – a total of £20,000.

    That’s a £5242 saving.

  • For many car buyers, 0% APR car finance is appealing because it helps to keep the total cost of borrowing down. But it’s not for everyone, and depending on your credit rating, it may not be an option open to you.

    That’s because the length of 0% car finance deals are sometimes restricted. You might find that your repayments will be over only two years, for example, and that may mean breaking your monthly budget because you’ll be paying more back sooner.

    Also, finance lenders offering 0% APR deals are generally risk-averse, meaning that you may be declined if you don’t have a good credit score.

  • Car dealers or online retailers will be able to take you through the car finance process: showing you the exact sums involved, the amount you’re borrowing, and the amount you’ll be paying back. They’ll explain the finance agreement’s interest rates and other charges – and importantly, how much you’ll be paying per month and how much you’ll pay in total.

    If you’re buying a car on a PCP deal, they will explain the cost of the initial deposit and the monthly repayments. They must also fully outline the size of your optional final payment, and all of the options open to you at the end of the agreement.

    Much of the application process will be carried out online. You’ll need to supply some paperwork (see What documents will I need for 0% car finance?, below). It’s essential you understand precisely what you’re signing up for – ask if you’re not sure on something, and don’t be afraid to pause proceedings if you need some advice.

  • There are four main car finance options open to motorists:

    • Hire purchase: This is the easiest to understand. You take the price of the car, deduct your deposit and the value of your part exchange (if you have one) to calculate the total amount to borrow. The monthly repayments are divided into equal amounts, like a pizza. Once you’ve made the final payment, the car is yours – but because of this, the monthly payments can be higher than on a PCP agreement.
    • Personal contract purchase (PCP): This option can provide the lowest monthly payments, making it among the most popular finance options. Motorists pay an initial deposit, usually around 10% of the car’s total price, followed by monthly payments that usually last between three and five years. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: hand the car back and walk away, use the car as the deposit on your next purchase, or make a large ‘optional final payment’, also known as a balloon payment, to keep the car.
    • Personal loans: These are available from banks, building societies, and other finance lenders. You borrow an amount, pay the dealer, and then repay the loan directly to the lender.
    • Leasing: This can be viewed as long-term rental. You usually pay several months' rent up front, followed by regular payments until the end of the agreement. At that point, you hand the car back.

    It’s critical that you fully understand all aspects of any finance deal you sign up for.

    You can read more about hire purchase vs PCP, the pros and cons of car leasing, and everything you need to know about personal loans in our advice guides.

  • Typically, you’ll only get 0% APR car finance if a car manufacturer is offering it, but there are still a number of options available to you.

    To get low APR on car finance, first hunt around for the lowest advertised APR deals. If you’re not happy with the interest rate offered by a dealer, there are plenty of online lenders who could help reduce the APR you’ll pay – just make sure you read and understand what you’re signing up for.

    A good credit score is key to getting a low APR rate, because the lower the risk lenders think you represent, the lower the cost of borrowing. Use an online credit check service from a provider such as Experian to check yours. If it’s anything less than good, you could struggle, but quick fixes include ensuring you’re on the Electoral Register, closing unused bank accounts and credit cards, and making sure you pay any existing credit agreements on time, every month.

  • APR, or annual percentage rate, is the rate used to help understand the cost of your borrowing. It incorporates the interest rate and additional charges, is expressed as a percentage of the total amount borrowed – and lenders must tell you what it is before you sign.

    In short, the higher the percentage, the more you’ll pay to borrow that sum of money. Zero percent APR is cheaper than 5%; 10% is cheaper than 15%.

    Confusingly, you may see two kinds of APR expressed. Representative APR is often shown in advertising, and is the rate that at least 51% of their customers get, and as such is an estimate. Personal APR is the actual rate you’ll pay, taking into account your own personal – and credit – circ*mstances.

  • Generally speaking, 0% finance is only available on new cars, because the deals are mostly bankrolled by the car manufacturer – so in effect the manufacturer is footing the cost of the real interest rate, so you don’t have to.

    Used car profit margins are often tighter, and many used-car dealers have a looser relationship with car manufacturers. Where you do find 0% used car finance deals, you might discover the screen price has been increased to fund the reduction in interest rate.

  • The most credible alternatives to zero percent car finance are related to making a cash payment. If you have savings, you could use that, or you could consider borrowing the money from a friend or family member.

    But even then, a 0% APR deal will make more sense for many, because using your savings means you’ll miss out on the interest you’d receive if you kept it in the bank.

  • Cars available with 0% finance change all the time, but they’re usually available on models where there’s more supply than demand. Deals on the UK’s most popular new cars can be a little harder to come by.

    While you could visit the offers section of each new-car manufacturer’s website, What Car?’s 0% APR car finance deals section lists the keenest deals – and is continually updated.

  • If you’re buying a new car, or a used car from a dealer or online retailer, the application process should be taken care of, although you will need to show certain documentation. This will typically include:

    • Proof of identity, such as a valid driving licence or passport
    • Proof of income, such as a payslip or a bank statement if you are self-employed
    • Proof of address, such as a utility bill, bank statement or council tax bill. You may need to provide details of previous addresses if you’ve moved house in the last few years.
    • Your bank details to allow the finance lender to collect payments

    It’s worth carrying out your own credit check before you start this process, because 0% car finance deals may only be available to those with a good credit score. Experian is one respected provider of these services.

  • To get the best 0% car finance deal, you’ll need to first choose the best car for your needs. Our expert team of reviewers have tested every new car on sale, delivering the verdict on what it’s really like, and the version that you should choose.

    Once you’ve drawn up your shortlist, search through the best 0% car finance deals on What Car? to get a complete view of the entire new car market.

    Then contact dealers, ask them to give the best price on your part exchange and see if they can match – or better – our Target Price. Only once you’re happy should you sign on the dotted line.

    FAQs

    Will car interest rates drop in 2024? ›

    The auto loan rate forecast for 2024 suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook. While rates are not expected to plummet, there is potential for a modest decline as the year progresses, particularly if inflation continues to subside and the economy remains stable.

    Is there a catch to 0% APR? ›

    There isn't necessarily a catch to 0% APR financing offers. These deals are real, and you won't pay any interest on your car loan. However, that doesn't mean they're the best deal for you. Even without interest payments, you could still pay more overall.

    How to get 0 percent APR on car loan? ›

    0% APR auto loans are reserved for "well-qualified" buyers.

    In most cases, "well-qualified" refers to borrowers with a credit score of 740 or higher. If a borrower isn't in this credit bracket and applies for the 0% APR offer, they could be taking a hit on their credit score that could have been avoided.

    Can you get no interest on a car loan? ›

    Even if you aren't required to put money down to qualify for financing, many lenders require a hefty down payment to qualify for a 0 percent interest auto loan. Lenders also want to see a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. A low DTI confirms your income will cover this new debt atop other payments you may be making.

    Is 2024 a good time to buy a car? ›

    Used car prices have been falling for months, and we expect prices to fall further in the second half of 2024. New car incentives will continue to pull buyers away from used car lots. If you're patient, you may save a few thousand dollars on a used car in just 2-4 month's time.

    Will car prices come down in 2024? ›

    At the end of 2023, the average price of a used car was $28,371, 4.4% less than the average a year earlier⁵. New and used car prices continued to fall in the first quarter of 2024. Industry experts predict that used car prices could decrease by as much as 14% on average by the end of 20246.

    What credit score do you need for 0% APR? ›

    You'll typically need good or excellent credit (a score of at least 690 on the FICO scale) to qualify for most 0% APR credit cards. The ongoing interest rate, which is charged once a card's promotional period ends, will also depend on your creditworthiness.

    Why should you avoid interest rate deals like 0% interest? ›

    Zero-interest loans, where only the principal balance must be repaid, often lure buyers into impulsively buying cars, appliances, and other luxury goods. These loans saddle borrowers with rigid monthly payment schedules and lock them into hard deadlines by which the entire balance must be repaid.

    Why is 0 APR not good for your credit? ›

    A 0% APR is not good for your credit if you overspend, as high credit utilization and missed payments hurt your credit score. If you end up carrying a balance from month to month after the 0% period ends, you will also owe expensive interest charges, making it hard to pay your bills on time and build credit.

    Who has the lowest auto loan rates? ›

    Compare Car Loan Rates
    Top Auto Loan LenderLowest APRTerm Length
    AutoPay4.67%**24 to 96 months
    PenFed Credit Union4.74%36 to 84 months
    Auto Approve6.24%**12 to 84 months
    Consumers Credit Union5.99%Up to 84 months
    3 more rows
    Aug 6, 2024

    Will interest rates go down in 2024? ›

    Will interest rates go down in 2024? As of July 2024, CBA and Westpac expect the RBA to start cutting rates in November. However, ANZ and NAB are forecasting the first rate cut in February 2025 and May 2025 respectively.

    Do 0% APR loans exist? ›

    In some cases, no-interest loans have introductory offers that provide 0% APR for a set period. You may find this type of financing on auto loans from a dealer, but you typically need a good credit score to qualify.

    Which bank is best for a car loan? ›

    Best Auto Loan Rates and Financing for August 2024
    • Best Overall: PenFed.
    • Best for Bad Credit/Low Rates: AUTOPAY.
    • Best Credit Union: Consumers Credit Union.
    • Best for Refinance: LendingTree.
    • Best for Fair Credit: LendingClub.
    • Best for Full Car Buying Experience: Carvana.
    • Best for High Maximum Accepted Mileage: OpenRoad Lending.
    4 days ago

    How old of a car can I finance for 60 months? ›

    There's no universal maximum loan term for a used car. However, lenders and banks typically follow common guidelines, especially as it relates to age and mileage. For example, you usually can't finance a used car older than 10 years with a five year loan.

    Can you negotiate car loan interest rates? ›

    Yes, just like the price of the vehicle, the interest rate is negotiable. Dealers may not offer you the lowest rate that you qualify for. To get the best interest rate, shop around with multiple lenders and negotiate.

    Are interest rates expected to go down in 2024? ›

    Mortgage rates are currently expected to continue trending down through 2024 and into 2025. The Mortgage Bankers Association thinks that 30-year mortgage rates could fall to 6% in 2025.

    Are interest rates expected to drop in 2025? ›

    The Fed is expected to make its first rate cut before the end of 2024 and then continue with additional cuts in response to cooling inflation. This means that by 2025, mortgage rates could be quite a bit lower -- and buyers could be in for major relief.

    Will repo rate decrease in 2024? ›

    On August 9, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent for the ninth consecutive time. The decision was made to ensure that inflation remains within the target range while also citing strong demand.

    What will the variable rate be in 2024? ›

    On 31st July 2024, the average mortgage rates according to Rightmove are: Average 2 year fixed mortgage rate at 60% LTV was 4.59% Average 5 year fixed mortgage rate at 60% LTV was 4.19% Standard variable rate (SVR) is 8.18%

