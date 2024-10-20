10 000 Euro to Naira (2024)

10,000.00 EUR = 16,585,262 NGN July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC

Ten thousand Euros are worth 16,585,262 today as of 1:00 AM UTC.Check the latest currency exchange rates for the Euro, Nigerian Naira and all major world currencies. Our currency converter is simple to use and also shows the latest currency rates.

Live Currency Exchange Converter

swap

10,000Euros=16,585,262Nigerian Nairas

1 EUR = 1,658.53 NGN1 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR

Last update 2024-7-8 1:00 AM UTC

InvertEUR to NGN Conversion Chart

This chart shows data from 2023-7-6 to 2024-7-5. The average exchange rate over this period was 1,156.45 Nigerian Nairas per Euro.

What was the highest EUR to NGN exchange rate in the lastyear?

The high point for the EUR/NGN ratewas 1,766.82 Nigerian Nairas per Euro on March 12, 2024.

What was the lowest EUR to NGN exchange rate in the lastyear?

The low point was 800.38 Nigerian Nairas per Euro on September 13, 2023.

Is EUR up or down compared to NGN in the lastyear?

The EUR/NGN rate is up +95.41%. This means the Euro has increased in value compared to the Nigerian Naira.

EUR to NGN Exchange Rates

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High1,651.611,663.82
Low1,602.391,210.81
Avg1,627.551,517.85
Volatility+1.02%+18.81%
Convert EUR to NGN

Euro Nigerian Naira
€11,658.53
€58,292.63
€1016,585
€1524,878
€2033,171
€2541,463
€5082,926
€100165,853
€500829,263
€1,0001,658,526
€2,5004,146,316
€5,0008,292,631
€10,00016,585,262
€25,00041,463,156
€50,00082,926,312
€100,000165,852,624

Convert NGN to EUR

Nigerian Naira Euro
₦1,0000.6029
₦5,0003.0147
₦10,0006.0294
₦15,0009.0442
₦20,00012.059
₦25,00015.074
₦50,00030.147
₦100,00060.294
₦500,000301.47
₦1,000,000602.94
₦2,500,0001,507.36
₦5,000,0003,014.72
₦10,000,0006,029.45
₦25,000,00015,074
₦50,000,00030,147
₦100,000,00060,294

EUR to NGN History Rates by Year

To view rates between the Euro and the Nigerian Naira for a particular year, click on one of the links below.

  • 2024
  • 2023
  • 2022
  • 2021
  • 2020
  • 2019
  • 2018
  • 2017
  • 2016
  • 2015

How to Convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas?

You can convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas by using the exchange-rates.org currency converter in just one easy step.Simply enter the amount of EUR you want to convert to NGN in the box labeled "Amount", and you’re done!You’ll now see the value of the converted currency according to the most recent exchange rate.

EUR to NGN Currency Converter - FAQs

How much is 1 in NGN?

1 Euro = 1,658.53 Nigerian Nairas as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.You can get live exchange rates between Euros and Nigerian Nairas using exchange-rates.org,which aggregates real-time forex data from the most authoritative sources.

How much is 10,000 in NGN?

10,000 Euros = 16,585,262 Nigerian Nairas as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.

What was the highest EUR to NGN exchange rate in the last 10 years?

In the last 10 years, the highest rate from Euros to Nigerian Nairas was on March 12, 2024 when each Euro was worth 1,766.82.

When is the best time to convert EUR to NGN?

The EUR and NGN can be traded 24x5 starting from the time markets open on Monday mornings in Sydney all the way to the time markets close on Fridays at 5 pm in New York. Exchange rates can fluctuate by the minute while markets are open. However, the time between 3-4 PM GMT is often a good time to convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas because currency market liquidity and trading volume tend to be the highest during this time. Also, it’s best to convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas early in the week if you need Nigerian Nairas urgently. If you execute a trade late in the week, it might not settle until the following week given that forex markets are closed on weekends.

Which is stronger, EUR or NGN?

The Euro is currently stronger than the Nigerian Naira given that 1 EUR is equal to 1,658.53 NGN.Conversely, 1 NGN is worth 0.0006029 EUR.

Is the Euro up or down against the Nigerian Naira?

The Euro isup +67.12%year to date against the Nigerian Naira.In the last 10 years, the Euro isup +649.10%against the Nigerian Naira.As a result, the Euro hasgainedpurchasing power compared to the Nigerian Naira over the last 10 years.

Exchange-rates.org has been a leading provider of currency, cryptocurrency and precious metal prices for nearly 20 years. Our information is trusted by millions of users across the globe each month . We have been featured in some of the most prestigious financial publications in the world including Business Insider, Investopedia, Washington Post, and CoinDesk.

We partner with leading data providers to bring you the latest and most accurate prices for all major currencies, cryptocurrencies and precious metals. The currency, cryptocurrency and precious metals prices displayed on our site are aggregated from millions of data points and pass through proprietary algorithms in order to deliver timely and accurate prices to our users.

10 000 Euro to Naira? ›

The US dollar is the most stable, valuable and used currency globally. Saving dollars in Nigeria is a sure way to beat the effect of inflation on the naira and retain the value of your money. Everyone needs to learn how to save US dollars in Nigeria to always be on the safe side.

How much is $10 000 in Nigerian money? ›

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1000 USD1,589,970.00000 NGN
2000 USD3,179,940.00000 NGN
5000 USD7,949,850.00000 NGN
10000 USD15,899,700.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is 10000 thousand naira in euro? ›

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Euro
1000 NGN0.57508 EUR
2000 NGN1.15017 EUR
5000 NGN2.87542 EUR
10000 NGN5.75084 EUR
8 more rows

How much euro to naira today black market? ›

1 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today
Amount in Euro (€)Black Market Rate in Naira
1 Euro to Naira1,700
5 Euro to Naira8,500
10 Euro to Naira17,000
20 Euro to Naira34,000
11 more rows

How much is 10 euro when converted to naira? ›

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
10 EUR17,649.90000 NGN
20 EUR35,299.80000 NGN
50 EUR88,249.50000 NGN
100 EUR176,499.00000 NGN
8 more rows

Is it wise to save in dollars in Nigeria? ›

The US dollar is the most stable, valuable and used currency globally. Saving dollars in Nigeria is a sure way to beat the effect of inflation on the naira and retain the value of your money. Everyone needs to learn how to save US dollars in Nigeria to always be on the safe side.

How much is 10k dollars in naira today black market? ›

The black market buying rate of 10000 US dollars is N6,500,000 and the black market selling rate is N6,850,000.

Know More
How much is euro to naira in bank rate? ›

1 EUR = 1,747.363386 NGN Aug 18, 2024 10:12 UTC

The currency converter below is easy to use and the currency rates are updated frequently. This is very much needed given the extreme volatility in global currencies lately. Sending money abroad is as easy as ever.

How much is 2000 thousand euros in naira? ›

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1000 EUR1,753,340.00000 NGN
2000 EUR3,506,680.00000 NGN
5000 EUR8,766,700.00000 NGN
10000 EUR17,533,400.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is $1 dollar in Nigeria now? ›

1 USD = 1,575.58 NGN Aug 22, 2024 16:34 UTC.

Know More

How much is 10 euro to a dollar? ›

Euros to US Dollars conversion rates
EURUSD
1 EUR1.09 USD
5 EUR5.49 USD
10 EUR10.99 USD
25 EUR27.48 USD
7 more rows

How much is $1 euro in Naira? ›

1,751.83000 NGN

How much is 500 euro when converted to naira? ›

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
500 EUR873,180.00000 NGN
1000 EUR1,746,360.00000 NGN
2000 EUR3,492,720.00000 NGN
5000 EUR8,731,800.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is $10 000 in African money? ›

178,404.13 ZAR

How much is C $10000 in Naira? ›

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1000 CAD1,157,340.00000 NGN
2000 CAD2,314,680.00000 NGN
5000 CAD5,786,700.00000 NGN
10000 CAD11,573,400.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is 7 000 naira in dollars? ›

How much is 7000 Nigerian Naira in US Dollar? - 7000 NGN to USD (7000 Nigerian Naira to US Dollar) is 4.40 USD with exchange rate 0.0006 for today.

How much is a dollar to a Nigerian black market today? ›

Also you can convert the Nigerian Naira to US Dollar (USD) Currency using this currency converter
Amount in Dollar ($)Black Market Exchange Rate in Naira
1 US Dollar (1$) to Naira1,600
5 US Dollars ($5) to Naira8,000
10 US Dollars ($10) to Naira16,000
20 US Dollars ($20) to Naira32,000
11 more rows

