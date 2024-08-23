10 000 Euro to Naira (2024)

10,000.00 EUR = 16,585,262 NGN July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC
Ten thousand Euros are worth ₦16,585,262 today as of 1:00 AM UTC.Check the latest currency exchange rates for the Euro, Nigerian Naira and all major world currencies. Our currency converter is simple to use and also shows the latest currency rates.
10,000Euros=16,585,262Nigerian Nairas
1 EUR = 1,658.53 NGN1 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR
Last update 2024-7-8 1:00 AM UTC
This chart shows data from 2023-7-6 to 2024-7-5. The average exchange rate over this period was 1,156.45 Nigerian Nairas per Euro.
What was the highest EUR to NGN exchange rate in the lastyear?
The high point for the EUR/NGN ratewas 1,766.82 Nigerian Nairas per Euro on March 12, 2024.
What was the lowest EUR to NGN exchange rate in the lastyear?
The low point was 800.38 Nigerian Nairas per Euro on September 13, 2023.
Is EUR up or down compared to NGN in the lastyear?
The EUR/NGN rate is up +95.41%. This means the Euro has increased in value compared to the Nigerian Naira.
EUR to NGN Exchange Rates
Convert EUR to NGN
|Euro
|Nigerian Naira
|€1
|₦1,658.53
|€5
|₦8,292.63
|€10
|₦16,585
|€15
|₦24,878
|€20
|₦33,171
|€25
|₦41,463
|€50
|₦82,926
|€100
|₦165,853
|€500
|₦829,263
|€1,000
|₦1,658,526
|€2,500
|₦4,146,316
|€5,000
|₦8,292,631
|€10,000
|₦16,585,262
|€25,000
|₦41,463,156
|€50,000
|₦82,926,312
|€100,000
|₦165,852,624
Convert NGN to EUR
|Nigerian Naira
|Euro
|₦1,000
|€0.6029
|₦5,000
|€3.0147
|₦10,000
|€6.0294
|₦15,000
|€9.0442
|₦20,000
|€12.059
|₦25,000
|€15.074
|₦50,000
|€30.147
|₦100,000
|€60.294
|₦500,000
|€301.47
|₦1,000,000
|€602.94
|₦2,500,000
|€1,507.36
|₦5,000,000
|€3,014.72
|₦10,000,000
|€6,029.45
|₦25,000,000
|€15,074
|₦50,000,000
|€30,147
|₦100,000,000
|€60,294
EUR to NGN History Rates by Year
- 2024
- 2023
- 2022
- 2021
- 2020
- 2019
- 2018
- 2017
- 2016
- 2015
How to Convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas?
You can convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas by using the exchange-rates.org currency converter in just one easy step.Simply enter the amount of EUR you want to convert to NGN in the box labeled "Amount", and you’re done!You’ll now see the value of the converted currency according to the most recent exchange rate.
EUR to NGN Currency Converter - FAQs
How much is €1 in NGN?
1 Euro = 1,658.53 Nigerian Nairas as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.You can get live exchange rates between Euros and Nigerian Nairas using exchange-rates.org,which aggregates real-time forex data from the most authoritative sources.
How much is €10,000 in NGN?
10,000 Euros = 16,585,262 Nigerian Nairas as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.
What was the highest EUR to NGN exchange rate in the last 10 years?
In the last 10 years, the highest rate from Euros to Nigerian Nairas was on March 12, 2024 when each Euro was worth ₦1,766.82.
When is the best time to convert EUR to NGN?
The EUR and NGN can be traded 24x5 starting from the time markets open on Monday mornings in Sydney all the way to the time markets close on Fridays at 5 pm in New York. Exchange rates can fluctuate by the minute while markets are open. However, the time between 3-4 PM GMT is often a good time to convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas because currency market liquidity and trading volume tend to be the highest during this time. Also, it’s best to convert Euros to Nigerian Nairas early in the week if you need Nigerian Nairas urgently. If you execute a trade late in the week, it might not settle until the following week given that forex markets are closed on weekends.
Which is stronger, EUR or NGN?
The Euro is currently stronger than the Nigerian Naira given that 1 EUR is equal to 1,658.53 NGN.Conversely, 1 NGN is worth 0.0006029 EUR.
Is the Euro up or down against the Nigerian Naira?
The Euro isup +67.12%year to date against the Nigerian Naira.In the last 10 years, the Euro isup +649.10%against the Nigerian Naira.As a result, the Euro hasgainedpurchasing power compared to the Nigerian Naira over the last 10 years.
