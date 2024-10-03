10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (2024)

General

Incentives by model for August 2024

By10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (1)Allyson Harwood08/06/2024 4:30pm

  • Best 0% APR Deals

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (2)

    Can you believe it? Summer has flown by, and Labor Day is just around the corner. That means there are a lot of 2025 models arriving at dealer lots, which in turn means there are great deals out there on 2024 models. On this month’s list, we’ve found 0% APR deals on midsize, compact, and subcompact SUVs, plus sedans and even a full-size SUV. And there are so many 0% APR deals that they are spread out over two lists. If you are looking for a 0% APR deal on an electric vehicle, you can check out list of 10 Best Electric Car Deals. There are several 0% APR deals there, too.

    Term lengths range from 36 to 48 months, and some include cash back. Please check with your local dealer beforehand to ensure the deal you want is available. All prices are for the trim level on special, or the base price if it applies to all trims, and include the destination fee. However, prices do not include tax, title, or license fees.

    Here are the best 0% APR deals in August 2024.

  • 10. 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (3)

    Price: $29,890
    Current offer: 0% APR financing
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    The stylish Mitsubishi Outlander is one of the most affordable 3-row SUVs on the market. While the third row is tight, it certainly comes in handy when you need it. This month’s deal has a 48-month term and does not require a down payment. You can also get a $2,000 factory rebate that can be combined with the 0% APR deal.

  • 9. 2024 Nissan Altima

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (4)

    Price: $37,210
    Current offer: 0% APR plus $500 cash back
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    The sporty, family-friendly Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan with upscale style and amenities. It boasts some of the most comfortable seats in its class. This month’s deal on the Altima SR VC-Turbo has a 36-month term, and you can also get $500 cash back.

  • 8. 2024 Ford Expedition

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (5)

    Price: $57,625
    Current offer: 0% plus $1,000 cash back
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    If you are looking for a full-size SUV that’s comfortable, capable, roomy, and comes loaded with helpful tech, consider the Ford Expedition. It’s rare to find a deal like this on a full-size SUV, let alone a multiple Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award winner. This deal has a 36-month term and includes no payments for 90 days.

  • 7. 2024 Nissan Pathfinder

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (6)

    Price: $51,010
    Current offer: 0% APR plus $500 cash back
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    It isn’t often we’ve seen a deal like this on the Pathfinder. Rugged and capable yet plenty comfortable, the Nissan Pathfinder boasts a 6,000-pound towing capacity. That’s the best in its class. This 3-row SUV also comes standard with an impressive suite of safety features. This month’s deal applies to the Platinum trim and has a 36-month term.

  • 6. 2024 Ford F-150

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (7)

    Price: $45,995
    Current offer: 0% APR plus $1,900 cash back
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    The Ford F-150 is a do-it-all truck that combines top towing and payload capacity with interiors that can be luxurious. The truck also has tech the helps with everything from trailering and hauling to communication and navigation. You can even use the truck with an available on-board generator. Ford’s current offer on the STX and XLT has a 36-month term and includes no payments for 90 days.

  • 5. 2024 Nissan Rogue

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (8)

    Price: $40,520
    Current offer: 0% APR plus $1,250 cash back
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    The Nissan Rogue is larger than many of the other competitor compact SUVs. It also boasts excellent fuel economy and an impressive suite of safety features that come standard. This month’s deal is on the Platinum trim and has a contract length of 36 months. Some models will also be eligible for $1,250 cash back.

  • 4. 2024 Mazda CX-30

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (9)

    Price: $26,415
    Current offer: 0% APR financing
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    If you’re looking for a stylish, sporty, yet practical SUV, the subcompact Mazda CX-30 might be the right fit. Well-built, efficient, and offering impressive value, the CX-30 makes running errands fun. Plus, all-wheel drive is standard on every CX-30. This month’s deal has a term of 36 months.

  • 3. 2024 Mazda3

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (10)

    Price: $25,355
    Current offer: 0% APR financing
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    We don’t see 0% APR deals on mainstream compact cars very often, so when we do, we’re eager to spread the word. This deal is on a particularly good car, too: the 2024 Mazda3. Efficient, upscale, and sporty, the Mazda3 serves as a great daily driver while still offering plenty of fun on twisty roads. This deal has a term of 36 months and applies to the sedan and hatchback.

  • 2. 2024 Ford Escape

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (11)

    Price: $30,990
    Current offer: 0% APR financing plus $1,575 cash back
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    The Ford Escape is a compact SUV with plenty of modern tech and comes standard with an expansive safety suite. It’s available with a choice of gas engines or a hybrid or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain. Ford’s current offer has a 36-month term and includes no payments for 90 days. You can also get 0% APR financing on a 2023 Escape.

  • 1. 2024 Mazda CX-5

    10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (12)

    Price: $30,720
    Current offer: 0% APR financing
    Expires: 9/3/2024

    Good-looking and fun to drive, the CX-5 is a compact SUV that gives practicality some panache. The interior is easy to use and reconfigure, and all-wheel drive comes standard on every trim level. This deal has a 36-month term.

  • Allyson Harwood

    Allyson Harwood is an author specializing in 10 Best lists, Kelley Blue Book's annual awards programs, and reviewing new vehicles. Starting in the automotive industry straight out of college, she has evaluated and written about trucks, SUVs, and cars, from both the consumer and enthusiast perspectives, for nearly 25 years. Allyson has previously written for Motor Trend, Truck Trend, and Four Wheeler Magazine.

10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book? ›

Lenders want to ensure you have a near-perfect history of making payments and handling your debt before offering you no-interest financing. An excellent credit score — 781 or higher — will get you the best deal on financing, but you can still qualify for a competitive interest rate if your score is 670 or higher.

What credit score do you need for 0% APR on a car? ›

Lenders want to ensure you have a near-perfect history of making payments and handling your debt before offering you no-interest financing. An excellent credit score — 781 or higher — will get you the best deal on financing, but you can still qualify for a competitive interest rate if your score is 670 or higher.

Is there a catch to 0% APR? ›

There isn't necessarily a catch to 0% APR financing offers. These deals are real, and you won't pay any interest on your car loan. However, that doesn't mean they're the best deal for you. Even without interest payments, you could still pay more overall.

Is 0 APR worth it? ›

While 0% APR financing seems like a great deal, it's not always the best option when you consider your budget and overall financial situation. You'd prefer a used car: With a 0% APR deal, you'll likely have to purchase a new car, which may cost more than you can afford.

How to get 0 percent APR on car loan? ›

0% APR auto loans are reserved for "well-qualified" buyers.

In most cases, "well-qualified" refers to borrowers with a credit score of 740 or higher. If a borrower isn't in this credit bracket and applies for the 0% APR offer, they could be taking a hit on their credit score that could have been avoided.

What credit score do you need for 0 APR card? ›

0% APR cards require good to excellent credit

This means you'll need a FICO credit score of at least 670 or a VantageScore credit score of at least 661. If you have very good or excellent credit, which means a FICO score of at least 740 or a VantageScore of at least 781, your chances of approval are even higher.

Can you buy a car with a credit card 0% APR? ›

Interest rates

One way to lower the cost of buying a car with your credit card is to take advantage of 0% intro APR offers on purchases. These promotions are typically less than two years, so they have a shorter term than most car loans.

Why might 0% APR not be good for your credit? ›

A 0% APR is not good for your credit if you overspend, as high credit utilization and missed payments hurt your credit score. If you end up carrying a balance from month to month after the 0% period ends, you will also owe expensive interest charges, making it hard to pay your bills on time and build credit.

Why should you avoid interest rate deals like 0 interest? ›

Zero-interest loans, where only the principal balance must be repaid, often lure buyers into impulsively buying cars, appliances, and other luxury goods. These loans saddle borrowers with rigid monthly payment schedules and lock them into hard deadlines by which the entire balance must be repaid.

Is 0% APR for 60 months a good deal? ›

Zero-percent financing deals can work well for those who have a high income and excellent credit, but in most cases 0% really isn't as great as it appears. Even if you were to stretch that same 3.99% loan over a more traditional 60-month term, you would still come out ahead of its 0% counterpart.

Who has the lowest car loan rates? ›

Compare Car Loan Rates
Top Auto Loan LenderLowest APRTerm Length
AutoPay4.67%**24 to 96 months
PenFed Credit Union4.74%36 to 84 months
Auto Approve6.24%**12 to 84 months
Consumers Credit Union5.99%Up to 84 months
3 more rows
Aug 6, 2024

Will interest rates go down in 2024? ›

Will interest rates go down in 2024? As of July 2024, CBA and Westpac expect the RBA to start cutting rates in November. However, ANZ and NAB are forecasting the first rate cut in February 2025 and May 2025 respectively.

Do you have to make payments on 0% APR? ›

Any dollar you don't pay off will be subject to the regular APR, which is sometimes as high as 29.99%. But since you have 0% APR, all you have to do is make the minimum monthly payments on your remaining balance.

Is it hard to get 0 APR? ›

Interest-free loans are a high risk offer for lenders, so they'll only approve you if they're confident you can pay every month. Before committing, ensure you can afford the monthly repayments and understand the full terms and conditions of the offer, including what happens if you miss a payment.

Why 0% APR might not be good for your credit? ›

A 0% APR is not good for your credit if you overspend, as high credit utilization and missed payments hurt your credit score. If you end up carrying a balance from month to month after the 0% period ends, you will also owe expensive interest charges, making it hard to pay your bills on time and build credit.

Can you buy a car with a credit score of 0? ›

Can I Finance a Car without a Credit Score? Yes—but you will want to prepare a few things first, to decrease how much you end up paying. First-time car buyers without credit history will want to use a few strategies to their advantage, such as: Saving up money for a down payment.

How to get a 0% APR? ›

If you're looking to open a 0% APR card, check your credit score first. Introductory no-interest credit cards typically require good credit (scores 670 to 739) or excellent credit (scores 740 and greater).

