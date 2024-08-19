10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (2024)

General
Incentives by model for August 2024
ByAllyson Harwood08/06/2024 4:30pm
Best 0% APR Deals
Can you believe it? Summer has flown by, and Labor Day is just around the corner. That means there are a lot of 2025 models arriving at dealer lots, which in turn means there are great deals out there on 2024 models. On this month’s list, we’ve found 0% APR deals on midsize, compact, and subcompact SUVs, plus sedans and even a full-size SUV. And there are so many 0% APR deals that they are spread out over two lists. If you are looking for a 0% APR deal on an electric vehicle, you can check out list of 10 Best Electric Car Deals. There are several 0% APR deals there, too.
Term lengths range from 36 to 48 months, and some include cash back. Please check with your local dealer beforehand to ensure the deal you want is available. All prices are for the trim level on special, or the base price if it applies to all trims, and include the destination fee. However, prices do not include tax, title, or license fees.
Here are the best 0% APR deals in August 2024.
10. 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Price: $29,890
Current offer: 0% APR financing
Expires: 9/3/2024
The stylish Mitsubishi Outlander is one of the most affordable 3-row SUVs on the market. While the third row is tight, it certainly comes in handy when you need it. This month’s deal has a 48-month term and does not require a down payment. You can also get a $2,000 factory rebate that can be combined with the 0% APR deal.
9. 2024 Nissan Altima
Price: $37,210
Current offer: 0% APR plus $500 cash back
Expires: 9/3/2024
The sporty, family-friendly Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan with upscale style and amenities. It boasts some of the most comfortable seats in its class. This month’s deal on the Altima SR VC-Turbo has a 36-month term, and you can also get $500 cash back.
8. 2024 Ford Expedition
Price: $57,625
Current offer: 0% plus $1,000 cash back
Expires: 9/3/2024
If you are looking for a full-size SUV that’s comfortable, capable, roomy, and comes loaded with helpful tech, consider the Ford Expedition. It’s rare to find a deal like this on a full-size SUV, let alone a multiple Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award winner. This deal has a 36-month term and includes no payments for 90 days.
7. 2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Price: $51,010
Current offer: 0% APR plus $500 cash back
Expires: 9/3/2024
It isn’t often we’ve seen a deal like this on the Pathfinder. Rugged and capable yet plenty comfortable, the Nissan Pathfinder boasts a 6,000-pound towing capacity. That’s the best in its class. This 3-row SUV also comes standard with an impressive suite of safety features. This month’s deal applies to the Platinum trim and has a 36-month term.
6. 2024 Ford F-150
Price: $45,995
Current offer: 0% APR plus $1,900 cash back
Expires: 9/3/2024
The Ford F-150 is a do-it-all truck that combines top towing and payload capacity with interiors that can be luxurious. The truck also has tech the helps with everything from trailering and hauling to communication and navigation. You can even use the truck with an available on-board generator. Ford’s current offer on the STX and XLT has a 36-month term and includes no payments for 90 days.
5. 2024 Nissan Rogue
Price: $40,520
Current offer: 0% APR plus $1,250 cash back
Expires: 9/3/2024
The Nissan Rogue is larger than many of the other competitor compact SUVs. It also boasts excellent fuel economy and an impressive suite of safety features that come standard. This month’s deal is on the Platinum trim and has a contract length of 36 months. Some models will also be eligible for $1,250 cash back.
4. 2024 Mazda CX-30
Price: $26,415
Current offer: 0% APR financing
Expires: 9/3/2024
If you’re looking for a stylish, sporty, yet practical SUV, the subcompact Mazda CX-30 might be the right fit. Well-built, efficient, and offering impressive value, the CX-30 makes running errands fun. Plus, all-wheel drive is standard on every CX-30. This month’s deal has a term of 36 months.
3. 2024 Mazda3
Price: $25,355
Current offer: 0% APR financing
Expires: 9/3/2024
We don’t see 0% APR deals on mainstream compact cars very often, so when we do, we’re eager to spread the word. This deal is on a particularly good car, too: the 2024 Mazda3. Efficient, upscale, and sporty, the Mazda3 serves as a great daily driver while still offering plenty of fun on twisty roads. This deal has a term of 36 months and applies to the sedan and hatchback.
2. 2024 Ford Escape
Price: $30,990
Current offer: 0% APR financing plus $1,575 cash back
Expires: 9/3/2024
The Ford Escape is a compact SUV with plenty of modern tech and comes standard with an expansive safety suite. It’s available with a choice of gas engines or a hybrid or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain. Ford’s current offer has a 36-month term and includes no payments for 90 days. You can also get 0% APR financing on a 2023 Escape.
1. 2024 Mazda CX-5
Price: $30,720
Current offer: 0% APR financing
Expires: 9/3/2024
Good-looking and fun to drive, the CX-5 is a compact SUV that gives practicality some panache. The interior is easy to use and reconfigure, and all-wheel drive comes standard on every trim level. This deal has a 36-month term.
