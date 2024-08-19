10 Best 0% APR Deals in August 2024 - Kelley Blue Book (2024)

Can you believe it? Summer has flown by, and Labor Day is just around the corner. That means there are a lot of 2025 models arriving at dealer lots, which in turn means there are great deals out there on 2024 models. On this month’s list, we’ve found 0% APR deals on midsize, compact, and subcompact SUVs, plus sedans and even a full-size SUV. And there are so many 0% APR deals that they are spread out over two lists. If you are looking for a 0% APR deal on an electric vehicle, you can check out list of 10 Best Electric Car Deals. There are several 0% APR deals there, too.

Term lengths range from 36 to 48 months, and some include cash back. Please check with your local dealer beforehand to ensure the deal you want is available. All prices are for the trim level on special, or the base price if it applies to all trims, and include the destination fee. However, prices do not include tax, title, or license fees.

Here are the best 0% APR deals in August 2024.