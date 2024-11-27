10 Best Afro Hair Salons in Paris (2024)

Image by Walkerssk from Pixabay





Updated by Vanessa M in July 2023.

Are you trying to figure out what type of black hair you have? Afro hair has certain unique qualities and learning about your specific hair type can help you understand your mane better so that you can take care of it more efficiently.

A good salon should help you learn tips and techniques that work best for your type of hair.

Unlike the States, there’s a little bit more hair care education that needs to take place in Paris, likely because there’s not a huge hair salon culture in France like there is in America.

The Chateau D’eau area is basically a Black hair care neighbourhood.

Chateau D’eau and Chateau Rouge are basically like 125th Street in Harlem.

There are lots of beauty supply shops, but they don’t necessarily have some of the products that are specifically for natural hair.

To take care of the afro mane here are 10 of the best places in Paris;

1. Polished Hair Care Salon

Address: 76 – 78 Avenue de Champs Elysee 75008 Paris, France (2nd Floor, last elevator bank)

Phone : 01 43 59 31 48

Working Hours: TUE – SAT 9:00AM – 6:00PM

SUN – MON CLOSED

Photo by Justin Essah on Unsplash

Services Offered: cuts, colours, extensions, natural hair care, straightened hair care and much more.

From the ambience of the space to the quality of the service, Polished Hair Care aims to pamper guests in a luxurious yet comfortable setting.

Speak with Nicole and get the chance totry her services. As soon as you step into Polished, you’re relieved of coats and bags, which are safely put away, and are offered a beverage while you wait.

Most sessions begin with a scalp massage because pampering and caring about a client’s experience is a priority at Polished.

2. L’ Atelier du 8 Palais de l’Elysee

Address: 13 Rue de Miromesnil, 75008 Paris, France

Phone : +33 6 49 76 29 97

Working Hours: TUE – FRI 9:30AM – 9:30PM

SATURDAY 9:30AM – 6:30PM

SUN – MON CLOSED

Photo by Shari Sirotnak on Unsplash

L’Atelier du 8 welcomes you to Paris at the Champs-Elysées and Marais salons for your Brazilian smoothing or colouring from €149..

After a hair diagnosis, your stylist advises you according to the nature of your hair and the result you want to obtain and takes care of you from start to finish.

They do not compromise on the quality of our products! Stylists use high-end products thanks to partnerships with the biggest brands in the world of hairdressing (Kevin Murphy, L’Oréal, Olaplex, etc.).

They select the best products on the market in order to meet the expectations of the most demanding customers.

The Brazilian straightening offered by L’Atelier du 8 is 100% formaldehyde-free.

And there are always experts at your service.

3. Black Pearl

Address: 17 Rue Ramponeau, 75020 Paris, France

Phone : +33 1 44 62 07 52

Working Hours: MON –SAT 9:30AM – 7:00PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Services Offered: Hair Extensions, Colouring, Braiding, Keratin treatment, Shampooing, Hair Products, Weaves and Wigs.

Black Pearl is an Afro hair salon located in the 20th arrondissement of Paris.

This salon offers services specifically adapted to the maintenance and beauty of afro frizzy or straightened hair.

Weavings, treatments, extensions or straightening. Discover the world of Afro beauty in the heart of Paris!

The language barrier is not an issue. They take time to understand what you want and also give expert advice.

4. Senegal Tresses

AddrESS: 57-59 Rue de Clignan court, 75018 Paris, France

Phone : +33 1 42 64 16 88

Working Hours: MON –SAT 10:30AM – 7:30PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Instagram: @senegaltresses

Photo by Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash

The salon specializes in braiding African hair but also performs hair care services like Hair washing and treatment.

5. Lama Afro Braid

Address : 150 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, 75010 Paris, France

Phone : +33 014200520

Working Hours: MON –SAT 10:00AM – 6:30PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Photo by Etty Fidele on Unsplash

Services Offered: Hairdressing for Children, African hair hairdressers, students get a 10% discount.

How about pampering your hair? Do not hesitate to contact Lama Afro Braid hairdressers in the 10th arrondissement of Paris for men and children, specializing in African hair.

The team will recommend appropriate hair care that will best suit the occasion.

Is your wedding fast approaching? They are good for wedding hairstyles.

Walk-ins are catered for promptly.

6. Mondial Afro

Address : 49 Rue du Château d’Eau, 75010 Paris, France

Phone : +33 014200520

Working Hours: MON –SAT 10:00AM – 6:30PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Photo by JoelValve on Unsplash DESIGN YOUR PRIVATE PARIS TOUR NOW »

The salon is great for women who want long-term hair care from a hairdresser and who want the services that a professional can provide to be a part of their hair routine.

The prices are affordable.

7. Daba Beaute et bien etre

Address: 44 Rue St Sabin, 75011 Paris, France

Phone : +33 6 27 20 27 92

Working Hours: MON –SAT 9:00AM – 7:00PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Excellent lounge!! The stylists are very professional, no matter who does your hair, they are all very very talented! They are fast, simple and effective and the price is affordable.

The manager is very professional and cares for the clients- long-term and new ones.

They keep a real schedule and therefore the timings are seriously adhered to.

8. For Eve Hair

Address: 94 Rue Myrha, 75018 Paris, France

Phone : +33 6 25 22 67 34

Working Hours: MON –SAT 10:00AM – 8:00PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Image by Arturs Budkevics from Pixabay

The salon offers a wide range of services. They do haircuts and styling specializing in all hair textures.

They also do hair colouring which includes all-over colour, touch-ups, grey cover, highlights, lowlights, and more.

You can also go in for hair extensions and styling.

9. Colourful Black

Address: 7 rue Poissonnière 75002 Paris France

Phone : 01 42 36 54 14

Working Hours: MON –SAT 11:00AM – 2:00PM

3:00PM – 7:00PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Photo by Beth Desrosiers on Unsplash

Leading cosmetics brand since 2009 for curly to frizzy hair, black and mixed-race skin.

Online sales site with delivery in mainland France, overseas and Europe. Boutique in Paris at 7 rue Poissonnière, 75002 Paris.”

Visit the Colorful Black shop and benefit from personalized advice and quality offers for your curly and frizzy hair as well as your black and mixed-race skin.

Discover their creations in accessories, ready-to-wear and decorative items.

10. Dessange

Address: 15 rue des Saints-Pères 75006 Paris France

Phone : 01 42 61 45 15

Working Hours: TUE –SAT 9:30AM – 6:00PM

SUN – MON CLOSED

Image by NomeVisualizzato from Pixabay

DESSANGE Saints-Pères salon is becoming totally neutral in terms of gender, the prices for their cuts and hairstyles are based on the length of the hair.

A quote will be offered to you by one of their experts after your diagnosis.

Where to find natural hair products in Paris

Colorful Black

Since 2009, this has been a reference cosmetics brand for all types of curls and a specialist in black and mixed-race skin. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience in this stylish and welcoming boutique of over 100m2 thanks to the team on hand and the assistance you will receive.

Photo by cottonbro studio from Pexels

There is everything you could possibly need here for curly and kinky hair! In my opinion, the best curly hair place in Paris.

Detangle your frizzy or curly hair gently while keeping its texture in mind. Using the necessary hairdressing tools, style your hair, especially your baby’s hair.

practical information

address: 7 Rue Poissonnière, 75002 Paris, France

hours: tue-sat; 11 am-7 pm

phone: +33 1 42 36 54 14

Natural Hair Extension

Hair extensions are the newest fashionable accessory and they are made of 100% pure human hair.

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

They let you finally have the hair you’ve always wanted. In fact, they allow you to add volume, length, and even texture to your natural hair.

In need of natural hair extensions? This is the place for you. Explore this collection’s natural hair extensions and you won’t regret it!

practical information

address: 67 Rue d’Amsterdam, 75008 Paris, France

hours: tue-sat; 10 am-8 pm

phone: +33 6 34 54 61 06

Beauté Insolente

At Beauté Insolente, theybelievethat every woman, man, and kid deserves high-quality cosmetics manufactured from natural and eco-friendly components. Theyare delighted to present you withnatural hair products for textured hair.

Photo by cottonbro studio from Pexels

You can rely on the quality of theirproducts and their capacity to transform your textured hair into healthy, beautiful hair when you work with Insolent Beauty.

practical information

Address: 111 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75009 Paris, France

hours: wed-fri; 10 am-6 pm/thur; 2-6 pm/sat; 10 am-7 pm

AFROCLASS

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

AFROCLASS is a boutique that specializes in the selling of Afro and Métis hair products, as well as hair accessories, sleep caps, durags, and locks and braid hooks for Afro hairstyles.

practical information

address: 25 Rue Poulet, 75018 Paris, France

hours: mon-sat; 10 am-7:30 pm

phone: +33 1 42 57 39 53

Rémy H

These are hair extension wholesalers and retailers who only sell REAL HAIR ORIGINAL. The superior quality of their goods distinguishes them from other participants in the hair aesthetics sector.

Photo by Seva Kruhlov from Pexels

If you like soft, robust hair, the Velvety weaves are for you. Remy weaves are made of 100% real human hair. You can reuse them even after months of use to build a wig or new weaves.

practical information

address: 27 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Martin, 75010 Paris, France

hours: mon-sat; 10 am-8 pm

phone: +33 1 42 00 38 32

In conclusion, for more info on your afro hair care in Paris:

Black Beauty University: Online coaching platform created by Clarise Libenne that is dedicated to all types of natural hair.

Ma Coiffeuse Afro– This is a mobile application that connects women with afro hair to stylists in Paris that will come to your home or you can go to a salon. All the stylists are handpicked, professional, and have undergone quality assurance to ensure they are able to do the hairstyles advertised on the app( braids, blow-outs, hair cuts, colour, etc).

Nappy Days– is dedicated to hosting events for Natural hair in Paris. They also host a “Miss Nappy” pageant.