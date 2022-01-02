10 Best Bloxburg House Ideas [2022]- 1, 2 & 3 Story Mansion (2024)

Welcome to Bloxburg is one of the Top Rated games in Roblox and it’s no surprise with over 5 billion visits since its release. Despite its similarities to the Sims franchise, it does have a few differences that make it stand out.

One of the most glaring is the social aspect of Welcome to Bloxburg. There are actual players in-game you can talk to and interact with. Something even the latest Sims 4 is sorely missing.

There’s also a robust build mode that truly makes any creation possible. But we’ll talk more about the game’s systems in a short while.

Today, we’re going to showcase some stellar Bloxberg house ideas and even a Bloxburg mansion or two. Use these builds as inspiration so you can get a better idea of how to build your very own dream Roblox House!

Best Bloxburg House Ideas in 2022

Bloxburg 1-Story House Ideas

1. $10K – Modern Starter Home (No Game pass)

BLOXBURG: 10K STARTER ROLEPLAY HOUSE | NO-GAME PASS

This Roblox house comes from YouTuber iSkY and it’s perfect for players just getting started in Bloxburg. Even with a beautiful, modern design on both the interior and exterior of the house, it manages to stick to a strict 10-15K budget.

Its affordability also extends to the game pass, as this build doesn’t require any of them. This house is perfect for players looking for modern Bloxburg house ideas at the start of their playthrough.

The house features 2 beautifully designed bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and a driveway. I’m particularly a fan of the open-mirror driveway as it adds a level of sophistication to an otherwise petite and simple house layout.

2. $12K – Budget Starter House (No Game pass)

BLOXBURG: 12K STARTER HOUSE | NO-GAMEPASS

Taking a step back into budget home territory, this budget starter house from iSkY is a great option. The whole build will cost just $12K so it’s a great alternative to the other budget homes we’ve seen already.

This is a simpler build with a one-story layout and a minimalist front yard. On the inside, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, and one carport space. Besides that, there’s a living room/kitchen space and that’s pretty much it.

There really isn’t much to this house, but that’s the appeal. It’s cheap to build while retaining a stylish aesthetic on the exterior.

Bloxburg 2-Story House Ideas

3. $195K – Two Story Modern Family Home (Game pass – Advanced Placement, Multiple Floors)

BLOXBURG | Two Story Family Home | House Build

Next up on our list of Bloxburg house ideas is a two-story family home from YouTuber nxght_skiies and is a gorgeous upscale townhouse.

This is the type of home you’d see on Netflix in some new teen drama but in a good way. It is slightly pricey, ranging in the 200-195K range but it’s worth it.

The house features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pond, a garage, and fully furnished kitchen/living spaces.

This is a great house for players looking into Bloxburg 2-story house ideas and especially for those looking to roleplay with friends.

There’s plenty of room (and rooms) to lounge about with a distinct look.

4. $25K – Split-Level Contemporary House (Game pass – Multiple Floors)

25K Split-Level Contemporary Home | TUTORIAL | Bloxburg

If you were looking for something cuter to fit into your Bloxburg house aesthetic, the split-level contemporary house from PandaLemonTart is right for you.

The house has a very homey, cozy feel to it and feels like something you’d find in Animal Crossing.

The house is also modest in the budget department and will cost you around $25K which is a steal for the overall design. You’re only going to need the Multiple Floors game pass, making it an affordable & attractive Bloxburg 2-story house layout.

Both the interior and exterior feature plenty of wood so it feels almost like a house you’d find in the streets of Japan.

Some windows surround the house for plenty of natural light, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cute balcony to sunbathe on, and a fully furnished kitchen/living room.

5. $85K – Soft Sage Green House (Game pass – Multiple Floors, Advanced Placement)

Bloxburg – Soft Sage Green House Speedbuild (exterior)

Players looking for a cuter aesthetic out of their Roblox home can check out the Soft Sage Green House. This build comes from iKotori but keep in mind that this is just the exterior. You can find the interior design of this house in a separate video, linked here.

For just the exteriors, the house will range around $85K which is reasonable.

The house layout is a 2 story building with a super cute backyard with a pool and a picnic table for outdoor lunches.

It’s got a very distinct, soft look and it looks very realistic to what a home would look like in real life. The sage green color palette is pleasant to look at and really elevates the overall aesthetic.

Bloxburg 3-Story House Ideas

6. $173K – Minimalist Modern Mansion (Game pass – Advanced Placement, Basem*nt, Multiple Floors)

Bloxburg: Mansion Modern Minimalist (No LargePlot) | House Build

Looking for a budget-conscious mansion without compromising on the aesthetic? The Minimalist Modern Mansion by JustineEarly has got you covered. This minimalist mansion will only cost you around $175K so it’s affordable for the most part.

There is a raised walkway to the main door which just oozes sophistication alongside a simplistic front yard. The front of the house is an all-glass design that is stunning and makes the mansion feel very spacious in the interior.

On the inside, the house feels lived in with decorations and lighting strategically placed throughout. Even though there is a lot of stuff, it doesn’t feel ‘cluttered’ thanks to how it was laid out.

The house features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and dining area, a living room, theater, gym, and a garage.

7. $2.5M – Luxury Modern Mansion Bloxburg (Game pass – Large Plot, Multiple Floors, Basem*nt, Advanced Placement)

Luxury Modern Mansion SpeedBuild Part 1 | ROBLOX Bloxburg | 2.5M

For players who want to live in absolute luxury in Bloxburg, this Modern Mansion from IIzachBuilds fits the bill perfectly.

This extravagant, over-the-top build is something out of a rap video but manages to look so good in-game.

This Bloxburg Modern Mansion will set you back a pretty penny though, ranging in the $2.5 million price range.

There’s so much to go over, but here’s the breakdown of what’s included in the mansion:

Four Bedrooms

Three Bathrooms

Two Dining Rooms

Kitchen

Candy Wall

Home Gym

Podcast Recording Studio

Game Room

Huge Outdoor Space

If this mansion does tickle your fancy, expect to put quite a lot of work into Bloxburg. This isn’t going to be easy to build, but it’s an achievement if you pull it off.

8. $69K – Dark Academia Manor (Game pass – Multiple Floors)

Cheap dark academia Manor | Welcome to Bloxburg (no advanced placing) Bloxburg Build

Dark Academia Manor is a hauntingly beautiful manor with serious Harry Potter vibes. It looks like one of the dorms you’d see in Hogwarts, and this one’s created by zhiluxor. But even with the scale of this house, it’ll only cost you $69K which is very reasonable.

The house features a 3 story layout and an awesome front yard filled with trees, bushes, and outdoor furniture. On the inside, there are 5 bedrooms and a baby room so if you need some Bloxburg bedroom ideas, you can check this one out.

There’s a ton of natural light with windows all around, a stocked kitchen, and 3 bathrooms. Overall, the Dark Academia Manor is well designed and is cheap for the whole build.

9. $126K – Spring Cottagecore Family House (Game pass – Multiple Floors, Advanced Placement)

Minami Oroi Bloxburg Speedbuild Spring Cottagecore Family House – May 2 2021

For players who are into the cottagecore aesthetic, this build from Minami Oroi is perfect for you.

The whole build will cost you around $126K which isn’t too much, but you should probably decide if you like the aesthetic before investing your time and money.

As expected of a cottage-core house, fairy lights and wall-hanging decors are all around. There’s a lot of wood used in the construction and it really resembles a “cottage”. It’s a very cutesy aesthetic but it can appear messy to some, so keep that in mind.

The house comes with four separate bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, and a pond in the front yard with an apple tree.

10. $244k – Modern Hillside Mansion (Game pass – Advanced Placement, Multiple Floors)

Bloxburg: Mansion Modern Hillside House || House Build

Lastly, we’re going to showcase the Modern Hillside Mansion from JustineEarly with a sophisticated aesthetic all around. The overall budget is pretty reasonable for a mansion too, coming in at $244K total.

Similar to their earlier Mansion build, you’ll notice all the glass windows surrounding the house. There’s an intricately designed front yard with trees and bushes leading to a staircase to the main house.

There are four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a garage and it’s all done in a high-class, slightly minimalist aesthetic. For me, the best part about the house is the huge balcony on the second floor.

And that’s all the best Bloxburg house ideas you’re going to need to build your very own home. There’s no need to copy the house ideas directly if you don’t want to. The fun of Bloxburg is making it your own personal, customized experience.

