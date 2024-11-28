10 Best Diabetes Lunch Ideas (2024)

Published: Feb 2, 2021 • Modified: Feb 2, 2021 by Charlotte• This post may contain affiliate links •Leave a Comment

Lunch ideas you can enjoy while you keep your diabetes under control. These diabetes friendly meals are quick, low carb and full of flavor. From turkey roll ups to chicken cheesesteak bowls, you will want to add these favorites to your lunch time meal rotation!

This post originally published July 2020, now updated with related topics and recipe specific information.

What can a type 2 diabetic eat for lunch?

Choose a lunch that is lower carb and with extra fiber if possible*. Including low carb veggies will give you plenty of fiber and vitamins.

Some of the recipes listed here can be made lower in fat by using reduced fat cheese.

Higher protein lunches help you avoid the mid afternoon slump which can occur when you overdo on carbs.

Consult with your diabetes educator to determine the proper number of carbs you need to include in your meal.

Lower carb tortillas and breads are a good choice for a quick sandwich.

*Low-Carb and Ketogenic Diets in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Nutrients.2019 May; 11(5): 962.

Check out our companion posts on 10 Best Diabetes Breakfast Ideas and 10 Best Diabetes Dinner Ideas for more of our most popular recipes!

Here's a way you can still enjoy philly cheesesteak without all the added carbs! Stuffed peppers are the answer to your lunch time cravings. Makes a great "leftover lunch" idea!

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers Melted cheese mixed with beef and onions in a bell pepper-low carb, easy and delicious. Go to recipe

Turkey and cheese teamed with all your favorite sandwich "fixins" and stuffed in a low carb wrap! You will love how quick and easy this is to make and so versatile-substitute ham or roast beef.

Low Carb Turkey Roll-Up Low carb turkey roll ups ready in minutes! Use honey mustard or cream cheese for a satisfying on the go lunch. Makes a great party appetizer too! Go to recipe

Rotisserie chicken made at home will be your new favorite meal! Use the leftovers to top salads or fill wraps.

Make this recipe to carry with you to work the next day. It heats up perfectly and is SOOOO satisfying!

Low Carb Mexican Casserole Enjoy this easy Low Carb Chile Relleno Casserole with no guilt! Ground beef and lots of peppers and cheese makes satisfying Mexican food! Go to recipe

The ultimate multipurpose lunch recipe! You can use these tasty tenders in any number of delicious recipes-from salads to soups.

Easy Pan Seared Chicken Tenders Recipe Grilled chicken flavor and cooked in a skillet indoors! These low carb chicken tenderloins-perfect starter for salads and wraps are ready in under 30 minutes. Our "secret ingredient" gives them over the top flavor! Go to recipe

Here's a carb controlled way to enjoy a delicious stuffed potato! Makes a complete meal that's easy to re-heat!

Lower Carb Stuffed Potato Only 15 gm carb in this healthy stuffed baked potato recipe! A satisfying combo of BBQ chicken, steamed broccoli and cheese piled high on a baked potato. A delicious diabetes-friendly meal. Go to recipe See Also Roasted Frozen Broccoli

One of our most popular recipes! So satisfying with tender chicken pieces combined with peppers, onions and melted cheese.

Low Carb Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Family friendly low carb chicken philly cheesesteak comes together in a snap. Serve in bowls for the low carb eaters and on a hoagie bun for everyone else. Go to recipe

A low carb soup that's perfect any time of the year! This one pot meal can be used throughout the week as a healthy and filling lunch idea.

Hamburger Vegetable Soup Hamburger vegetable soup is a family favorite meal. Uses common pantry and freezer items and can be easily made low carb with a few tweaks. Cook up a batch for a neighbor or friend who needs a comforting meal. Go to recipe

Craving gyros? Look no further than this low carb gyros wrapped in lettuce. Top this authentic flavored wrap with our creamy tzatziki sauce.

Greek Gyros Recipe A delicious and easy low carb gyro that you can have on the table in under 30 minutes. Go to recipe

Fresh tomato flavor shines in this easy and tasty tomato pie. We've cut the carbs in half so dig in!

Tomato Pie made Diabetes Friendly Low carb tomato pie makes a delicious summertime lunch or brunch! Enjoy your fresh tomatoes and basil with a lightened-up pie crust. Go to recipe