10 Best Non Toxic Nail Polishes - Gurl Gone Green (2024)

I love the look of polished nails. Throughout the day, I’ll casually glance down at my nails for an instant mood booster. We all like pretty things, but usually pretty and polished comes at a heavy chemical price tag. Today, I’m sharing some of my favorite non toxic nail polish brands.

Best Non Toxic Nail Polish Dazzle Dry is hands down the best non toxic nail polish brand! Not only is it free of the most common toxic nail polish offenders but it also works so well. It dries within 5 minutes- hello who doesn’t love that?! And it lasts for 7-10 days. It also doesn’t ruin your nails but strengthens them. A total winner! Get it here!

Nail Polish Labeling

Have you seen terms like, 3 free, 5 free, 7 free, 10 free, 15 free on nail polish brands? These numbers denote the number of chemicals the polish is free from.

5-free means the polish doesn’t include formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, and it’s also free from camphor and formaldehyde resin.

7-free – includes the above chemicals plus, xylene and triphenyl phosphate.

9-free – includes the above chemical plus, formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, Formaldehyde resin, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, acetone.

10 free – Some places say it’s without animal products (so it’s vegan), others say that 10-free has no gluten. Still, others claim that 10-free means no fragrances. Others claim it means no hydroquinone monomethyl ether or Methylisothiazolinone. Basically, there isn’t a defined standard for 10-free.

While the higher the number generally means fewer toxins, it isn’t a guarantee that is 100% free of all toxins.

Common Toxic Ingredients In Nail Polish

Formaldehyde – This strong smelling and flammable chemical is used to preserve organisms. It’s highly irritating and can cause cancer.

Toluene – A chemical that can harm the central nervous system. Symptoms can range from dizziness to headaches to anxiety and worsen over time. cause reproductive harm and dizziness.

Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) – DBP is used to make plastics more flexible along and is in a variety of the products such as glue, paint, nail polish and more. It can have adverse effects on reproduction, developmental growth, and the environment.

Camphor – Can be toxic to the nervous system and can cause dizziness, nausea, and headaches. It can also be an irritant to the skin and mucous membranes.

Formaldehyde resin – Environmental toxin. Can harm organs and nervous system.

Best Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Dazzle Dry Dazzle Dry is the only quick-drying, long-lasting natural nail care system that is also free of harmful chemicals, animal byproducts and animal testing. Their products are formulated to work together as a system. Dazzle Dry’s 4 Step System + Revive product produces manicures that dry in 5 minutes and last 7+ days. Ingredient List Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dipropyleneglycol Dibenzoate, Octocrylene, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Propyl Acetate, SDA 40B, Isobutanol, Sunflower Oil/Maleic Anhydride Copolymer, Urea-Modified Polyamide, Aqua, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Propylene Carbonate, Cyclohexasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Bis-PEG/PPG 20/20 Dimethicone, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Polyisobutyl Methacrylate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Maleic Acid, Fragrance. Made Without Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP), Butyl Benzyl Phthalate, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Nitrocellulose, Parabens, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Nitric Acid, Sulfuric Acid, Acrylates, Monomers, MEK, Isocyanates, Anhydrides, Thiocarbamates, Peroxy Compounds, Hydrazines Price – $22.00 per .5 fl oz bottle Colors Available – 155 Review As I mentioned above Dazzle Dry is my top pick for a clean nail polish. It checks all the boxes for me. It goes on smoothly, lasts for 7-10 days and doesn’t dry out my nails. Feels like a gel polish but doesn’t ruin my nails like a gel polish. It also goes on so smooth and not thick like a traditional gel polish- so easier application overall. There is no LED required either, which makes it so nice- one less step! Application- Easy to apply, no LED required. You apply base coat(two coats), nail polish color(two coats) and then top coat(1 coat).

Easy to apply, no LED required. You apply base coat(two coats), nail polish color(two coats) and then top coat(1 coat). Longevity- Their claim is 7 days but I’ve had mine last for 10 days.

Their claim is 7 days but I’ve had mine last for 10 days. Scent- It smells like regular nail polish, not as intense in my opinion.

It smells like regular nail polish, not as intense in my opinion. Removal- It isn’t hard if you have acetone nail polish remover, but if you have a more natural nail polish remover it takes a little bit longer, but not bad. If you just soak a cotton ball apply it for a minute it comes right off. **The biggest factor when it comes to nail polish for me is dry time. As a mom of four I just don’t have time to wait for my nails to dry. I’ve tried so many natural nail polishes and why I always come back to Dazzle Dry is the 5 minute drying time- nothing beats it! If I’m going to spend all my time doing my nails I want to make sure they actually dry quick, so they don’t smudge. Dazzle Dry gives me the quick dry time and the polish lasts longer than a few days- the ultimate winner! Get it here!

Olive & June Olive & June have created nail systems with everything you need, including an amazing customer experience to achieve the perfect mani and pedi. Their nail polishes are formulated without the fifteen harmful chemicals commonly found in nail polishes without sacrificing performance. The nail polishes come in two versions – quick dry or long-lasting. Ingredient List Long Lasting Polish Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Acrylates Copolymer, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Octocrylene, Polyvinyl Butyral, Di-HEMA Trimethylhexyl Dicarbamate, Citric Acid, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, N-Butyl Alcohol, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Methicone See Also 10 Top Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands for Healthy, Beautiful NailsThe 10 Best Cruelty-Free, Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands of 202412 Healthy and Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands to Shop NowBest Non-Toxic Nail Polish for a Formaldehyde-Free Manicure in All Our Favorite Colors Quick Dry Polish Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Acrylates Copolymer, Trimethyl Pentanyl Diisobutyrate, Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Isophorone Diamine/Isophthalic Acid/Tromethamine Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Calcium Titanium Borosilicate, Octocrylene, Silica, Polyvinyl Butyral, Citric Acid, Kaolin, Dimethicone, Tin Oxide, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Caesalpinia Sappan Bark Extract, Diacetone Alcohol, Phosphoric Acid Made Without Formaldehyde, Toluene, Phthalates, DBP, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP), Acetone, Animal-Derived Ingredients, Bisphenol-A, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate, Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfate Price – $7.50 for .46 fl oz quick dry polish | $9.00 for .46 fl oz long lasting polish Colors Available – 250 Review I tried Olive and June out this last year and love the color selection and ease of application. I also love their directions. They offer a ton of support when it comes to their systems. I love their Poppy attachment for nail polish handles. This is something that Olive & June invented to help those who don’t have a steady hand, be able to apply polish a lot easier. It really is so helpful! While I do love how easy their polishes go on, they still don’t have a quick dry time and they tend to chip a lot sooner- around 4 days or less for me. What I’ve done is apply Dazzle Dry’s top coat at times to the top of a Olive & June Polish and my manicure lasts much longer and dries quicker! (I did just see that they now have quick dry drops- they didn’t have these before when I tried them out- definitely want to try and will report back if they work). Application- Easy to apply. The polish isn’t thick. You apply two coats of the polish and then one coat of their top coat. You don’t need to apply their base coat because it’s already in the polish.

Easy to apply. The polish isn’t thick. You apply two coats of the polish and then one coat of their top coat. You don’t need to apply their base coat because it’s already in the polish. Longevity- Lasts 4 days for me.

Lasts 4 days for me. Scent- It smells like regular nail polish.

It smells like regular nail polish. Removal-Comes off really easy. Get it here!

Manucurist Manicurist is changing the manicure game with their green manicures. Along with their nail polish line for adults, they also have nail polishes specifically designed for children that are water-based and non-toxic. Ingredient List butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, nitrocellulose, tributyl citrate, alcohol, propylene glycol/sebacic acid/trimellitic anhydride copolymer, isopropyl alcohol, stearalkonium bentonite, adipic acid/neopentyl glycol/trimellitic anhydride copolymer, ci 77891 (titanium dioxide), acetyl tributyl citrate, ci 77492 (iron oxides), ci 77499 (iron oxides), ci 77491 (iron oxides), diacetone alcohol, sorbic acid, cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, glycerin, phosphoric acid, aqua (water) Made Without Methacrylate Monomers, HEMA, Di-HEMA TMHDC, Animal products or derivatives, Dibutyl Phthalate, Toluene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Formaldehyde, Triphenylphosphate, Styrene, Hydroquinone, Phthalates, Camphor, Xylene, Benzophenone Price – $14.00 per bottle Colors Available – 93 Review I just reviewed Manicurist a few weeks back. This is a true cleaner gel nail system. You apply the base coat, nail color and top coat and cure the polish under an LED light. While I love the longevity I get from this, it does take longer to apply with all the steps and LED system. I also find it harder to apply for the average person because it is a gel polish and it’s slightly thicker. If you have a trip coming up I think it’s a great idea for the longevity factor, however, it does take more time so you have to account for that. Application- Harder to apply because it is a gel polish so the formula is thicker overall. It also takes longer because you have to cure each coat under an LED lamp.

Harder to apply because it is a gel polish so the formula is thicker overall. It also takes longer because you have to cure each coat under an LED lamp. Longevity- Lasts for 10 -14 days. Just like a gel polish, so it really lasts!

Lasts for 10 -14 days. Just like a gel polish, so it really lasts! Scent- The scent is strong at first. It smells like regular nail polish but a little more florally. It dissipates within several hours though.

The scent is strong at first. It smells like regular nail polish but a little more florally. It dissipates within several hours though. Removal-It is harder to remove. They give you nail clips and you wet a cotton ball with nail polish remover, put it under the clip and then leave it on for a few minutes. Then the polish slides right off. **I really like the idea of having this on hand when I want a polish to last for a long time and when I have extra time to do my nails. It isn’t something I would use all the time since it just takes longer to apply. Use code NAILSOFSUZI to save 15% off your order! Get it here!

Ella + Mia Ella + Mila polishes besides being 17-free are also chip resistant, quick drying and high shine. They offer regular nail polish as well as 17 Mommy&Me nail polish sets. They release a new collection of nail lacquer every couple months. Ingredient List Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Phthalic Anhydride/Trimellitic Anhydride/Glycols Copolymer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Adipic Acid/Fumaric Acid/Phthalic Acid/Tricyclodecane Dimethanol Copolymer, Citric Acid, Bis(glycidoxyphenyl propane/Bisamino methylnorbornane Copolymer, Aluminum Hydroxide, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer Made Without Acetone, Animal-Derived Ingredients, Bisphenol-A, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Gluten, Glycol Ether of Series E (Gycol ethers derived from ethylene oxide), Nonylphenol Ethoxylate, Parabens, Phthalates (including DBP), Styrene, Sulfate, Toluene, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP/TPP), Xylene Price – $10.50-$12.50 per .45 fl oz bottle Colors Available – 314 Review I reviewed Ella + Mia for the first time this year and was impressed with all their color options and how smooth the polish went on. I also loved that it dried fairly quickly for a cleaner nail polish. This is one of my top picks for a clean nail polish for kids. It also comes in a lot of fun colors too! Application- Goes on really smooth. Not goopy at all.

Goes on really smooth. Not goopy at all. Longevity- It did last longer than other nail polishes- I was impressed. 5 days seemed to be the longest wear I got out of it. Again, if I applied Dazzle Dry’s top coat to it, I found I could stretch the longevity a lot more.

It did last longer than other nail polishes- I was impressed. 5 days seemed to be the longest wear I got out of it. Again, if I applied Dazzle Dry’s top coat to it, I found I could stretch the longevity a lot more. Scent- The scent wasn’t as strong as normal nail polish. A little lighter overall.

The scent wasn’t as strong as normal nail polish. A little lighter overall. Removal-It isn’t hard to remove at all. Comes off easily with nail polish remover. Get it here! See Also You Might Want to Consider Switching to a Non-Toxic Nail Polish, Say Experts

SunCoat Girl SunCoat offers water-based, odorless nail polishes that can last for weeks. They replace chemicals with water and colors with mineral pigments and natural colorants, making it one of the most natural nail polishes on the market. They offer both adult and kid-friendly nail polishes. Ingredient List Aqua (water, ~65% in formula), acrylate copolymer / styrene-acrylate copolymer (~28% in formula) Other ingredients (all under 4%): propylene glycol n-butyl ether, dipropylene glycol dibenzoate. Pigments/colorant: may contain [+/-] mica (CI 77019), titanium dioxide (CI 77891), ferric ferrocyanide, iron oxide (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), chromium oxide (CI 77288), carmine (CI 75470) Made Without Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde releasing ingredients, Phthalate plasticizers, Toluene, and Acetates. Price – $11.00 per .37oz bottle Colors Available – 76 Review This is a water- based solvent free nail polish. There is no smell to it which I love! For those that are sensitive to smell this is a great option. I was impressed with how long they lasted. These are one of my favorite options for kids since they are so clean and don’t smell. They also dry really quick too! Application- They go on really smooth! There is no base coat or top coat. I just applied two coats of polish.

They go on really smooth! There is no base coat or top coat. I just applied two coats of polish. Longevity- They lasted for 5 days which was great considering there was no top coat or base coat.

They lasted for 5 days which was great considering there was no top coat or base coat. Scent- No scent since they are water-based and not solvent based.

No scent since they are water-based and not solvent based. Removal-Easy to remove, just soak in warm water and peel off. Get it here!

Zoya Zoya creates the highest quality products available to professional salons and spas. It is the first to remove toxic ingredients such as toluene, camphor, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin and DBP (dibutyl phthalate) from its formulation. Ingredient List Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, *Sterikonium Hectoite, Acrylates Copolymer, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer Made Without Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Dibutyl Phthalate, Toluene, Camphor, TPHP, Parabens, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Lead Price – $8.00 .25oz per bottle | $12.00 .5oz per bottle Colors Available – 600+ Review This was the first cleaner nail polish I tried over 10 years ago. It really was one of the pioneers that came out without the top 5 nail polish toxins- camphor, formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, and formaldehyde resin. Their polishes feel like a conventional polish but without the conventional ingredients. They have so many color options to choose from. However, they aren’t as clean as some of the other nail polish brands. Application- They go on so smooth and easily.

They go on so smooth and easily. Longevity- They can last for 5- 7 days if you apply correctly and seal the free edge of the nail.

They can last for 5- 7 days if you apply correctly and seal the free edge of the nail. Scent- They do have a strong scent and smell like traditional nail polish.

They do have a strong scent and smell like traditional nail polish. Removal- Comes off easily with nail polish remover. Get it here!

Tenoverten Tenoverten creates “eight-free” nail polishes, naturally nourishing formulas, and salon-quality results. They are also cruelty free and vegan and they make sustainability a priority. Ingredient List butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, nitrocellulose, adipic acid / neopentyl glycol / trimellitic anhydride copolymer, acetyl tributyl citrate, isopropyl alcohol, acrylates copolymer, stearalkonium bentonite, n-butyl alcohol, benzophenone-1, silica, alumina, trimethylpentanediyl dibenzoate, polyvinyl butyral, styrene / acrylates copolymer, polyethylene terephthalate, polybutylene terephthalate, ethylene / va copolymer Made Without Dibutyl Phthalate (DPB), Toluene, Tormaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP) Price – $11.00 per .45fl oz bottle Colors Available – 36 Review Tenoverten has nail salons as well as products you can buy online. I’ve been to one of their nail salons years ago and had a great experience. Their whole approach is more minimalist and classic. From their sleek bottles, to their smaller nail collection- it’s more curated overall. It’s not my first choice when doing my nails because it does tend to chip quicker than other clean nail polish brands. Application- It goes on smoothly and evenly.

It goes on smoothly and evenly. Longevity- Lasts for a few days before chipping.

Lasts for a few days before chipping. Scent- It does have a strong nail polish scent.

It does have a strong nail polish scent. Removal- It’s not hard to remove, comes off easily with nail polish remover. Get it here!

Karma Organic Karma Organic’s nail polish line was birthed from the brand’s two environmentally friendly, non-toxic nail salons in New Jersey. Karma’s nail polishes are organic, chip-resistant, and 7-free. Plus no plastic is used in their products. Ingredient List Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Acrylates Copolymer, Silica, Benzophenone-1, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate Made Without TPHP, Toluene, Formaldehyde, DBP (phthalate), Camphor, Xylene, Formaldehyde resin, or Parabens. Price – $10.49 per .43fl oz bottle Colors Available – 150+ Review This was another brand that I tried when I was first looking for cleaner nail polish options. Now they even offer kids nail polishes too. I don’t like the formula of these as much as others. I find that some are thicker and goopy- making them hard to apply. It makes for an uneven application. Application- Some go on smoothly, others don’t- depends on color.

Some go on smoothly, others don’t- depends on color. Longevity- They lasted for 6 days. I was impressed with the longevity.

They lasted for 6 days. I was impressed with the longevity. Scent- Does have a nail polish scent to them.

Does have a nail polish scent to them. Removal- Not hard to remove at all. Get it here!

Aila Nail Polish Aila was created by a Board Certified Podiatric Surgeon who has made it her mission to make healthy, safe nail care products available to every consumer while also maintaining beauty and function. It is 16-free, vegan and cruelty-free. Ingredient List Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, n-Butyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-1, Silica, Alumina, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Polyvinyl Butyral Made Without Parabens, Sulfates, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde resin, Camphor, Dibutyl phthalate, Toluene, Triphenyl phosphate, Xylene, Bismuth oxychloride, Ethyl tosylamide, Methylisothiazolinone, Hydroquinone monomethyl ether, Plant derivatives Price – $14.00 per .45 fl oz bottle Colors Available – 50 Review This was another brand that was a pioneer in the cleaner nail movement. I love the application of these nail polishes. They go on so smoothly. I love their color selections as well. Their nail polish remover is one of my faves too. Application- They go on smoothly.

They go on smoothly. Longevity- They don’t last as long. A few days without chipping.

They don’t last as long. A few days without chipping. Scent- They smell like traditional nail polish.

They smell like traditional nail polish. Removal- No, super easy to remove with nail polish remover. Get it here!

Kure Bazaar Kure Bazaar is a sustainable and eco-responsible French clean beauty brand that offers a chemical-free alternative to traditional nail polish with 12-free nail polishes. Their nail colors are inspired by the Parisian fashion scene. Ingredient List Butyl Acetate Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Alcohol, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Etocrylene, Diacetone, Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cl 77891, Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Cl 77742, Aqua, Glycerin Phosphoric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract Cl 77491, Cl 19140 Bambusa Vulgaris Sap Extract Cl 15850, Cl 77499, Tocopherol Made Without Toluene, Formaldehyde, Dibutyl-phtalate, Synthetic Camphre, TPHP, Paraben, Xylene, Styrene, Benzophenone-1-3 Price – $22.00 per bottle Colors Available – 100 Review I really love their color options. So sophisticated and chic. They are a French company and a little pricier overall. I do like their polish application. It doesn’t stay any longer than most nail polishes. Maybe 4 days once in a while. Not my top choice because of performance and price. Application- Goes on smoothly.

Goes on smoothly. Longevity- They last for about 4 days for me.

They last for about 4 days for me. Scent- Strong nail polish scent.

Strong nail polish scent. Removal- No, not hard to remove. Get it here!

Conclusion: Does non toxic nail polish really exist?

While there aren’t any 100% non toxic nail polishes, but there are better or less toxic options. It’s a tall order to expect a nail polish to be free of all chemicals while also being functional. We all want magic and miracles, but I’ll settle for nail polish that is functional (chip free for at least 3 days!) and free of the most harmful ingredients.

What’s your favorite non toxic nail polish?

