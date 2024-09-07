10 Best Riding Lawn Mowers (2024)

A strong all-steel rail frame sits low on the welded deck for better traction. Reinforced edges, a baffling system that maximizes airflow and a generous five-gallon fuel capacity make it hard to beat, especially for the price.

Thanks to an adjustable left- or right-side deck lift pedal and superior torque, the lawn mower tackles side hills under five degrees, inclines under 10 degrees and declines under 15 degrees. When it’s time to prep the lawn for fall, simply attach a lawn sweeper to the rear for easy leaf pickup.

When it comes to mowing on hills, it’s important to find a mower that is safe and handles inclines well. Typically, zero-turn mowers work best on flat yards because they use back-wheel drive. However, the Bad Boy MZ Magnum offers a few surprising bells and whistles that make it our top pick for inclines.

Pros: Made in the USA

No-tools oil drain valve

Easy to use

Easy to service or repair

Cons: Doesn't do well going up steep hills

Cutting width: 42 in. | Max speed: 5.5 mph | Power type: Gas (3.3 gal. tank) | Weight: 542 lbs. | Cutting options: Side-discharge

We like the John Deere S100 because it offers the best bang for your buck. John Deere is a well-known and trusted brand name with over 100 years of experience building and designing tractors, plows and other agricultural equipment. Smart innovations—such as an anti-vibration system, full-pressure lubrication and oil filters for cleaner oil—help this lawn mower last for years to come.

Longtime lawn care expert Joe Churchill reviewed the X300 series of the John Deere Lawn Tractor and said it had good maneuverability and is easy to start and use. “Its well-designed steering and geometric configuration help keep the uncut circle to about 18 inches,” Churchill says in his John Deere Lawn Tractor review. “This is impressive for a conventional belly-mount lawn tractor style.”

Additionally, you get a four-year warranty and you’re purchasing an American-made piece of equipment. This gas-powered lawn tractor is just as powerful as the electric John Deere mowers.

What to Look for When Buying a Riding Mower

Dylan Fox, assistant product manager at Greenworks, says “when choosing a mower, homeowners should consider a variety of factors, such as the yard size, obstacles in the yard, terrain, cutting deck size, power and budget.”

To find the right riding lawn mower model for you, he highlights these important factors:Cost: The price depends on the brand and features. A good starting budget is around $2,000. The mowers on this list run between $1,899 and $5,499. For the budget-conscious, an electric mower is pretty wallet-friendly. “The cost of gas, oil and maintenance of a gas riding lawn mower quickly adds up to a lot of money over the span of its life,” says Fox.

Attachments

“Attachments are extremely useful to have and make tasks around the lawn much easier,” says Fox. “Some useful attachments include dethatchers, aerators, lawn sweepers, lawn carts and seed spreaders.” Many DIYers find baggers and mulchers helpful to clear grass clippings and waste material. Ensure the model you choose accepts attachments.

Terrain

Each type of mower suits specific kinds of lawns. Rugged, uneven terrain demands a garden tractor, while small yards or lawns with many curves and corners will do well with a rear-engine rider. For the average lawn, a lawn tractor is the ideal choice. “Lawn tractors are better suited for yards with multiple obstacles and uneven terrain. Zero-turn mowers offer greater maneuverability and speed making them ideal for large open spaces,” Fox notes. However, while zero-turn mowers navigate tight spaces, their speed shines on large, flat ground.

Comfort

Look for a high-back seat to provide lower back support and vibration reduction to absorb the bumps and shakes of the job. There are also other considerations, such as steering wheels for the lawn tractors versus the lap bars of the zero-turn. “Lawn tractors are easily controlled with one hand while the zero-turn requires you to use both,” says Fox.

Engine

“Power and performance are shown by the difference of kilowatts and size of the mower. In terms of power, brushless motors provide instant power, torque and cutting speeds compared to traditional gas riding mowers,” Fox notes.

Cutting Deck Size

This determines the mower’s cutting swath. A large deck cuts a lawn in fewer passes, but a narrow deck makes maneuvering through tight spaces easier. Don’t make the mistake of buying a mower with a deck too large to pass through your gate!

Maintenance

All gas-powered riding mowers require maintenance, but some make it easier than others. Look for easily accessible oil filters and spark plugs. Clear out grass clippings to prevent clogs. A cutting deck with a garden hose attachment saves time by letting you blast the deck and blades with water to free clippings. As for electric mowers? “No belts, no oil, no gas, no sparkplugs, no filters, no problem,” says Fox.

Noise

Most manufacturers don’t make the noise levels of their mowers easy to find. Gas mowers are particularly loud, requiring hearing protection. To avoid excessive noise, consider an electric riding mower. They aren’t silent, but they’re far quieter than even the least noisy gas mowers. Fox notes that electric mowers are “over two times quieter than gas-powered riding mowers. Your ears and your neighbors’ ears will thank you.”

Cost

Yard Size

Yard size will dictate the size of the mower the customer should buy. If someone has only a quarter of an acre, then they most likely would not need a 60-inch zero-turn mower.

Lawn expert Mark Mayer suggests exploring the following when searching for a new riding mower:

Would my lawn support a riding lawn mower in terms of size and terrain? Lawns that are too small or have slopes and hills can create a challenging and dangerous mowing experience.

A riding mower can be expensive, and it’s important to ensure you are comfortable behind the wheel. Mayer suggests homeowners research and evaluate items like safety, durability and size based on their lawn area—partnering with a professional service is a good idea. Don’t be afraid to hop in the seat and take a mower for a test drive—comfort and safety are important to ensure you feel confident in maneuvering the mower without any concerns.

Do you want to mulch and recycle the grass clippings from your lawn or bag them? Depending on a homeowner’s point of view, that can contribute to what the best riding lawn mower for them would be. Mulching helps to limit grass clipping collection and recycles nutrients back into the soil.

All grass types can tolerate a riding mower. But remember that these machines are heavier and can cause soil compaction. In cases where you are maintaining high-quality low-cut turf, there are also more sophisticated mower options, which are often seen on golf courses.

Why You Should Trust Us

We’re a team of homeowners and gardening experts who have used riding mowers in several states, including North Carolina and Minnesota. Additionally, parts of this post was written by Mary Henn, MFA, a shopping editor at Family Handyman with expertise in interior design, home decor, gardening and outdoor trends.

Other contributors include Emily Way, a shopping editor with experience researching products and recommending the best designs to consumers, and freelancer Anthony O’Reilly, an award-winning journalist. Both Emily and Anthony researched and updated this piece. Emily interviewed experts Marc Mayer of TruGreen and Dylan Fox, assistant product manager at Greenworks.

Anthony spoke with Mike Drouin, expert gardener and founder of Reefertilizer; Ryan Farley, CEO of LawnStarter; Dan Bailey, president of WikiLawn and landscaping expert and outdoor designer Taylor Green.

Much of the information about our picks for the best riding lawn mowers came from hands-on testing by homeowners.

How We Found the Best Riding Lawn Mowers

When shopping for a pricy lawn care tool like an accessible lawn mower, it’s important to ensure shoppers spend cash on a find that will last through years of use. That’s why we personally tested our favorite electric mower, determining that its value, features and quality are consistent with our standards. We personally tested four of the models on this list, using them for a few weeks to test the turning, run time, maneuverability, comfort and efficiency.

Then, we consulted industry experts and asked them to weigh in on our other top picks. Between rigorous testing and expert thoughts, we’re confident that these 10 picks are the best riding lawn mower finds on the market.

Types of Riding Lawn Mowers

According to Dylan Fox, assistant product manager at Greenworks, while the basic concept remains the same, riding lawn mowers fall into four categories:

Lawn tractors : Lawn tractors feature a front motor and most of the weight is towards the front. These lawn mowers have a little less power than garden tractors and specialize predominantly in mowing the lawn. The cutting widths on these are typically 42 to 54 inches. This kind of lawn mower can cut one to two acres but does not have the same maneuverability as a zero-turn. Many models offer accessories like baggers and lawn sweepers .

: Lawn tractors feature a front motor and most of the weight is towards the front. These lawn mowers have a little less power than garden tractors and specialize predominantly in mowing the lawn. The cutting widths on these are typically 42 to 54 inches. This kind of lawn mower can cut one to two acres but does not have the same maneuverability as a zero-turn. Many models offer accessories like baggers and . Rear-engine ride : Rear-engine riding mowers are typically smaller in cutting widths in comparison to the other riding mowers on this list. The cuttings widths are typically from 30 to 36 inches. Rear-engine riding mowers are agile and respond well to tight spaces while maintaining power and performance. These mowers offer versatility for getting the job done much quicker than walk-behind mowers and take up less space compared to zero turns and tractors. They’re great for yards up to 1.5 acres.

: Rear-engine riding mowers are typically smaller in cutting widths in comparison to the other riding mowers on this list. The cuttings widths are typically from 30 to 36 inches. Rear-engine riding mowers are agile and respond well to tight spaces while maintaining power and performance. These mowers offer versatility for getting the job done much quicker than walk-behind mowers and take up less space compared to zero turns and tractors. They’re great for yards up to 1.5 acres. Zero-turn radius mowers : If you need a quick mower, Zero-turn mowers have the ability to go from forward to reverse in no time. Zero-turn mowers cut precisely and offer the most power and performance at the quickest cutting speeds.

: If you need a quick mower, have the ability to go from forward to reverse in no time. Zero-turn mowers cut precisely and offer the most power and performance at the quickest cutting speeds. Garden tractor: The line between lawn and garden tractors can be fuzzy. In general, garden tractors excel in lawn mowing and typically showcase more power to support the demands of multiple tasks around the house. These are great for hauling carts and using heavier attachments for various projects.

FAQ

What is the average life of a riding lawn mower?

Riding lawn mowers can last anywhere from 500 to 1,000 hours, depending on the motor and how it’s maintained.

What’s a good brand of riding lawn mower?

Most of the gardening and lawn care experts we spoke to said Husqvarna was their favorite riding lawn mower brand, though other reliable brands include Craftsman, Cub Cadet and John Deere.

What riding mowers have the least problems?

In our research, Husqvarna riding mowers had the least problems due to their reliable and durable Kawasaki motors.

