10 Best Town Hall 9 Army and Attack Strategies in CoC 2024 - Clash Of Clans Wiki (2024)

Town Hall 9 Attack strategies are a lot better than TH8. You are introduced to several new attack strategies that can be retried at any Town Hall level in the future.

The biggest benefit that you get after upgrading to TH9 is that you get to unlock the Archer Queen. She is probably the most loved Hero in the game. Yes, Royal Champion is giving it a tough competition but then again Archer Queen is available to more players as compared to Royal Champion.

Read on our whole guide to learn new TH9 attack strategies, army compositions, and twists in old attack styles.

10. Mass Dragon

Army Composition:

10 Dragon

4 Balloon

8-9 Light Spell

0-1 Poison spell

Training Time:32 Minutes

Yes, I Said above that the Mass dragon spam attack is not worth it at Town Hall 9 (and beyond) therefore we do a slight modification. We take 4 balloons along with 10 Dragons and 9 light spells.

You will take out two air defenses using 8 light spells. You should target the two air defenses that are in the innermost compartments of the base. Use your barbarian King and archer queen to destroy the third.

Deploy 2-3 dragons near the fourth air defense and when it locks on dragons deploy balloons. The mighty balloons will destroy the fourth and final defense. Yes, the X-bow can cause trouble. Use poison to kill either Enemy queen or CC troops.

9. GoHog

Army Composition:

2 Golem

24 Hog Rider

6 Archer

5 wall breaker

6 wizards

2 Heal Spell

2 Rage Spell

1 Poison spell

Training Time:32 Min 51 Sec

This strategy is going to cost you a good amount of dark elixir so use it only when your Town Hall 9 is about to max out and you have dark elixir to spare. This will give you guaranteed three stars so you don’t have to worry about trophies.

The strategy is simple you deploy one golem on each side of the edge of the opponent’s base. Do not deploy them on the side of the queen as it will kill the golem while staying behind the wall. Use 2-3 wall breakers to pave the path for a golem.

Deploy two wizards behind each golem. Deploy the barbarian king and archer queen in between the funnel created by two golems. As soon as xbow starts targeting golems you deploy 2 groups of hog riders (12 each) behind each golem. Use rage spell on hogs and heal on golems plus heroes.

8. Lavaloonion

Army Composition:

5 Healers

3 Lava

12 Balloon

4 Rage Spell

1 Freeze Spell

Training Time:31 Min

Out of all the attack strategies in clash of clans queen walk is my favorite. No matter how many strategies you use or how many different combinations you try, there is nothing as good as queen walk.

The beauty about queen walk is that you can try different army combinations with it. The basic rule is that you need healers that keep healing your queen while she supercharges through the center of the base and tears apart the Town Hall.

You can use an air raid queen attack where the lava hound and balloon help the queen to destroy the opponent’s base or you can use a gowipe style queen walk where the Pekka makes a funnel for a queen.

In any army, combination remembers the healers must be protected from air defense so that they provide maximum healing to the powerful queen. Also, you must have the highest level of the queen at your Town Hall so that you do not fail in this strategy.

Which attack is best for Town Hall 9?

Even though Mass attack still works at Town Hall 9 but I will still recommend going for hybrid armies as they give you a better understanding of how the game evolves at higher Town Hall levels.

You can get three stars with Mass dragon or mass hog rider or Mass Valkyrie or even Mass Pekka attack but all these attacks are successful only against Town Hall 9.5 or lower.

A maxed-out Town Hall 9 with a maxed-out queen and troops in Clan castle can easily overthrow such attacks.

What’s the best attack strategy for the Clash of Clans?

For the sake of the above arguments, I have tried to not include Mass “inert troop here” armies in this top 10 list.

You will still find two mass armies in the list below but they solve a special purpose. If you want to create the best attack strategy for TH9 then you must focus on the two x-bow and archer queens that are introduced at this Town Hall level.

How do you attack a dragon with Town Hall 9?

As the Queen can attack both ground and air therefore mass dragon attack strategy is almost a failure. Also, you have four air defenses at Town Hall 9 which makes it almost impossible to defeat via a dragon spam attack.

Which Town Hall 9 attack strategy is your favorite?

Clash ON

