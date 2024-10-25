10-Day Weather Forecast for Providence, RI - The Weather Channel | weather.com (2024)

As of 2:59 pm EDT

alertLevel3Heat Advisory

Today

Mostly Cloudy

86°/74°

2%

SSW 16mph

Wed 10 | Day

86°

2%

SSW 16mph

Mostly cloudy. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

  • Humidity74%

  • UV Index5 of 11

  • Sunrise5:20 am

  • Sunset8:21 pm

Wed 10 | Night

74°

57%

SSW 14mph

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity88%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:54 am

    Waxing Crescent

  • Moonset11:10 pm

Thu 11

AM Showers

85°/70°

48%

SSW 17mph

Thu 11 | Day

85°

48%

SSW 17mph

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity79%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise5:21 am

  • Sunset8:20 pm

Thu 11 | Night

70°

15%

SSW 13mph

A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity87%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise10:55 am

    Waxing Crescent

  • Moonset11:28 pm

Fri 12

Partly Cloudy

85°/73°

24%

SSW 13mph

Fri 12 | Day

85°

24%

SSW 13mph

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

  • Humidity73%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:22 am

  • Sunset8:20 pm

Fri 12 | Night

73°

76%

SSW 11mph

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

  • Humidity90%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise11:56 am

    Waxing Crescent

  • Moonset11:46 pm

Sat 13

Rain/Thunder

83°/71°

80%

SSW 8mph

Sat 13 | Day

83°

80%

SSW 8mph

Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

  • Humidity83%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise5:23 am

  • Sunset8:19 pm

Sat 13 | Night

71°

32%

WSW 6mph

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

  • Humidity87%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise12:57 pm

    First Quarter

  • Moonset--

Sun 14 | Day

91°

14%

W 9mph

Mostly sunny skies. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity59%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:23 am

  • Sunset8:19 pm

Sun 14 | Night

72°

7%

SW 8mph

A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity83%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise1:59 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset12:05 am

Mon 15

Partly Cloudy

92°/73°

24%

SW 12mph

Mon 15 | Day

92°

24%

SW 12mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity64%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:24 am

  • Sunset8:18 pm

Mon 15 | Night

73°

49%

WSW 9mph

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity84%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise3:04 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset12:26 am

Tue 16

Mostly Sunny

92°/75°

10%

WSW 11mph

Tue 16 | Day

92°

10%

WSW 11mph

Sun and a few passing clouds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity61%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:25 am

  • Sunset8:17 pm

Tue 16 | Night

75°

14%

SW 10mph

Generally fair. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity79%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise4:12 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset12:51 am

Wed 17

PM Thunderstorms

91°/71°

36%

SW 12mph

Wed 17 | Day

91°

36%

SW 12mph

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity63%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:26 am

  • Sunset8:17 pm

Wed 17 | Night

71°

58%

SW 10mph

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity86%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise5:21 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset1:23 am

Thu 18

Scattered Thunderstorms

83°/67°

58%

WSW 9mph

Thu 18 | Day

83°

58%

WSW 9mph

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity71%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:27 am

  • Sunset8:16 pm

Thu 18 | Night

67°

44%

WNW 7mph

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity83%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise6:27 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset2:03 am

Fri 19

Partly Cloudy

83°/65°

24%

NW 8mph

Fri 19 | Day

83°

24%

NW 8mph

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity66%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise5:28 am

  • Sunset8:15 pm

Fri 19 | Night

65°

38%

WSW 7mph

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity83%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise7:27 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset2:55 am

Sat 20

Partly Cloudy

84°/66°

24%

ESE 8mph

Sat 20 | Day

84°

24%

ESE 8mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity62%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:29 am

  • Sunset8:14 pm

Sat 20 | Night

66°

14%

SW 7mph

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity81%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise8:17 pm

    Full Moon

  • Moonset3:59 am

Sun 21

Partly Cloudy

85°/67°

11%

S 9mph

Sun 21 | Day

85°

11%

S 9mph

Partly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity62%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:29 am

  • Sunset8:14 pm

Sun 21 | Night

67°

17%

SW 8mph

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity82%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise8:58 pm

    Full Moon

  • Moonset5:13 am

Mon 22

Partly Cloudy

86°/70°

18%

SSW 9mph

Mon 22 | Day

86°

18%

SSW 9mph

Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity65%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:30 am

  • Sunset8:13 pm

Mon 22 | Night

70°

32%

SW 9mph

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

  • Humidity85%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:32 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset6:32 am

Tue 23

Partly Cloudy

88°/70°

22%

SW 10mph

Tue 23 | Day

88°

22%

SW 10mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity64%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:31 am

  • Sunset8:12 pm

Tue 23 | Night

70°

34%

SW 8mph

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

  • Humidity81%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:59 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset7:52 am

Wed 24

Partly Cloudy

89°/69°

23%

SW 9mph

Wed 24 | Day

89°

23%

SW 9mph

Partly cloudy. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity62%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:32 am

  • Sunset8:11 pm

Wed 24 | Night

69°

21%

SW 8mph

A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity82%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise10:23 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset9:10 am

