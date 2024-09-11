10-Day Weather Forecast for Woonsocket, RI - The Weather Channel | weather.com (2024)

As of 3:17 pm EDT

alertLevel3Heat Advisory

There is a marginal risk of severe weather today.

Today

Partly Cloudy

87°/74°

2%

SSW 14mph

Wed 10 | Day

87°

2%

SSW 14mph

A mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

  • Humidity71%

  • UV Index6 of 11

  • Sunrise5:20 am

  • Sunset8:22 pm

Wed 10 | Night

74°

53%

SSW 14mph

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity86%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:54 am

    Waxing Crescent

  • Moonset11:10 pm

Thu 11

AM Showers

87°/69°

42%

SSW 16mph

Thu 11 | Day

87°

42%

SSW 16mph

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity76%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:21 am

  • Sunset8:21 pm

Thu 11 | Night

69°

15%

SW 12mph

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity84%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise10:56 am

    Waxing Crescent

  • Moonset11:28 pm

Fri 12

Partly Cloudy

86°/73°

24%

SW 12mph

Fri 12 | Day

86°

24%

SW 12mph

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity70%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:22 am

  • Sunset8:21 pm

Fri 12 | Night

73°

75%

SSW 10mph

Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

  • Humidity87%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise11:56 am

    Waxing Crescent

  • Moonset11:46 pm

Sat 13

Thundershowers

83°/70°

73%

SW 7mph

Sat 13 | Day

83°

73%

SW 7mph

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

  • Humidity82%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise5:22 am

  • Sunset8:20 pm

Sat 13 | Night

70°

24%

WSW 6mph

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

  • Humidity87%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise12:57 pm

    First Quarter

  • Moonset--

Sun 14 | Day

91°

10%

W 8mph

Generally sunny. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity56%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:23 am

  • Sunset8:20 pm

Sun 14 | Night

71°

7%

SW 7mph

Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity81%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise2:00 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset12:05 am

Mon 15

PM Thunderstorms

92°/72°

35%

SW 11mph

Mon 15 | Day

92°

35%

SW 11mph

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity62%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:24 am

  • Sunset8:19 pm

Mon 15 | Night

72°

48%

WSW 8mph

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity83%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise3:05 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset12:26 am

Tue 16

Mostly Sunny

93°/75°

13%

WSW 11mph

Tue 16 | Day

93°

13%

WSW 11mph

A few clouds from time to time. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity60%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:25 am

  • Sunset8:18 pm

Tue 16 | Night

75°

16%

SW 9mph

Mostly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity77%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise4:13 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset12:51 am

Wed 17

PM Thunderstorms

93°/71°

47%

SW 11mph

Wed 17 | Day

93°

47%

SW 11mph

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity60%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:26 am

  • Sunset8:18 pm

Wed 17 | Night

71°

54%

WSW 9mph

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity85%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise5:22 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset1:22 am

Thu 18

Scattered Thunderstorms

83°/66°

52%

W 8mph

Thu 18 | Day

83°

52%

W 8mph

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity69%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:27 am

  • Sunset8:17 pm

Thu 18 | Night

66°

41%

WNW 7mph

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity80%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise6:28 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset2:02 am

Fri 19

PM Showers

83°/65°

32%

NW 7mph

Fri 19 | Day

83°

32%

NW 7mph

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

  • Humidity64%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise5:27 am

  • Sunset8:16 pm

Fri 19 | Night

65°

36%

WSW 6mph

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity80%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise7:28 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset2:54 am

Sat 20

Partly Cloudy

84°/65°

24%

W 7mph

Sat 20 | Day

84°

24%

W 7mph

Partly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity58%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:28 am

  • Sunset8:15 pm

Sat 20 | Night

65°

12%

SW 7mph

Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity79%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise8:19 pm

    Full Moon

  • Moonset3:59 am

Sun 21

Partly Cloudy

86°/67°

13%

SSW 7mph

Sun 21 | Day

86°

13%

SSW 7mph

Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity59%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:29 am

  • Sunset8:14 pm

Sun 21 | Night

67°

17%

SW 7mph

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity79%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise8:59 pm

    Full Moon

  • Moonset5:13 am

Mon 22

Partly Cloudy

88°/70°

18%

SW 8mph

Mon 22 | Day

88°

18%

SW 8mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity59%

  • UV Index9 of 11

  • Sunrise5:30 am

  • Sunset8:14 pm

Mon 22 | Night

70°

24%

SW 8mph

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity83%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:32 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset6:32 am

Tue 23

Partly Cloudy

90°/69°

19%

SW 9mph

Tue 23 | Day

90°

19%

SW 9mph

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity60%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:31 am

  • Sunset8:13 pm

Tue 23 | Night

69°

24%

SW 8mph

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity78%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:59 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset7:52 am

Wed 24

Partly Cloudy

91°/69°

17%

WSW 8mph

Wed 24 | Day

91°

17%

WSW 8mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity58%

  • UV Index8 of 11

  • Sunrise5:32 am

  • Sunset8:12 pm

Wed 24 | Night

69°

24%

WSW 8mph

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity79%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise10:23 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset9:10 am

