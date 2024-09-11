10-Day Weather Forecast for Woonsocket, RI - The Weather Channel | weather.com (2024)

As of 3:17 pm EDTalertLevel3Heat Advisory
There is a marginal risk of severe weather today.
Today
Partly Cloudy
87°/74°
2%
SSW 14mph
Today
Partly Cloudy
87°/74°
2%
SSW 14mph
Wed 10 | Day
87°
2%
SSW 14mph
A mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity71%
UV Index6 of 11
Sunrise5:20 am
Sunset8:22 pm
Wed 10 | Night
74°
53%
SSW 14mph
Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity86%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:54 am
Waxing Crescent
Moonset11:10 pm
Thu 11
AM Showers
87°/69°
42%
SSW 16mph
Thu 11
AM Showers
87°/69°
42%
SSW 16mph
Thu 11 | Day
87°
42%
SSW 16mph
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity76%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:21 am
Sunset8:21 pm
Thu 11 | Night
69°
15%
SW 12mph
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity84%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise10:56 am
Waxing Crescent
Moonset11:28 pm
Fri 12
Partly Cloudy
86°/73°
24%
SW 12mph
Fri 12
Partly Cloudy
86°/73°
24%
SW 12mph
Fri 12 | Day
86°
24%
SW 12mph
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity70%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:22 am
Sunset8:21 pm
Fri 12 | Night
73°
75%
SSW 10mph
Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Humidity87%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise11:56 am
Waxing Crescent
Moonset11:46 pm
Sat 13
Thundershowers
83°/70°
73%
SW 7mph
Sat 13
Thundershowers
83°/70°
73%
SW 7mph
Sat 13 | Day
83°
73%
SW 7mph
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Humidity82%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise5:22 am
Sunset8:20 pm
Sat 13 | Night
70°
24%
WSW 6mph
Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Humidity87%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise12:57 pm
First Quarter
Moonset--
Sun 14
Mostly Sunny
91°/71°
10%
W 8mph
Sun 14
Mostly Sunny
91°/71°
10%
W 8mph
Sun 14 | Day
91°
10%
W 8mph
Generally sunny. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity56%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:23 am
Sunset8:20 pm
Sun 14 | Night
71°
7%
SW 7mph
Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity81%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise2:00 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset12:05 am
Mon 15
PM Thunderstorms
92°/72°
35%
SW 11mph
Mon 15
PM Thunderstorms
92°/72°
35%
SW 11mph
Mon 15 | Day
92°
35%
SW 11mph
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity62%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:24 am
Sunset8:19 pm
Mon 15 | Night
72°
48%
WSW 8mph
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity83%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise3:05 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset12:26 am
Tue 16
Mostly Sunny
93°/75°
13%
WSW 11mph
Tue 16
Mostly Sunny
93°/75°
13%
WSW 11mph
Tue 16 | Day
93°
13%
WSW 11mph
A few clouds from time to time. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity60%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:25 am
Sunset8:18 pm
Tue 16 | Night
75°
16%
SW 9mph
Mostly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity77%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise4:13 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset12:51 am
Wed 17
PM Thunderstorms
93°/71°
47%
SW 11mph
Wed 17
PM Thunderstorms
93°/71°
47%
SW 11mph
Wed 17 | Day
93°
47%
SW 11mph
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity60%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:26 am
Sunset8:18 pm
Wed 17 | Night
71°
54%
WSW 9mph
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity85%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise5:22 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset1:22 am
Thu 18
Scattered Thunderstorms
83°/66°
52%
W 8mph
Thu 18
Scattered Thunderstorms
83°/66°
52%
W 8mph
Thu 18 | Day
83°
52%
W 8mph
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity69%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:27 am
Sunset8:17 pm
Thu 18 | Night
66°
41%
WNW 7mph
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity80%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise6:28 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset2:02 am
Fri 19
PM Showers
83°/65°
32%
NW 7mph
Fri 19
PM Showers
83°/65°
32%
NW 7mph
Fri 19 | Day
83°
32%
NW 7mph
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Humidity64%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise5:27 am
Sunset8:16 pm
Fri 19 | Night
65°
36%
WSW 6mph
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity80%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise7:28 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset2:54 am
Sat 20
Partly Cloudy
84°/65°
24%
W 7mph
Sat 20
Partly Cloudy
84°/65°
24%
W 7mph
Sat 20 | Day
84°
24%
W 7mph
Partly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity58%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:28 am
Sunset8:15 pm
Sat 20 | Night
65°
12%
SW 7mph
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity79%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise8:19 pm
Full Moon
Moonset3:59 am
Sun 21
Partly Cloudy
86°/67°
13%
SSW 7mph
Sun 21
Partly Cloudy
86°/67°
13%
SSW 7mph
Sun 21 | Day
86°
13%
SSW 7mph
Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity59%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:29 am
Sunset8:14 pm
Sun 21 | Night
67°
17%
SW 7mph
A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity79%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise8:59 pm
Full Moon
Moonset5:13 am
Mon 22
Partly Cloudy
88°/70°
18%
SW 8mph
Mon 22
Partly Cloudy
88°/70°
18%
SW 8mph
Mon 22 | Day
88°
18%
SW 8mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity59%
UV Index9 of 11
Sunrise5:30 am
Sunset8:14 pm
Mon 22 | Night
70°
24%
SW 8mph
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity83%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:32 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset6:32 am
Tue 23
Partly Cloudy
90°/69°
19%
SW 9mph
Tue 23
Partly Cloudy
90°/69°
19%
SW 9mph
Tue 23 | Day
90°
19%
SW 9mph
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity60%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:31 am
Sunset8:13 pm
Tue 23 | Night
69°
24%
SW 8mph
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity78%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:59 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset7:52 am
Wed 24
Partly Cloudy
91°/69°
17%
WSW 8mph
Wed 24
Partly Cloudy
91°/69°
17%
WSW 8mph
Wed 24 | Day
91°
17%
WSW 8mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity58%
UV Index8 of 11
Sunrise5:32 am
Sunset8:12 pm
Wed 24 | Night
69°
24%
WSW 8mph
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity79%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise10:23 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset9:10 am
Advertisem*nt
Don't Miss
Advertisem*nt
Advertisem*nt
Summer Skin Essentials
Home, Garage & Garden
Advertisem*nt
That's Not What Was Expected
Outside
Advertisem*nt
Advertisem*nt
Advertisem*nt