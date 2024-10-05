10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (2024)

Table of Contents
What are pubic hair removal creams? What to look for in a pubic hair removal cream Aloe vera Shea butter Vitamin E The best pubic hair removal creams Best overall Best budget Best for all skin types Best for sensitive skin Best pubic hair removal kit Best for ingrown hairs Best spray foam Best vegan formula Best for men Best for stubble FAQs References

Beauty Skin-Care Tips Body Care

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (1) Jenn Sinrich

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (2)

Jenn Sinrich

July 7, 2023

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (3)

Pin It

With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP

We all have hair “down there"—doesn't mean we all like it! In fact, a whopping 80 percent of women surveyed in a 2019 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine reported that they regularly groomed their pubic hair, be it only the on the bikini line or an entire Brazilian. And it's hard, expensive work, especially if you're going going to a professional for waxing or laser hair removal, which is why less intense, DIY methods, like pubic hair removal creams, have become increasingly popular.

In This Article

  • 01

    What are pubic hair removal creams

  • 02

    What to look for in a pubic hair removal cream

  • 03

    Best overall

  • 04

    Best budget

  • 05

    Best for all skin types

  • 06

    Best for sensitive skin

  • 07

    Best pubic hair removal kit

  • 08

    Best for ingrown hairs

  • 09

    Best spray foam

  • 10

    Best vegan formula

  • 11

    Best for men

  • 12

    Best for stubble

Experts In This Article

What are pubic hair removal creams?

Otherwise known as a depilatory creams, pubic hair removal creams are created with ingredients that can remove unwanted hair from the pubic area or other places on the body. “These lotions are often made with chemical components that cause the hair's proteins to dissolve, making them simple to wipe or wash away,” explains Mariano Busso, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami. As it turns out, pubic hair removal techniques date back thousands of years, however, the creation and commercialization of actual creams to remove unwanted pubic hair didn't hit shelves until the 20th century. “The first creams emerged around that time as a realistic approach to the more standard hair removal methods like shaving, waxing, or the use of depilatory powders,” says Dr. Busso. “Today, new technology and composition have led to better effectiveness and safety when using such products.”

What to look for in a pubic hair removal cream

Since pubic hair removal creams use somewhat harsh chemicals to dissolve hair, it's best to speak to your dermatologist before you try them, especially if you have sensitive skin. That said, look for hair removal cream that also contains nourishing ingredients that can help soften and smooth the skin while it's on.

Aloe vera

This succulent is known for its soothing, healing powers, making it a very popular ingredient in after-sun lotions and balms. “When added to a pubic hair removal lotion, aloe can lower the likelihood of irritation or redness as well as help hydrate the skin and avoid irritation or dryness, explains Dr. Busso

Shea butter

Creamy shea butter acts as a natural emollient. “It is fatty acid-, vitamin-, and antioxidant-dense and has great moisturizing abilities, so it serves as a nourishing ingredient for the skin when utilized in a pubic hair removal cream,” Dr. Busso explains. “Shea butter can also aid in lowering the chance of sensitivity or irritation brought on by hair removal.”

Vitamin E

Vitamin E functions as a skin-conditioning ingredient that supports overall skin health in pubic hair removal lotion, explains Dr Busso. “It can lessen any possible irritation, inflammation, or sensitivity during or following the hair removal procedure and also helps to nourish and moisturize the skin.”

The best pubic hair removal creams

Best overall

Nair, Glide On Hair Removal Cream — $5.00

Nair is one of the most notable brands in the topical hair-removal market. It’s evolved from a heavy cream that you have to apply with your hands to a simple glide-on product that is convenient and easy to apply without making a mess. It’s also now infused with gentle, soothing ingredients such as argan oil and orange blossom that help soothe the skin and reduce irritation. You can use this simple stick on your under-arm area, legs and bikini area.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Easy to apply
  • Can be used on multiple areas of the body

Cons:

  • Has an unpleasant smell

Shop Now

Best budget

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (6)

Veet, Sensitive Skin Hair Removal Cream — $9.00

Whether or not you consider yourself someone with sensitive skin, your pubic area is sensitive to say the very least. That’s why derms recommend this gentle gel cream from Veet. “Containing vitamin E and aloe vera, this hair removal cream provides a good option for those with sensitive skin and those looking to remove hair in sensitive areas,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, is a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS) in New York. “It can be used in the shower to help remove hairs and reduce in-growns.”

Pros:

  • Ideal for sensitive skin
  • Easy to apply
  • Can be used on multiple areas of the body
  • Dermatologically tested

Cons:

  • Has an unpleasant smell
  • Doesn’t work equally on all areas of the body

Best for all skin types

Neomen, Hair Removal Cream — $30.00

Safe for all skin types, this hair removal cream is easy to use and removes unwanted hair in as little as five minutes. Unlike many hair removal creams, this one removes the hair from the root itself, so it lasts significantly longer than others on the market. It’s comes in a small, portable tube that you can easily stash in your toiletry bag. It contains aloe vera and vitamin E to help soothe the area and leaves the skin feeling extra nourished.

Pros:

  • Removes hair fast
  • Easy to use
  • Comes in portable tube
  • Doesn’t cause irritation

Cons:

  • Pricey for the small bottle

Shop Now

Best for sensitive skin

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (8)

Avon, Skin So Soft Hair Removal Cream — $20.00

As the name suggests, this not only removes unwanted hair, but also leaves your skin ultra smooth. While it’s formulated for the face, it’s also safe to use in your bikini area and may even help cut down on pesky in-grown hairs. To use, simply apply a thick layer of this cream on your pubic area and wait a few minutes (five is ideal). Wipe the product off and you’ll see the hair has been removed. Be sure not to let the product sit on for more than 8 minutes, however, as this can lead to irritation.

Pros:

  • Hair falls off easily with use
  • Safe enough for the face
  • Doesn’t cause irritation

Cons:

  • Has an unpleasant smell
  • Pricey
See Also
This Is the Hair Removal Cream I Use for My Sensitive Skin

Best pubic hair removal kit

Bikini Zone, Hair Removal Treatment Kit — $30.00

This kit is specifically designed to remove unwanted hair in the bikini area and comes with everything you need to do the job effectively from the comfort of your home. “This two-step product contains green tea and vitamins A, C, and E, which have antioxidant properties, as well as soothing aloe and chamomile to prevent irritation,” says Brendan Camp, MD, a Manhattan-based dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, who recommends it to his patients.

Pros:

  • Works in minutes
  • Contains soothing ingredients
  • Minimizes the regrowth of hair

Cons:

  • Has an unpleasant smell
  • Pricey

Shop Now

Best for ingrown hairs

Schick Hydro Silk, 2-in-1 Hair Removal Cream — $12.00

Schick is a well-known brand that’s been around since the 1920s and sells a myriad of shaving products, hair removal creams included. Its 2-in-1 hair removal cream not only dissolves hair and helps reduce the occurrence of ingrown hairs, which can leave your bikini line red and inflamed. This product is dermatologically tested and comes with the cream and a spatula you can use to apply it.

Pros:

  • 2-in-1 product
  • Reduces the occurrence of ingrown hairs
  • Dermatologically tested

Cons:

  • Can sometimes have an unpleasant smell

Shop Now

Best spray foam

Nature Nation, Hair Removal Spray Foam — $17.00

Dr. Busso recommends this product for his patients who are seeking out laser hair removal alternatives to get rid of pubic hair. “Not only does this foam hair removal product reach the hair root and make the process of removal easier, but it actually targets and destroys the structure of unwanted hairs,” he says. It’s ideal for all skin types and contains soothing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to provide moisture and protect the skin barrier.

Pros:

  • Can be used on various areas of the body
  • Ideal for all skin types
  • Reviewers say hair grew back softer

Cons:

  • Takes 8 minutes to work
  • Has an unpleasant smell

Shop Now

Best vegan formula

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (12)

Woo Woo, Vegan In-Shower Hair Removal Cream — $17.00

It’s not easy to find a vegan and cruelty-free product that removes unwanted hair, but this one is just that—and it works really well! Just lather up the intended areas in the shower, wait 3-6 minutes and then wash off to reveal smooth, hair-free skin. Since it contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil, you won’t experience irritation, but rather a softening and improvement of the skin.

Pros:

  • Vegan and cruelty-free
  • Free of potentially harmful ingredients like parabens
  • Works within minutes
  • Dermatologically tested

Cons:

  • Some reviewers complain that it doesn’t work on darker hair

Best for men

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (13)

Nad's for Men, Intimate Hair Removal Cream for Men — $9.00

Anyone can use any product that’s designed to remove hair in the pubic area, but those who identify as male may find it more comfortable to use a product designed for them. This one works well in just five minutes. Reviewers note that, over time, it leaves the hair growing in less thick and coarse. The only potential issue that reviewers note is that it may cause irritation, especially when left on for longer than 10 minutes.

Pros:

  • Designed for the male intimate area
  • Cruelty-free certified

Cons:

  • Some reviewers complain that it leaves the area a bit irritated
  • Bad smell

Best for stubble

Fur, Stubble Cream — $45.00

While not technically a hair removal cream, Fur’s Stubble Cream is worth the big bucks for post-removal care. It’s dermatologically and gynecologically tested and contains a botanical blend of safflower and tea tree oils as well as shea butter, which soothe the skin and reduce irritation. This cream is also free of any potentially harmful ingredients often found in body-care products such as parabens, silicones, artificial fragrances and dyes. It’s particularly good for—you guessed it—stubble, in between waxing or laser sessions.

Pros:

  • Dermatologically- and gynecologically tested
  • Free of Paraben, silicone, artificial fragrance and dyes

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Not a hair removal cream

Shop Now

But wait, there's more!

Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: Body Care, Skin-Care Tips, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Loading More Posts...

10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (2024)

FAQs

Which cream is best for pubic hair removal? ›

Best cream: Veet Sensitive Gel Cream Hair Remover

The Veet Sensitive Gel Cream is a depilatory cream, which is a formula designed to break down the proteins in hair until they are weak enough to be wiped away. You apply it in an even layer over the bikini area and leave it on your skin for five to 10 minutes max.

Read On
What is the best hair removal for pubic hair? ›

Waxing is more painful and has more infection risks, but it will last for weeks. Electrolysis is your best option for permanent hair removal, but it can be expensive. For more permanent results, laser hair removal can also help you remove pubic hair for a hefty price.

Tell Me More
Is it safe to use hair removal cream on the pubic area? ›

You can use depilatory creams to remove hair on almost every area of your body. Some creams are specially made for sensitive places, like your face and bikini area. Your hair will grow back quickly after you remove it with a depilatory cream. New hair will usually appear within a few days.

Discover More
What is the best thing to remove pubic hair? ›

Shaving is the best way to get rid of pubic hair at home without pain, while trimming the hair at home is a painless method for a tidy-up. With the right tools and advice, shaving should be pain-free. And treating yourself to a bikini trimmer will make trimming a breeze.

Show Me More
What is the healthiest way to remove pubic hair? ›

Trimming is the safest option because it shortens your pubic hair without cutting close to the skin, which can lead to injury or infection. You can use scissors or a trimming tool marketed for use on pubic hair, or even tools made for trimming beards.

Discover More Details
How do you get rid of pubic hair without irritation? ›

Wet your pubic hair so it's easier to cut. Choose a natural cream, moisturizer, or gel to lubricate the skin and reduce the chance of irritation or breakouts. Hold the skin tight and shave slowly and gently in the direction that your hairs grow. Rinse your razor after each swipe.

See Details
Can you use hair removal cream on your bum crack? ›

What not to use. Epilators and depilatory creams are typically not recommended for use on your butt crack area. These methods of hair removal can be extremely painful and cause bleeding, burning, and other uncomfortable side effects.

Read On
Does hair removal cream leave stubble? ›

No, hair removal cream doesn't generally leave stubble, because it dissolves the hair from the root rather than slicing it off on a jagged edge at the surface.

Tell Me More
How to get rid of pubic hair permanently at home? ›

There are several options for trimming or removing pubic hair, and the choice of the removal method depends on your skin's sensitivity. However, none of these give a permanent solution for hair removal at home. Permanent hair removal solutions are provided by professional saloons or cosmetic clinics.

Tell Me More
How to get rid of Nair burn overnight? ›

Because the active ingredients in Nair include an acid, it can help to use an alkaline cleanser, which may neutralize the burn. Using hydrocortisone cream, a topical steroid, can help stop some of the inflammation associated with chemical burns. Cover the burn in Neosporin and then bandage it or wrap with gauze.

Discover More

Does hair removal cream make hair grow back thinner? ›

MYTH: The more often you remove body hair, the thicker it will get. Regular and repeated waxing actually makes hairs grow back finer and thinner over time and our cream hair removal products do not affect hair thickness at all.

View More
Why do I get bumps after using hair removal cream? ›

Hair removal creams, or depilatories, dissolve the hair and reduce the risk of razor bumps. However, they contain chemicals that can irritate the skin. A person should not use these products if their skin is already inflamed or sensitive.

View More
How do you smooth out pubic hair? ›

7 ways to soften your pubic hair
  1. Moisturise your pubic area. ...
  2. Use vitamin E-rich oil. ...
  3. Try a homemade hydrating masque. ...
  4. Drink lots of water. ...
  5. Comb your pubic hair. ...
  6. Trim your hair frequently. ...
  7. Shave in the right direction.

Get More Info
Should a 13 year old boy shave pubic hair? ›

Some people don't do anything with their pubic hair, leaving it to grow naturally. Some remove hair when they'll be wearing a bathing suit, and some remove hair regularly. No health benefits are linked to removing pubic hair, so choose what feels right for you.

Show Me More
Should you shave your butt hair? ›

It's your butt, so it's your choice. Some people will get rid of it for hygienic reasons to be sure they can keep the area clean, some just don't like having it there. There is no right or wrong way to go about it.

Continue Reading
What shaving cream can you use on pubic hair? ›

Shave Cream – Good old-fashioned soap and water aren't going to cut it when you're cutting your pubic hair. Shaving cream creates a layer of protection between the blades and your skin. We like Gillette Intimate Pubic Shave Cream and Cleanser because its formula includes soothing aloe vera.

View Details
What is the best cream to use after shaving pubes? ›

Intimate shaving step 3: post-pubic-shave treatment

You've done the hard part, so make sure to apply an post shave lotion to protect against any unpleasant redness or itchiness. We recommend NIVEA MEN Post Shave Balm to soothe your shaved genital region and provide long lasting hydration.

Find Out More
Is waxing or hair removal cream better for pubic area? ›

While hair removal creams remain a good depilatory option, the results typically only last for a few days or, at best, one week. Waxing is the longer-lasting option because the results can last up to six weeks, depending on the rate at which your hair grows back.

Discover More Details

References

Top Articles
Is Activated Charcoal Legit?
The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Medical Records
Baby Alien Video Leaked
Latest updates from power companies around our area
Tamilrockers Proxy 101: What Every User Should Know - NewsHalf
1800Comcast
Graduate Catalog - Virginia Tech Graduate School
Car cleaning Amsterdam
Brett's Old Time Radio Show Episode 689, Sherlock Holmes, The Case of the Lucky Shilling | Brett’s Old Time Radio Show
Kroger's Rival Takes A Staggering $25M Loss To Sell Over 200 Grocery Items At Lowest Possible Price
Cross Out: An Alex Cross Thriller
5.2: Inverse Functions (Lecture Notes)
Deseret Industries Survey
Public.cite-Web.com Pg County
Moto X3M Pool Party 76
Craigslist Stayton Or
Introduction into Macro Programming
Fcs East Rhinos
FIFA 23 Beginner's Guide for Getting Started - MMOPIXEL
MY HAO Vietnamese Cusine & Sushi Nürnberg
Kjell Brutscheidt Eye Surgery
Philips Norelco's Affordable OneBlade Shortens Your Morning Shave
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Ulajh, Inside Out 2 and more | Today News
10 Things You Didn't Know about Sandra Denton
Watch Parks and Recreation Streaming | Peaco*ck
Cellmapper new cell/mast location, how to find?
Test du jeu My Time At Portia sur PC
Popz Pizza Of Franklin Menu
sh*t is about to get real on Phoenix craigslist--don't dare a man with nothin to lose
Fish Tanks On Craigslist
Joann Ally Employee Portal
Bombshell Barista: Speed Dating community
Saint Frances Cabrini West Bend Wi
Discount Tire Parkdale Mall
How To Spend A Gorgeous Weekend In Beautiful San Angelo, Texas
Quilla Early Learning Academy
Massive Verizon outage — latest service restoration updates, cause being investigated
How the Future Fared: Week 4
Best small chocolate bar for treat ?
north jersey "newark" jobs - craigslist
Turbo Debitcard.com/Activate
What is the strongest set of armor in Prodigy? - Gamers Wiki
Busted Newspaper Coosa County
Een green card verkrijgen - wikiHow
5X 4 3X 2
Read recent and archived obituaries and memorial notices from Clinton Herald.
'For Honor' Network Error And Bug Workaround List Published By Ubisoft
Best of 2018: 12 Breakthrough Makers Who Got the World Excited About Arts and Crafts
Latest Posts
Universal Remotes FAQ
GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes
Article information

Author: Aron Pacocha

Last Updated:

Views: 6172

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aron Pacocha

Birthday: 1999-08-12

Address: 3808 Moen Corner, Gorczanyport, FL 67364-2074

Phone: +393457723392

Job: Retail Consultant

Hobby: Jewelry making, Cooking, Gaming, Reading, Juggling, Cabaret, Origami

Introduction: My name is Aron Pacocha, I am a happy, tasty, innocent, proud, talented, courageous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.