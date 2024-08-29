10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns (2024)

With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP

We all have hair “down there"—doesn't mean we all like it! In fact, a whopping 80 percent of women surveyed in a 2019 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine reported that they regularly groomed their pubic hair, be it only the on the bikini line or an entire Brazilian. And it's hard, expensive work, especially if you're going going to a professional for waxing or laser hair removal, which is why less intense, DIY methods, like pubic hair removal creams, have become increasingly popular.

In This Article 01 What are pubic hair removal creams

02 What to look for in a pubic hair removal cream

03 Best overall

04 Best budget

05 Best for all skin types

06 Best for sensitive skin

07 Best pubic hair removal kit

08 Best for ingrown hairs

09 Best spray foam

10 Best vegan formula

11 Best for men

12 Best for stubble

What are pubic hair removal creams?

Otherwise known as a depilatory creams, pubic hair removal creams are created with ingredients that can remove unwanted hair from the pubic area or other places on the body. “These lotions are often made with chemical components that cause the hair's proteins to dissolve, making them simple to wipe or wash away,” explains Mariano Busso, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami. As it turns out, pubic hair removal techniques date back thousands of years, however, the creation and commercialization of actual creams to remove unwanted pubic hair didn't hit shelves until the 20th century. “The first creams emerged around that time as a realistic approach to the more standard hair removal methods like shaving, waxing, or the use of depilatory powders,” says Dr. Busso. “Today, new technology and composition have led to better effectiveness and safety when using such products.”

What to look for in a pubic hair removal cream

Since pubic hair removal creams use somewhat harsh chemicals to dissolve hair, it's best to speak to your dermatologist before you try them, especially if you have sensitive skin. That said, look for hair removal cream that also contains nourishing ingredients that can help soften and smooth the skin while it's on.

Aloe vera

This succulent is known for its soothing, healing powers, making it a very popular ingredient in after-sun lotions and balms. “When added to a pubic hair removal lotion, aloe can lower the likelihood of irritation or redness as well as help hydrate the skin and avoid irritation or dryness, explains Dr. Busso

Shea butter

Creamy shea butter acts as a natural emollient. “It is fatty acid-, vitamin-, and antioxidant-dense and has great moisturizing abilities, so it serves as a nourishing ingredient for the skin when utilized in a pubic hair removal cream,” Dr. Busso explains. “Shea butter can also aid in lowering the chance of sensitivity or irritation brought on by hair removal.”

Vitamin E

Vitamin E functions as a skin-conditioning ingredient that supports overall skin health in pubic hair removal lotion, explains Dr Busso. “It can lessen any possible irritation, inflammation, or sensitivity during or following the hair removal procedure and also helps to nourish and moisturize the skin.”

The best pubic hair removal creams

Best overall Nair, Glide On Hair Removal Cream — $5.00 Nair is one of the most notable brands in the topical hair-removal market. It’s evolved from a heavy cream that you have to apply with your hands to a simple glide-on product that is convenient and easy to apply without making a mess. It’s also now infused with gentle, soothing ingredients such as argan oil and orange blossom that help soothe the skin and reduce irritation. You can use this simple stick on your under-arm area, legs and bikini area. Pros: Affordable

Easy to apply

Can be used on multiple areas of the body Cons: Has an unpleasant smell Shop Now

Best budget Veet, Sensitive Skin Hair Removal Cream — $9.00 Whether or not you consider yourself someone with sensitive skin, your pubic area is sensitive to say the very least. That’s why derms recommend this gentle gel cream from Veet. “Containing vitamin E and aloe vera, this hair removal cream provides a good option for those with sensitive skin and those looking to remove hair in sensitive areas,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, is a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS) in New York. “It can be used in the shower to help remove hairs and reduce in-growns.” Pros: Ideal for sensitive skin

Easy to apply

Can be used on multiple areas of the body

Dermatologically tested Cons: Has an unpleasant smell

Doesn’t work equally on all areas of the body Shop Now

Best for all skin types Neomen, Hair Removal Cream — $30.00 Safe for all skin types, this hair removal cream is easy to use and removes unwanted hair in as little as five minutes. Unlike many hair removal creams, this one removes the hair from the root itself, so it lasts significantly longer than others on the market. It’s comes in a small, portable tube that you can easily stash in your toiletry bag. It contains aloe vera and vitamin E to help soothe the area and leaves the skin feeling extra nourished. Pros: Removes hair fast

Easy to use

Comes in portable tube

Doesn’t cause irritation Cons: Pricey for the small bottle Shop Now

Best for sensitive skin Avon, Skin So Soft Hair Removal Cream — $20.00 As the name suggests, this not only removes unwanted hair, but also leaves your skin ultra smooth. While it’s formulated for the face, it’s also safe to use in your bikini area and may even help cut down on pesky in-grown hairs. To use, simply apply a thick layer of this cream on your pubic area and wait a few minutes (five is ideal). Wipe the product off and you’ll see the hair has been removed. Be sure not to let the product sit on for more than 8 minutes, however, as this can lead to irritation. Pros: Hair falls off easily with use

Safe enough for the face

Doesn’t cause irritation Cons: Has an unpleasant smell

Pricey Shop Now See Also The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol

Best pubic hair removal kit Bikini Zone, Hair Removal Treatment Kit — $30.00 This kit is specifically designed to remove unwanted hair in the bikini area and comes with everything you need to do the job effectively from the comfort of your home. “This two-step product contains green tea and vitamins A, C, and E, which have antioxidant properties, as well as soothing aloe and chamomile to prevent irritation,” says Brendan Camp, MD, a Manhattan-based dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, who recommends it to his patients. Pros: Works in minutes

Contains soothing ingredients

Minimizes the regrowth of hair Cons: Has an unpleasant smell

Pricey Shop Now

Best for ingrown hairs Schick Hydro Silk, 2-in-1 Hair Removal Cream — $12.00 Schick is a well-known brand that’s been around since the 1920s and sells a myriad of shaving products, hair removal creams included. Its 2-in-1 hair removal cream not only dissolves hair and helps reduce the occurrence of ingrown hairs, which can leave your bikini line red and inflamed. This product is dermatologically tested and comes with the cream and a spatula you can use to apply it. Pros: 2-in-1 product

Reduces the occurrence of ingrown hairs

Dermatologically tested Cons: Can sometimes have an unpleasant smell Shop Now

Best spray foam Nature Nation, Hair Removal Spray Foam — $17.00 Dr. Busso recommends this product for his patients who are seeking out laser hair removal alternatives to get rid of pubic hair. “Not only does this foam hair removal product reach the hair root and make the process of removal easier, but it actually targets and destroys the structure of unwanted hairs,” he says. It’s ideal for all skin types and contains soothing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to provide moisture and protect the skin barrier. Pros: Can be used on various areas of the body

Ideal for all skin types

Reviewers say hair grew back softer Cons: Takes 8 minutes to work

Has an unpleasant smell Shop Now

Best vegan formula Woo Woo, Vegan In-Shower Hair Removal Cream — $17.00 It’s not easy to find a vegan and cruelty-free product that removes unwanted hair, but this one is just that—and it works really well! Just lather up the intended areas in the shower, wait 3-6 minutes and then wash off to reveal smooth, hair-free skin. Since it contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil, you won’t experience irritation, but rather a softening and improvement of the skin. Pros: Vegan and cruelty-free

Free of potentially harmful ingredients like parabens

Works within minutes

Dermatologically tested Cons: Some reviewers complain that it doesn’t work on darker hair Shop Now

Best for men Nad's for Men, Intimate Hair Removal Cream for Men — $9.00 Anyone can use any product that’s designed to remove hair in the pubic area, but those who identify as male may find it more comfortable to use a product designed for them. This one works well in just five minutes. Reviewers note that, over time, it leaves the hair growing in less thick and coarse. The only potential issue that reviewers note is that it may cause irritation, especially when left on for longer than 10 minutes. Pros: Designed for the male intimate area

Cruelty-free certified Cons: Some reviewers complain that it leaves the area a bit irritated

Bad smell Shop Now

Best for stubble Fur, Stubble Cream — $45.00 While not technically a hair removal cream, Fur’s Stubble Cream is worth the big bucks for post-removal care. It’s dermatologically and gynecologically tested and contains a botanical blend of safflower and tea tree oils as well as shea butter, which soothe the skin and reduce irritation. This cream is also free of any potentially harmful ingredients often found in body-care products such as parabens, silicones, artificial fragrances and dyes. It’s particularly good for—you guessed it—stubble, in between waxing or laser sessions. Pros: Dermatologically- and gynecologically tested

Free of Paraben, silicone, artificial fragrance and dyes Cons: Expensive

Not a hair removal cream Shop Now

