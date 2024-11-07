10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (2024)

Table of Contents
5,400 cows work full time to make milk for Culver’s custard There are 80+ Flavors of the Day Over 9 million orders of onion rings were served in 2017 More than 18 million orders of cheese curds are made annually 315,205 gallons of its signature root beer are sipped annually ButterBurgers are smashed and seared to order It’s awarded millions in scholarships to employees Childhood favorites inspired the first Culver’s 185,000 pounds of bananas are needed to make banana splits annually Ask Alexa to find your favorite flavor References

Home Food News Restaurants

10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (1)

ByLauren Naru

Taste of Home's Editorial Process

Updated: Dec. 15, 2023

    Culver's has been serving frozen custard and ButterBurgers to guests for 30 years. Find out a few facts you didn't know about this Wisconsin-based chain (you already know the cheese curds are delicious!).

    1/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (2)

    Shutterstock / Marc Venema

    5,400 cows work full time to make milk for Culver’s custard

    Culver’s fresh frozen custard is made from dairy sourced from more than 100 family farms in Wisconsin. Made in small slow-churned batches throughout the day, the frozen custard is rich, creamy and delicious. Added bonus: Because it’s served at a temperature that won’t freeze your taste buds, you get to experience the flavor longer!

    No Culver’s in your neck of the woods? Try these copycat recipes at home.

    2/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (3)

    Culver's

    There are 80+ Flavors of the Day

    A tradition since the first restaurant was opened in 1984, the “Flavor of the Day” is a unique combination of frozen custard and mix-ins that differs from one restaurant to the next. Depending on the day, you can enjoy flavor combinations like Caramel Cashew, Chocolate Oreo Volcano, Georgia Peach, Mint Explosion or one of dozens of different combinations.

    Cure your ice cream craving with a scoop from the best ice cream shop in your state.

    See Also
    Culver's Custard: 11 Facts About The Frozen Dairy Treat And Why It's So Delicious - The Daily MealCulver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024)Culver's Hacks That Will Change The Way You Order Forever - Mashed

    3/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (4)

    Shutterstock / Foodio

    Over 9 million orders of onion rings were served in 2017

    9,326,744 to be exact. That’s more onion rings than there are people in Culver’s home state of Wisconsin! What makes them so popular? The onion ring batter features a subtle blend of spices, and the thick-cut onions (yellow, to bring out their sweetness) are fried to a crispy and delicious golden brown.

    4/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (5)

    Culver's

    More than 18 million orders of cheese curds are made annually

    Laid end-to-end, those cheese curds would stretch to the moon, back to Earth, then back to the moon! Pro tip: Order a side of cheese curds and add them to your ButterBurger for a crazy-good flavor experience. Or make your own at home.

    5/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (6)

    Shutterstock / Brent Hofacker

    315,205 gallons of its signature root beer are sipped annually

    Growing up, co-founder Craig Culver was a big fan of root beer. So when the first restaurant opened, he helped create a signature root beer recipe. Today, you can enjoy a glass fresh from the fountain or in a root beer float with a scoop of fresh frozen custard.

    Don’t miss these tasty root beer recipes.

    6/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (7)

    Culver's

    ButterBurgers are smashed and seared to order

    Made with a special blend of three cuts of fresh—never frozen—100% Midwest beef, ButterBurgers don’t touch the grill until after you’ve placed your order. Then they’re pressed, cooked-to-order and served on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. The signature sear locks in the burger’s moisture for full flavor, while giving it a crispy texture. Yum!

    Psst!Learn which fast-food burger tastes best.

    7/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (8)

    Culver's

    It’s awarded millions in scholarships to employees

    As a way to show their appreciation to employees for their hard work and dedication, the Culver’s Foundation Scholarship Program provides financial support to those working towards college or technical school degrees. Since 1993, more than $4.5 million in scholarships have been awarded to over 3,000 team members.

    8/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (9)

    Culver's

    Childhood favorites inspired the first Culver’s

    The first Culver’s was opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984 by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents George and Ruth. The idea for the restaurant came from two of Craig’s favorite childhood things: his mom’s homemade hamburgers with fresh frozen custard.

    Learn what the McDonald’s menu looked like the year you were born.

    9/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (10)

    Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

    185,000 pounds of bananas are needed to make banana splits annually

    The dessert possibilities are endless. On any given day you’ll find three frozen custard flavors on the menu: vanilla, chocolate and the Flavor of The Day. Pick the toppings and mix-ins you’re craving to create your own Concrete Mixer or sundae. Other options include shakes, malts and floats.

    10/10

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (11)

    Culver's

    Ask Alexa to find your favorite flavor

    To find the location serving your favorite Flavor of the Day, you can ask Amazon Alexa. Enable the Culver’s skill to quickly hear which flavor is available at your nearest location. If you’re not a fan of the flavor being served at the nearest location, ask Alexa to find it for you.

    Originally Published: November 05, 2018

    Author

    Lauren Naru

    Lauren writes about gift guides, sales and must-have items for the kitchen and home. She loves a good deal and is always on the hunt for super savings and products that solve cooking problems. In her spare time, you’ll find Lauren creating custom cookies for friends and family.

    Read More

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (12)

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew
    Cómo usar Twitter Analytics - La guía completa para expertos en marketing
    Celebrities with BBL Before and After Photos
    Latest Posts
    How to Use Twitter Analytics: The Ultimate Guide
    Twitter analytics: Insights that can make your campaigns more effective
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Van Hayes

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6354

    Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

    Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Van Hayes

    Birthday: 1994-06-07

    Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

    Phone: +512425013758

    Job: National Farming Director

    Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

    Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.