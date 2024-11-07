10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (2024)

Home Food News Restaurants
ByLauren Naru
Updated: Dec. 15, 2023
Culver's has been serving frozen custard and ButterBurgers to guests for 30 years. Find out a few facts you didn't know about this Wisconsin-based chain (you already know the cheese curds are delicious!).
Shutterstock / Marc Venema
5,400 cows work full time to make milk for Culver’s custard
Culver’s fresh frozen custard is made from dairy sourced from more than 100 family farms in Wisconsin. Made in small slow-churned batches throughout the day, the frozen custard is rich, creamy and delicious. Added bonus: Because it’s served at a temperature that won’t freeze your taste buds, you get to experience the flavor longer!
Culver's
There are 80+ Flavors of the Day
A tradition since the first restaurant was opened in 1984, the “Flavor of the Day” is a unique combination of frozen custard and mix-ins that differs from one restaurant to the next. Depending on the day, you can enjoy flavor combinations like Caramel Cashew, Chocolate Oreo Volcano, Georgia Peach, Mint Explosion or one of dozens of different combinations.
Shutterstock / Foodio
Over 9 million orders of onion rings were served in 2017
9,326,744 to be exact. That’s more onion rings than there are people in Culver’s home state of Wisconsin! What makes them so popular? The onion ring batter features a subtle blend of spices, and the thick-cut onions (yellow, to bring out their sweetness) are fried to a crispy and delicious golden brown.
Culver's
More than 18 million orders of cheese curds are made annually
Laid end-to-end, those cheese curds would stretch to the moon, back to Earth, then back to the moon! Pro tip: Order a side of cheese curds and add them to your ButterBurger for a crazy-good flavor experience. Or make your own at home.
Shutterstock / Brent Hofacker
315,205 gallons of its signature root beer are sipped annually
Growing up, co-founder Craig Culver was a big fan of root beer. So when the first restaurant opened, he helped create a signature root beer recipe. Today, you can enjoy a glass fresh from the fountain or in a root beer float with a scoop of fresh frozen custard.
Culver's
ButterBurgers are smashed and seared to order
Made with a special blend of three cuts of fresh—never frozen—100% Midwest beef, ButterBurgers don’t touch the grill until after you’ve placed your order. Then they’re pressed, cooked-to-order and served on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. The signature sear locks in the burger’s moisture for full flavor, while giving it a crispy texture. Yum!
Culver's
It’s awarded millions in scholarships to employees
As a way to show their appreciation to employees for their hard work and dedication, the Culver’s Foundation Scholarship Program provides financial support to those working towards college or technical school degrees. Since 1993, more than $4.5 million in scholarships have been awarded to over 3,000 team members.
Culver's
Childhood favorites inspired the first Culver’s
The first Culver’s was opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984 by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents George and Ruth. The idea for the restaurant came from two of Craig’s favorite childhood things: his mom’s homemade hamburgers with fresh frozen custard.
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
185,000 pounds of bananas are needed to make banana splits annually
The dessert possibilities are endless. On any given day you’ll find three frozen custard flavors on the menu: vanilla, chocolate and the Flavor of The Day. Pick the toppings and mix-ins you’re craving to create your own Concrete Mixer or sundae. Other options include shakes, malts and floats.
Culver's
Ask Alexa to find your favorite flavor
To find the location serving your favorite Flavor of the Day, you can ask Amazon Alexa. Enable the Culver’s skill to quickly hear which flavor is available at your nearest location. If you’re not a fan of the flavor being served at the nearest location, ask Alexa to find it for you.
Originally Published: November 05, 2018
Author
Lauren Naru
Lauren writes about gift guides, sales and must-have items for the kitchen and home. She loves a good deal and is always on the hunt for super savings and products that solve cooking problems. In her spare time, you’ll find Lauren creating custom cookies for friends and family.
