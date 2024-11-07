10 Things You Didn't Know About Culver's Restaurants (2024)

Culver's has been serving frozen custard and ButterBurgers to guests for 30 years. Find out a few facts you didn't know about this Wisconsin-based chain (you already know the cheese curds are delicious!).

5,400 cows work full time to make milk for Culver’s custard

Culver’s fresh frozen custard is made from dairy sourced from more than 100 family farms in Wisconsin. Made in small slow-churned batches throughout the day, the frozen custard is rich, creamy and delicious. Added bonus: Because it’s served at a temperature that won’t freeze your taste buds, you get to experience the flavor longer!

