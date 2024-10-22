10+ Tools to Create Twitter Headers and Backgrounds (2024)

With the growing trend of Twitter usage, it’s only logical to treat your Twitter account as an impression of your personality. Though you can change the basic color scheme of your account and even get a dim or dark interface right through Twitter settings, there is however the question of a blank or dull header.

So if you’re looking for ideas to put up interesting or customized header on your Twitter account, take a look at these online and resources to help you do so. Each tool has its own set of features that you can avail. So read on to know more about each tool in detail.

Canva is already a popular online tool for creating flyers, brochures, business cards, and calendars, etc. as well as an array of Twitter header layouts. Through its intuitive design tool, you can create a beautiful header using one of its pre-made designs or by using your own photos.

You can also customize the pre-made Twitter headers in terms of changing images, fonts, background, and colors. Once done, you can save and download your header in the perfect dimension and repeat the process for as many headers as you want.

Price: Free, or $9.95/month for Pro Plan

Free, or $9.95/month for Pro Plan Pricing information

Sign up

Adobe Spark is a web and mobile design app developed by Adobe Systems. Along with other social graphics, it allows you to create impressive Twitter headers that’ll make your profile stand out from the rest.

I simply loved its user-friendly design interface. All you have to do is to select your preferred size for the header, give it a theme, add colors and background to your design and finally add some text if required and that’s it! You can then share your header or download it straight away.

See Also How to Create a Dynamic Twitter Header

Price: Free, or $9.99/month for Regular plan

Free, or $9.99/month for Regular plan Pricing information

Sign up

Bannersnack comes with a variety of pre-made Twitter headers with different layouts and themes. These headers use dynamic images and cool colors to make your Twitter profile get immediate traction.

If you’re not too happy with the header templates, then you can create your own header with Bannersnack’s Twitter header maker. It’s an easy-to-use drag and drop editor in which you can customize the existing template or create one from scratch – all in a matter of minutes.

Price: Free, or $7/month for Starter plan

Free, or $7/month for Starter plan Pricing information

Sign up

A great online tool to create interesting social graphics, Fotor has a vast collection of Twitter headers that you can use to make your profile more attractive.

Like other tools in the list, Fotor offers a simple editor through which you can create and customize the headers according to your liking. But what makes it stand out from the rest is the whole range of options such as photo effects, stickers, text, and collage-maker that’ll give your header the unique touch.

A simple yet feature-filled online graphic-maker tool that allows anyone without any prior design knowledge to create amazing professional-looking Twitter headers. There’s an array of pre-made templates that you can use as a base to customize and build upon your own ideas for your very own header.

Price: Free

Free Get started

When running your business’s Twitter page, you often need to change the header according to the season or special offers, etc. For this, Placeit’s Twitter header maker tool can come in quite handy.

You can either choose from among hundreds of professionally-designed templates or simply drag and drop elements to create your own graphic. With Placeit you can make as many headers as you want and change up your header as often as you like.

A cloud-based and user-friendly Twitter header creator that enables you to create a unique header for your profile instead of putting up cliche designs or your vacation photos.

The resource has a whooping number of 25,000+ interesting header templates to choose from. Moreover, you can add your own images, photos and graphical elements to your designs.

FotoJet is a cool Twitter header maker to create gorgeous Twitter cover photos. It has a large collection of free Twitter header templates that are completely customizable and perfectly sized for uploading on your Twitter profile.

All you have to do is to add your photos and edit freely to customize your Twitter headers. Once done, you can save your unique Twitter header as an image or share it online via social media.

Price: Free 7 days trial, or $6.99/month

Free 7 days trial, or $6.99/month Pricing information

Get started

Twithelper is a simple online tool that is specially designed to help anyone with or without any prior graphic design experience to make impressive Twitter headers for your profile.

There is an array of 2000+ high-quality images with various themes that you can use for your header’s background and add text to it. Additionally, you can upload and add one of your own images as a background for your graphics.

Price: Free

Designhill offers a free Twitter header maker to get unique and custom headers that showcase your brand’s personality. You can select from one of the many well-designed header templates, add images, icons, and texts etc. You can also get a quick look at your graphics in the preview section.

Price: Free

A free tool for creating enticing Twitter headers, Snappa is loaded with stunning templates, 3,000,000+ high-res images, and everything else you need to make professional-looking Twitter header for your profile.

When your final Twitter header is ready, you can simply download your it as a web-optimized JPG, high-res PNG, Retina JPG, or Retina PNG and place it on your Twitter profile to impress the onlookers.