100+ Text Abbreviations and How To Use Them [UPDATED] | SlickText (2024)

Updated March 1st, 2024
Text abbreviations areshortened forms of words or phrases that help save time and characters. They’re often used for things like social media posts and text messages to limit the number of characters used. Many text abbreviations are also used as slang, especially by younger generations, and keeping up-to-date on the latest text shorthand can help you communicate better with your audience.
At this point, text abbreviations almost deserve their own dictionary. With every generation, text slang changes, and a whole new set of abbreviations needs to be learned. If you want to stay relevant in your marketing messages — because even companies use abbreviations in business texts — then you’ll need to stay up-to-date on the latest text abbreviations.
Luckily, you’re not alone if you’ve ever caught yourself wondering, “What does btw mean in a text?” or “Is it appropriate to say LOL right now?”
Here’s a guide to text abbreviations and ideas on how you can use them to improve your mass texting and SMS marketing.
134 Text Abbreviations and Acronyms To Remember
Here’s a cheat sheet of SMS and text message abbreviations to make sure you’re never stumped the next time someone uses text shorthand in a message.
Common text abbreviations
- ROFL: Rolling on the floor laughing
- STFU: Shut the f*** up
- ICYMI: In case you missed it
- TL;DR: Too long, didn’t read
- TMI: Too much information
- AFAIK: As far as I know
- LMK: Let me know
- NVM: Nevermind
- FTW: For the win
- BYOB: Bring your own beer
- BOGO: Buy one get one
- JK: Just kidding
- JW: Just wondering
- TGIF: Thank goodness it’s Friday
- TBH: To be honest
- TBF: To be frank
- RN: Right now
- FUBAR: F***** up beyond all recognition
- BRB: Be right back
- ISO: In search of
- BRT: Be right there
- BTW: By the way
- FTFY: Fixed that for you
- GG: Good game
- BFD: Big freaking deal
- IRL: In real life
- DAE: Does anyone else?
- LOL: Laugh out loud
- SMH: Shaking my head
- NGL: Not gonna lie
- BTS: Behind the scenes
- IKR: I know right
- TTYL: Talk to you later
- HMU: Hit me up
- FWIW: For what it’s worth
- IMO: In my opinion
- WYD: What are you doing?
- IMHO: In my humble opinion
- IDK: I don’t know
- IDC: I don’t care
- IDGAF: I don’t give a f***
- NBD: No big deal
- TBA: To be announced
- TBD: To be decided
- AFK: Away from keyboard
- ABT: About
- IYKYK: If you know you know
- B4: Before
- BC: Because
- JIC: Just in case
- FOMO: Fear of missing out
- SNAFU: Situation normal, all f***** up
- GTG/G2G: Got to go
- H8: Hate
- LMAO: Laughing my a** off
- IYKWIM: If you know what I mean
- MYOB: Mind your own business
- POV: Point of view
- TLC: Tender loving care
- HBD: Happy birthday
- W/E: Whatever
- WTF: What the f***
- WYSIWYG: What you see is what you get
- FWIF: For what it’s worth
- TW: Trigger warning
Business text abbreviations
- EOD: End of day
- FAQ: Frequently asked question
- AKA: Also known as
- ASAP: As soon as possible
- DIY: Do it yourself
- LMGTFY: Let me Google that for you
- NP: No problem
- N/A: Not applicable or not available
- OOO: Out of office
- TIA: Thanks in advance
- COB: Close of business
- FYI: For your information
- NSFW: Not safe for work
- WFH: Work from home
- OMW: On my way
- WDYT: What do you think?
- WYGAM: When you get a minute
Social media text abbreviations
- SMP: Social media platform
- DM: Direct message
- FB: Facebook
- IG: Instagram
- LI: LinkedIn
- YT: YouTube
- SC: Snapchat
- BR: BeReal
- X: previously named Twitter
- WA: WhatsApp
- TT: TikTok
- FF: Follow Friday
- IM: Instant message
- PM: Private message
- OP: Original post
- QOTD: Quote of the day
- OOTD: Outfit of the day
- RT: Retweet
- TBT: Throwback Thursday
- TIL: Today I learned
- AMA: Ask me anything
- ELI5: Explain like I’m 5
- FBF: Flashback Friday
- MFW: My feeling when
- HMU: Hit me up
- GRWM: Get ready with me
Romantic text abbreviations
- ILY: I love you
- MCM: Man crush Monday
- WCW: Woman crush Wednesday
- BF: Boyfriend
- GF: Girlfriend
- BAE: Before anyone else
- LYSM: Love you so much
- PDA: Public display of affection
- LTR: Longterm relationship
- DTR: Define the relationship
- LDR: Long-distance relationship
- XOXO: Hugs and kisses
- OTP: One true pairing
- LOML: Love of my life
Text message marketing acronyms and jargon
- CTA: Call to action
- UGC: User-generated content
- UX: User experience
- SMS: Short message service
- MMS: Multimedia messaging service
- RCS: Rich communication services
- ROI: Return on investment
- CTR: Click-through rate
- CPC: Cost per click
- CR: Conversion rate
- SMB: Small/medium business
- TOS: Terms of service
- SCN: Short Code Number
- 5G: 5th generation, meaning the newest generation of mobile communications
- TCPA: Telephone Consumer Protection Act
- Text Broadcast: A single message sent to a large group of people
- Text to Join: A method people can use to opt into your text list
- Text to Win: A contest you run through text message
- Text to Landline: When you send or receive text messages on a landline phone
How To Use Text Abbreviations
Sometimes, text abbreviations just make sense. They’re especially helpful when you’re trying to keep your texts within a certain character limit, or when you’re using very common abbreviations that don’t need to be written out. Using a text message abbreviation in the right way can also help you break through to consumers and speak to them in a natural way, especiallyif you’re reaching out for ecommerce marketing initiatives
Here are examples of where text abbreviations fit naturally within the body of the message.
Example 1:
Thank you! Your customer service request has been logged. A specialist will reach out by EOD.
Example 2:
ICYMI: Storewide sale this weekend only. Show this text at the counter for an additional 10% off. BTW, store hours are 9AM-7PM Sat and Sun.
Example 3:
TGIF! Celebrate the start of the weekend at [RESTAURANT NAME]. Show this text for two-for-one appetizers.
Example 4:
NOTICE: We’ve had to delay our event today due to weather. A new day is TBD, and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s decided!
Example 5:
HBD! Celebrate your big day with 25% off your next order with code [NAME][DATE].
Best Practices for Sending Mass Texts with Abbreviations
These are merely a few examples of how you can use a text abbreviation to establish a rapport with your customers when sending automated text messages. No matter how you decide to use text shorthand, try to keep these guidelines in mind.
1. Keep it simple
Because text slang and text message abbreviations can be personal, you don’t want to get caught trying to use abbreviations that don’t quite make sense — especially when you’re sending business text messages. Sticking with the classics, like using BTW to say by the way, is always a good idea. Also, don’t try to cram too many letters into one abbreviation. If it gets too cluttered, it loses the purpose of simplifying what you’re trying to say.
2. Stay professional
Definitely avoid abbreviations with foul language in them when you’re sending business text messages. It’s already hard to convey tone through text, and adding edgy abbreviations just complicates this task. Play it safe and stick to family-friendly slang.
3. Add media to your texts
The great thing about text message marketing is you’re not limited to only text! By sending an MMS message you can actually attach an image or a GIF. If you’re sending a TGIF appetizer special, for example, attaching an image to the mobile coupon can help you look more professional and compelling.
Avoid Abbreviation Mistakes
Even though text abbreviations can be useful, it’s also quite easy to go wrong when trying to use them. Part of the reason for this is that slang changes rapidly, and using a text message abbreviation that’s no longer in vogue can make you stand out—in the wrong way. Avoid these mistakes in order to come across in your best light when texting.
1. Watch out for dated slang
What’s in style and what’s dated is obviously subjective, so part of this really relies on your knowing your audience. Just as an example: it would probably come across as out-of-touch to millennials if you incorporate numbers into your abbreviations. Common abbreviations like “Good 2 c u” or “Come 2 our bar 2nite 4 a gr8 time” probably aren’t going to convince many younger people that you know what you’re talking about.
It’s a good idea to run your abbreviations by a few different people on your marketing team before using them. Try to get the best sense for your audience, and scrap any abbreviations you’re unsure about.
2. Don’t overuse abbreviations
You don’t want a whole text full of abbreviations, because that’s just going to make people feel like they’re deciphering a code. As a guideline, it’s safest to stick with one well-placed abbreviation in your entire text message. If you’re trying to abbreviate because you’re running out of room, consider sending a shortened link to a website that can more fully explain the details you’re trying to get across. Or, send an MMS with a photo that contains more information.
Text Abbreviations As a Marketing Asset
Using a text abbreviation in the right way gives your company the chance to speak casually with your customers and show them you truly understand their language. Just make sure your abbreviations are simple and common enough that people actually understand what you’re saying. If you’re ever in doubt, opt for a full-length version of the word you’re trying to shorten.
