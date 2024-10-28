101 Free Things To Do In Austin (2024!) | The Austin Things (2024)

1. Barton Springs Swimming Pool is 100% FREE if you enter between the hours of 5-8 am! So as long as you sneak in there by 7:55 am, you can enjoy a few hours of swimming in one of Austin's most popular swimming holes...totally free.

2. If you're in Austin with kids, go to the Nature and Science Center.They have a giant sand pit where kids can dig for "dinosaur bones," a pond with nets for catching minnows, and other fun interactive activities. Totally FREE every day!

3. Hike Mount Bonnell.The view is insane, there's free parking, and since it's a public park, entry is always free.

4. Visit The Blanton Museum.Did you know this famous Austin art museum is always free on Tuesdays? Here's the website.

5. Take a Guided Tour at the Texas State Capitol Building. Yep, tours are always FREE! I might be biased, but I think this building is exceptionally beautiful. Here's how to plan your tour.