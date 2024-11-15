105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (2024)

We’ve collected over 105 amazing Bloxburg house designs to inspire your future builds and improve your building skills!
Now, let’s look at some creative and realistic house designs in Bloxburg to inspire you.
Read until the end for tips on building in Bloxburg and watch some great speed-build bonuses!
106. Traditional Family Bloxburg House
105. Futuristic Bloxburg House Build
104. Contemporary Bloxburg House Build
103. Modern Yellow House
102. Beverly Hills Mansion
101. Contemporary Bloxburg House Builds
100. Modern Laminated Timber House
99. Cottagecore House
98. Biophilic Bloxburg House Builds
97. Colonial Mansion Backyard
96. Detailed Farmhouse
95. New England Victoria Home
94. Modern Black House
93. Village Cottage
92. Modern Country-Side House
91. Tiny Bloxburg House Builds
90. Mediterranean Villa
89. Modern Japanese Duplex House
88. Georgian Colonial House
87. Barndominium Coastal Bay House
86. Traditional Farmhouse
85. Modern Farmhouse
84. Coastal Farmhouse
83. Contemporary Chic House
82. Modern Tropical House
81. Contemporary Grey House
80. Lake-Side Bloxburg House Builds
79. Small House Backyard Pool
78. Tall Modern House
77. Modern Scandinavian Family House
76. Modernized Craftsman House
75. Barbie Dreamhouse
74. Elegant Modern House
73. Colonial House Backyard
72. Simple Modern House
71. Boho-Scandinavian House
70. Modern Farm Cottage
69. Modern Bloxburg House Builds
68. Family Country House
67. Small Modern Bungalow Bloxburg House Builds
66. Modern Traditional Farmhouse
65. Modern Glass House
64. Contemporary Modern Farmhouse
63. Snowy Winter Bloxburg House Builds
62. White Bloxburg House Builds
61. Large American Family House
60. Beach HouseBloxburg House Builds
59. Serene Summer House
58. Modern Grey Bloxburg House Builds
57. Tropical Modern House
56. French Village House
55. Enchanting Bloxburg HouseBuilds
54. Modern Spanish House
53. Spring Family House
52. Tropical White Mansion
51. Winter Surbuban Home
50. Simple Surbaban Home
49. Modern Farmhouse Bloxburg House Builds
48. Grande Family House
47.Lustron House
46. Large Suburban Family Home
45. Luxurious Bloxburg House Builds
44. Colonial House Bloxburg House Builds
43. Classic American Family House
42. Tudor Style House
41. Craftmans Maison
40. Winter Modern Farmhouse
39. Cape Cod Farmhouse
38. Small Family Starter Home
37. Greek Revival Farmhouse
36. French Country Modern Farmhouse
35. Floral Suburban House
34. Beach Holiday Rental
33. Farmhouse Bungalow Bloxburg House Builds
32. Summer Barndominium
31. 1900 French House
30. Norwegian Cabin
29. Classic White House
28. Red Brick House
27. Gablefront Yellow House
26. 1700s Bloxburg House Builds
25. Stone American House
24. Castle Bloxburg House Builds
23. Autumn House Exterior
22. Mid-Century Modern House
21. Family Estate House
20. Manhattan House
19. Detached Family House
18. Blue American Family House
17. Simple Modern Farmhouse
16. Simple Traditional Family House
15. Mexican Villa
14. New Orleans Victorian House
13. Floral Country-Side House
12. Winter Lake House Chalet
11. 1900s Shop-Front House
10. Modern Luxury House
9. Townhouse Bloxburg House Builds
8. French Country Farmhouse
7. Romantic FarmhouseBloxburg House Builds
6. Dutch Colonial Revival Farmhouse
5. Spilt-Level Family House
4. Scandinavian Farmhouse Bloxburg House Builds
3. Meditterean Mansion
2. NeglectedCottage
1. Big Modern Bloxburg House
Tips for Building Houses In Bloxburg
Here are some affordable and stylish house ideas for your Bloxburg builds. We also included great Bloxburg speed-build videos on YouTube in these sections.
Build a 50k Modern Roleplay Home in Bloxburg
This budget is perfect if you’re looking to create a stylish, multi-story home suitable for family roleplay in “Welcome to Bloxburg.” For under $50,000, you’ll have everything you need, including multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and more! It’s an ideal setup to gather with friends or family and enjoy your time together.
Check out this video to see how to build your 50k Modern Roleplay Home in Bloxburg. It covers all the details, including advanced placement, multiple floors, and an optional color wheel to personalize your space.
Consider a Two-Story Modern House Build
This 15k-20k Bloxburg build is perfect for a fun and engaging Roblox Bloxburg roleplay. With two stories and multiple rooms, it offers ample space for all your roleplaying needs. Join us at the end of the speed build for an exciting tour of this beautiful home.
Layout Information:
- Kitchen:A sleek, modern kitchen equipped with all the essentials.
- Dining Area:A cozy space for family meals and gatherings.
- Living Room:A comfortable area to relax and entertain guests.
- 4 Bedrooms:Spacious and beautifully designed bedrooms for rest and privacy.
- 4 Bathrooms:Modern bathrooms with all the necessary amenities.
- Office:A quiet and stylish office space for work or study.
47k Mid-Century Modern Home
This Bloxburg house design may not be the newest, but it has many modern features. Finding a family-friendly home can take a lot of work.
The Bloxburg estate stands out from other mansions on this list because of its unique style.
Neoclassical Modern Villa Layout
This Bloxburg speed build showcases a Neoclassical Modern Villa layout, merging classical architecture with modern design for just 210k.
- Elegant Exterior:Featuring tall columns, large windows, and landscaped gardens.
- Spacious Interiors:Open floor plan with high ceilings, premium finishes, and natural light.
- Bedrooms and Bathrooms:Multiple bedrooms with ample closet space and luxurious bathrooms.
- Outdoor Amenities:Private swimming pool, seating area, and lush greenery.
- Garage:Two-car garage with extra storage.
Perfect for players who love a mix of classical elegance and modern convenience. Follow along to see the step-by-step construction of this stunning villa.
