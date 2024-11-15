105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (2024)

Table of Contents
We’ve collected over 105 amazing Bloxburg house designs to inspire your future builds and improve your building skills!

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (1)

Now, let’s look at some creative and realistic house designs in Bloxburg to inspire you.

Read until the end for tips on building in Bloxburg and watch some great speed-build bonuses!

106. Traditional Family Bloxburg House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (2)

Source

105. Futuristic Bloxburg House Build

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (3)

Source

104. Contemporary Bloxburg House Build

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (4)
105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (5)

Source

103. Modern Yellow House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (6)

Source

102. Beverly Hills Mansion

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (7)

Source

101. Contemporary Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (8)

Source

100. Modern Laminated Timber House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (9)

Source

99. Cottagecore House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (10)

Source

98. Biophilic Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (11)

Source

97. Colonial Mansion Backyard

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (12)

Source

96. Detailed Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (13)

Source

95. New England Victoria Home

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (14)

Source

94. Modern Black House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (15)

Source

93. Village Cottage

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (16)

Source

92. Modern Country-Side House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (17)

Source

91. Tiny Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (18)

Source

90. Mediterranean Villa

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (19)

Source

89. Modern Japanese Duplex House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (20)

Source

88. Georgian Colonial House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (21)

Source

87. Barndominium Coastal Bay House

Source

86. Traditional Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (22)

Source

85. Modern Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (23)

Source

84. Coastal Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (24)

Source

83. Contemporary Chic House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (25)

Source

82. Modern Tropical House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (26)

Source

81. Contemporary Grey House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (27)

Source

80. Lake-Side Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (28)

Source

79. Small House Backyard Pool

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (29)

Souce

78. Tall Modern House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (30)

Source

77. Modern Scandinavian Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (31)

Source

76. Modernized Craftsman House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (32)

Source

75. Barbie Dreamhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (33)

Source

74. Elegant Modern House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (34)

Source

73. Colonial House Backyard

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (35)

Source

72. Simple Modern House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (36)

Source

71. Boho-Scandinavian House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (37)

Source

70. Modern Farm Cottage

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (38)

Source

69. Modern Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (39)

Source

68. Family Country House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (40)

Source

67. Small Modern Bungalow Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (41)

Source

66. Modern Traditional Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (42)

Source

65. Modern Glass House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (43)

Source

64. Contemporary Modern Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (44)

Source

63. Snowy Winter Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (45)

Source

62. White Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (46)

Source

61. Large American Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (47)

Source

60. Beach HouseBloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (48)

Source

59. Serene Summer House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (49)

Source

58. Modern Grey Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (50)

Source

57. Tropical Modern House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (51)

Source

56. French Village House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (52)

Source

55. Enchanting Bloxburg HouseBuilds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (53)

Source

54. Modern Spanish House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (54)

Source

53. Spring Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (55)

Source

52. Tropical White Mansion

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (56)

Source

51. Winter Surbuban Home

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (57)

Source

50. Simple Surbaban Home

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (58)

Source

49. Modern Farmhouse Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (59)

Source

48. Grande Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (60)

Source

47.Lustron House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (61)

Source

46. Large Suburban Family Home

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (62)

Source

45. Luxurious Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (63)

Source

44. Colonial House Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (64)

Source

43. Classic American Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (65)

Source

42. Tudor Style House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (66)

Source

41. Craftmans Maison

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (67)

Source

40. Winter Modern Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (68)

Source

39. Cape Cod Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (69)

Source

38. Small Family Starter Home

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (70)

Source

37. Greek Revival Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (71)

Source

36. French Country Modern Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (72)

Source

35. Floral Suburban House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (73)

Source

34. Beach Holiday Rental

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (74)

Source

33. Farmhouse Bungalow Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (75)

Source

32. Summer Barndominium

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (76)

Source

31. 1900 French House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (77)

Source

30. Norwegian Cabin

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (78)

Source

29. Classic White House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (79)

Source

28. Red Brick House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (80)

Source

27. Gablefront Yellow House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (81)

Source

26. 1700s Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (82)

Source

25. Stone American House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (83)

Source

24. Castle Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (84)

Source

23. Autumn House Exterior

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (85)

Source

22. Mid-Century Modern House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (86)

Source

21. Family Estate House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (87)

Source

20. Manhattan House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (88)

Source

19. Detached Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (89)

Source

18. Blue American Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (90)

Source

17. Simple Modern Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (91)

Source

16. Simple Traditional Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (92)

Source

15. Mexican Villa

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (93)

Source

14. New Orleans Victorian House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (94)

Source

13. Floral Country-Side House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (95)

Source

12. Winter Lake House Chalet

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (96)

Source

11. 1900s Shop-Front House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (97)

Source

10. Modern Luxury House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (98)

Source

9. Townhouse Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (99)

Source

8. French Country Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (100)

Source

7. Romantic FarmhouseBloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (101)

Source

6. Dutch Colonial Revival Farmhouse

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (102)

Source

5. Spilt-Level Family House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (103)

Source

4. Scandinavian Farmhouse Bloxburg House Builds

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (104)

Source

3. Meditterean Mansion

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (105)

Source

2. NeglectedCottage

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (106)

1. Big Modern Bloxburg House

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (107)

Tips for Building Houses In Bloxburg

Here are some affordable and stylish house ideas for your Bloxburg builds. We also included great Bloxburg speed-build videos on YouTube in these sections.

Build a 50k Modern Roleplay Home in Bloxburg

This budget is perfect if you’re looking to create a stylish, multi-story home suitable for family roleplay in “Welcome to Bloxburg.” For under $50,000, you’ll have everything you need, including multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and more! It’s an ideal setup to gather with friends or family and enjoy your time together.

Check out this video to see how to build your 50k Modern Roleplay Home in Bloxburg. It covers all the details, including advanced placement, multiple floors, and an optional color wheel to personalize your space.

Consider a Two-Story Modern House Build

This 15k-20k Bloxburg build is perfect for a fun and engaging Roblox Bloxburg roleplay. With two stories and multiple rooms, it offers ample space for all your roleplaying needs. Join us at the end of the speed build for an exciting tour of this beautiful home.

Layout Information:

  • Kitchen:A sleek, modern kitchen equipped with all the essentials.
  • Dining Area:A cozy space for family meals and gatherings.
  • Living Room:A comfortable area to relax and entertain guests.
  • 4 Bedrooms:Spacious and beautifully designed bedrooms for rest and privacy.
  • 4 Bathrooms:Modern bathrooms with all the necessary amenities.
  • Office:A quiet and stylish office space for work or study.

47k Mid-Century Modern Home

This Bloxburg house design may not be the newest, but it has many modern features. Finding a family-friendly home can take a lot of work.

The Bloxburg estate stands out from other mansions on this list because of its unique style.

Neoclassical Modern Villa Layout

This Bloxburg speed build showcases a Neoclassical Modern Villa layout, merging classical architecture with modern design for just 210k.

  • Elegant Exterior:Featuring tall columns, large windows, and landscaped gardens.
  • Spacious Interiors:Open floor plan with high ceilings, premium finishes, and natural light.
  • Bedrooms and Bathrooms:Multiple bedrooms with ample closet space and luxurious bathrooms.
  • Outdoor Amenities:Private swimming pool, seating area, and lush greenery.
  • Garage:Two-car garage with extra storage.

Perfect for players who love a mix of classical elegance and modern convenience. Follow along to see the step-by-step construction of this stunning villa.

105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (2024)

FAQs

Who is the best builder in Bloxburg? ›

Builders like "FroggyHopz," "Cylito," and "BramP" have become household names within the community, showcasing homes that range from cozy cottages to expansive mansions that leave players in awe.

Discover More Details
Can you build a 2 story house in Bloxburg without Gamepass? ›

Here's the straightforward answer: officially, you need a gamepass to create a second floor in Bloxburg. This rule comes from the game developers and is part of how the game is designed. A gamepass in Roblox, including for Bloxburg, often unlocks special abilities or features, like building multiple floors.

Read The Full Story
What is the most expensive starter house in Bloxburg? ›

The Bloxington Mansion

This house was the largest and most expensive pre-built house in the game.

Learn More
What bloxburg job pays the most in 2024? ›

Bloxburg news the burger job is now the most paid job.

Keep Reading
Which Bloxburg job pays most? ›

The Top Earners: Bloxburg's Best Paying Jobs

First on our list is the Delivery Person at Pizza Planet. Speeding around town delivering pizzas not only keeps your adrenaline pumping but also fills your pockets with lots of cash. Next, we have the Hairdresser role, where your flair for style can really pay off.

Get More Info
What rooms should I put in my Bloxburg mansion? ›

Start with a living room that features a cozy fireplace and a comfortable seating area. Then, move into multiple bedroom where you can use modern furniture and decor to give the room a contemporary feel. Finally, add a spacious bathroom, complete with a bathtub and lots of storage.

Discover More Details
Do you still have to pay 25 Robux to play Bloxburg? ›

On May 31, 2024, Welcome to Bloxburg's X account announced that the game will be free on June 15, 2024. On June 15, 2024, Bloxburg became officially free to play, removing the 25 Robux fee.

See Details
Is building a house in Bloxburg free? ›

You will be given a free plot and a default home when you join the game for the first time. To make additional plots, it will cost you Blockbux, a currency that must be bought with Robux, which is the currency of Roblox costing real-life USD. If you cannot make a new plot, sell your starter house or current house.

See Details
How much is 1 plot in bloxburg? ›

The Short Answer: It's 30,000 In-Game Bucks

Purchasing a new plot in Bloxburg will set you back 30,000 in-game bucks. That's the amount you need to gather to start building your dream home or maybe even your own little neighborhood.

View Details
What is the rarest thing in Bloxburg? ›

The Giant Seashell

An extremely rare beautiful giant seashell.

Learn More Now

How much is 1 square in bloxburg? ›

The Quick Answer: Bloxburg Square Size

A Bloxburg square is equal to 4 feet. That's right, every square you see while building and designing is 4 feet by 4 feet in size. This simple measurement can help you plan out your space efficiently.

Keep Reading
What is the best Bloxburg money making? ›

Active jobs include the pizza delivery job, the fisherman job, the janitor job, the miner job, the mechanic job, the stocker job, and the woodcutter job. Passive jobs include both cashier jobs (Bloxy Burgers and Bloxburg Fresh Foods), the hairdresser job, the pizza baker job, and the seller job.

Learn More
Who built Bloxburg? ›

Welcome to Bloxburg is a life-simulation and roleplay game developed by Coeptus, but now owned by Coffee Stain Studios under the group Bloxburg Development. In Welcome to Bloxburg, players can create their own character and live their own life in a virtual world.

See More
What is the most expensive item in Bloxburg? ›

The Priciest Treasure in Bloxburg

The most expensive item in Bloxburg is not a fancy car or an extravagant piece of furniture, but actually the Large Plot. This item massively expands your space for building your dream home or creating an elaborate neighborhood.

View More

