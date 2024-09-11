105+ Best Bloxburg House Builds — TRIGEARLAB (2024)

We’ve collected over 105 amazing Bloxburg house designs to inspire your future builds and improve your building skills!

Now, let’s look at some creative and realistic house designs in Bloxburg to inspire you.

Read until the end for tips on building in Bloxburg and watch some great speed-build bonuses!

106. Traditional Family Bloxburg House

105. Futuristic Bloxburg House Build

104. Contemporary Bloxburg House Build

103. Modern Yellow House

102. Beverly Hills Mansion

101. Contemporary Bloxburg House Builds

100. Modern Laminated Timber House

99. Cottagecore House

98. Biophilic Bloxburg House Builds

97. Colonial Mansion Backyard

96. Detailed Farmhouse

95. New England Victoria Home

94. Modern Black House

93. Village Cottage

92. Modern Country-Side House

91. Tiny Bloxburg House Builds

90. Mediterranean Villa

89. Modern Japanese Duplex House

88. Georgian Colonial House

87. Barndominium Coastal Bay House

86. Traditional Farmhouse

85. Modern Farmhouse

84. Coastal Farmhouse

83. Contemporary Chic House

82. Modern Tropical House

81. Contemporary Grey House

80. Lake-Side Bloxburg House Builds

79. Small House Backyard Pool

78. Tall Modern House

77. Modern Scandinavian Family House

76. Modernized Craftsman House

75. Barbie Dreamhouse

74. Elegant Modern House

73. Colonial House Backyard

72. Simple Modern House

71. Boho-Scandinavian House

70. Modern Farm Cottage

69. Modern Bloxburg House Builds

68. Family Country House

67. Small Modern Bungalow Bloxburg House Builds

66. Modern Traditional Farmhouse

65. Modern Glass House

64. Contemporary Modern Farmhouse

63. Snowy Winter Bloxburg House Builds

62. White Bloxburg House Builds

61. Large American Family House

60. Beach HouseBloxburg House Builds

59. Serene Summer House

58. Modern Grey Bloxburg House Builds

57. Tropical Modern House

56. French Village House

55. Enchanting Bloxburg HouseBuilds

54. Modern Spanish House

53. Spring Family House

52. Tropical White Mansion

51. Winter Surbuban Home

50. Simple Surbaban Home

49. Modern Farmhouse Bloxburg House Builds

48. Grande Family House

47.Lustron House

46. Large Suburban Family Home

45. Luxurious Bloxburg House Builds

44. Colonial House Bloxburg House Builds

43. Classic American Family House

42. Tudor Style House

41. Craftmans Maison

40. Winter Modern Farmhouse

39. Cape Cod Farmhouse

38. Small Family Starter Home

37. Greek Revival Farmhouse

36. French Country Modern Farmhouse

35. Floral Suburban House

34. Beach Holiday Rental

33. Farmhouse Bungalow Bloxburg House Builds

32. Summer Barndominium

31. 1900 French House

30. Norwegian Cabin

29. Classic White House

28. Red Brick House

27. Gablefront Yellow House

26. 1700s Bloxburg House Builds

25. Stone American House

24. Castle Bloxburg House Builds

23. Autumn House Exterior

22. Mid-Century Modern House

21. Family Estate House

20. Manhattan House

19. Detached Family House

18. Blue American Family House

17. Simple Modern Farmhouse

16. Simple Traditional Family House

15. Mexican Villa

14. New Orleans Victorian House

13. Floral Country-Side House

12. Winter Lake House Chalet

11. 1900s Shop-Front House

10. Modern Luxury House

9. Townhouse Bloxburg House Builds

8. French Country Farmhouse

7. Romantic FarmhouseBloxburg House Builds

6. Dutch Colonial Revival Farmhouse

5. Spilt-Level Family House

4. Scandinavian Farmhouse Bloxburg House Builds

3. Meditterean Mansion

2. NeglectedCottage

1. Big Modern Bloxburg House

Tips for Building Houses In Bloxburg

Here are some affordable and stylish house ideas for your Bloxburg builds. We also included great Bloxburg speed-build videos on YouTube in these sections.

Build a 50k Modern Roleplay Home in Bloxburg

This budget is perfect if you’re looking to create a stylish, multi-story home suitable for family roleplay in “Welcome to Bloxburg.” For under $50,000, you’ll have everything you need, including multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and more! It’s an ideal setup to gather with friends or family and enjoy your time together.

Check out this video to see how to build your 50k Modern Roleplay Home in Bloxburg. It covers all the details, including advanced placement, multiple floors, and an optional color wheel to personalize your space.

Consider a Two-Story Modern House Build

This 15k-20k Bloxburg build is perfect for a fun and engaging Roblox Bloxburg roleplay. With two stories and multiple rooms, it offers ample space for all your roleplaying needs. Join us at the end of the speed build for an exciting tour of this beautiful home.

Layout Information:

Kitchen: A sleek, modern kitchen equipped with all the essentials.

A sleek, modern kitchen equipped with all the essentials. Dining Area: A cozy space for family meals and gatherings.

A cozy space for family meals and gatherings. Living Room: A comfortable area to relax and entertain guests.

A comfortable area to relax and entertain guests. 4 Bedrooms: Spacious and beautifully designed bedrooms for rest and privacy.

Spacious and beautifully designed bedrooms for rest and privacy. 4 Bathrooms: Modern bathrooms with all the necessary amenities.

Modern bathrooms with all the necessary amenities. Office:A quiet and stylish office space for work or study.

47k Mid-Century Modern Home

This Bloxburg house design may not be the newest, but it has many modern features. Finding a family-friendly home can take a lot of work.

The Bloxburg estate stands out from other mansions on this list because of its unique style.

Neoclassical Modern Villa Layout

This Bloxburg speed build showcases a Neoclassical Modern Villa layout, merging classical architecture with modern design for just 210k.

Elegant Exterior: Featuring tall columns, large windows, and landscaped gardens.

Featuring tall columns, large windows, and landscaped gardens. Spacious Interiors: Open floor plan with high ceilings, premium finishes, and natural light.

Open floor plan with high ceilings, premium finishes, and natural light. Bedrooms and Bathrooms: Multiple bedrooms with ample closet space and luxurious bathrooms.

Multiple bedrooms with ample closet space and luxurious bathrooms. Outdoor Amenities: Private swimming pool, seating area, and lush greenery.

Private swimming pool, seating area, and lush greenery. Garage:Two-car garage with extra storage.

Perfect for players who love a mix of classical elegance and modern convenience. Follow along to see the step-by-step construction of this stunning villa.