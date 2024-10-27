10K Bloxburg House Ideas - Building on a Budget | GameGrinds (2024)

Looking for something quick and cheap? Take a look at these 10k Bloxburg house ideas!

One of the main objectives in Bloxburg is becoming rich and building your dream abode. But, in reality, not all of us have that amount of money.

Maybe you’re just starting out in Bloxburg, or perhaps you’re not into grinding that much.

Whatever the case, a 10k budget is quick to achieve and easy to build. But allocating that to different parts of your house can be quite the challenge.

Designing a stylish and functional home that is aesthetically pleasing at the same time with a budget as tight as this can be very rewarding as well.

So, whether you’re looking for the best cheap starter houses to kickstart your Bloxburg adventure or simply want to practice your budgeting in the game, we’ve got you covered with our best 10 Bloxburg ideas.

Tips in Building a 10k Bloxburg House

1. Prioritize Essentials

When working with a very strict budget, practicality is always key.

While design and aesthetics are important, your house still needs to be functional for you to be able to restore your moods.

So, carefully plan your house’s layout and make sure that it has all the essentials, including a bedroom, a living room, a bathroom, and a kitchen.

Allocate your budget first to walls, floors, and a roof. This will give you a glimpse of how much you need to finish the house.

If you’re already at 5k and you still don’t have a roof, it’s time to reconsider your house’s layout. With a small budget, it’s best to stick with a one-floor house.

2. Choose Minimalistic Themes

Even with a 10k Bloxburg house, you still have freedom in picking its design and theme. But make sure you have enough to finish the project.

Modern minimalist houses are most recommended in this budget.

You can also go with Scandinavian design, known for its simplicity. Vintage themes are also great because you can sneak in cheap furniture and decor items to make it charming on a budget.

Cottages are practical and beautiful with their small size and minimal design.

You can also go with a beach house and an open house design to spend less on walls but still achieve a visually pleasing home.

3. Choose Cheap Furniture

Even if you have the perfect budget layout, what you fill your house with will decide whether you can stick to your 10k budget or not.

So, go with furniture pieces that don’t cost much.

Instead of going for a bathtub, go with a shower instead. For your kitchen, never buy expensive stoves or cooking equipment. They don’t have any actual benefits in cooking or leveling up this skill.

Instead of a TV, you can go for books to increase your Fun mood. Beds, sofas, chairs, and tables can cost you a fortune if you choose the pricey ones.

Remember, it’s not about the actual item but how you customize it.

4. Personalization is Key

Even if we don’t have much to work with, making this house aesthetically pleasing is still achievable.

With the right colors, materials, and customizations, you can turn this cheap and low-budget build into a masterpiece.

Choose the right color palette that resonates with your personality. Play around with different materials and textures to make a unique but cohesive design for your house.

Paint and material customization costs the same no matter what design you choose. So utilize it to your advantage.

Decorations should be added last as an optional garnish to your gourmet house recipe. For the interior, custom paintings are most welcome.

With a little effort, they can really level up your house’s personality.

For the exterior, the secret is planting and not buying. This will allow you to get more plants for cheap and give you money at the same time.

For this budget, a simple pathway would suffice.

6 Best 10k Bloxburg House Ideas

1. Modern Budget Home

For our first entry, we have a budget-friendly home with a modern design that is valued at $9.4k. It has a very well-designed interior and a nice exterior.

If you don’t have any gamepasses, this is a perfect house to start with.

2. BLOXBURG: 10K Modern Starter House

iSky’s take on a low-budget starter house is one of the best house designs you can achieve with 10k.

It has all the essentials you need from a house and even has 2 bedrooms and a carport. You can take away one of the rooms to have more budget for decor.

3. Soft Blush Family House

This house is perfect for those who are more into girly blush designs. With a budget of only $8-9k, you can already create this soft and charming family home.

You can add a touch more brown and pink accents to really liven up this cute abode.

4. 10k Bloxburg House Exterior

If you’re planning to use 10k for the exterior only, then this one is a nice place to get started. With only 10k, you already have a sleek contemporary house with a nice garden outside.

This will leave you with a solid build with an interior ready to be filled up.

5. Tiny 10k House

Embrace minimalistic living with this cute and functional house for 10k. With its compact size, you can focus more on aesthetics and things that really matter.

If you want an entire house and everything inside for just 10k, this is the build to check out.

6. 10k One-story Modern Home

We saved the best for last as it is one that offers the most bang for your 10k bucks. This modern home has everything you need in a house, plus the aesthetics.

With minimal decoration and furniture, this house can still charm anyone.

Conclusion

Now you know how to spend that $10k on a Roblox Bloxburg home.

With these tips, tricks, and guidelines as your foundation, you can make the most out of your budget and create a satisfying 10k Bloxburg house.

Feel free to share your design ideas in the comments below. Also, if you’re looking for more design ideas, layouts, builds, and everything in between, check out our Bloxburg section.

