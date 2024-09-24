11 Best Contour Palettes and Kits for Sculpting (2024)

Contouring is a powerful makeup technique that allows you to enhance, sculpt, or even reshape your facial features. Do you want stronger cheekbones? Prefer a button-nose look? Care for a more chiseled jawline? Contouring can do all of that and more. But choosing the right shade and applying it in the right place is critical to getting the look you want, says makeup artist Jonet Williamson. Here's a primer:

How to contour

Choose the formula and color for you

Contour palettes are available in cream and powder formulas. It's best to apply powder formulas with a brush for precision and natural diffusion, while a cream is easy to blend with your fingers or a sponge. When choosing a color, "a good rule of thumb is to pick a powder or cream that's one, two, or three shades deeper than your foundation," says celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. Lighter skin tones should go with a hue that's one shade darker for a more natural look, while deeper tones can get away with two or three shades darker. "A traditional contouring product has a cool undertone to create the illusion of a shadow, but if you want something more subtle, you can use a warm-toned shade; it'll look more like bronzer," says Williamson. Note: A contour shade is supposed to mimic shadows, so it won't have any shimmer in the formula.

Pick your placement

"Placement is everything," says Williamson. For a subtle look, apply your shade on areas where shadows naturally hit. For example, to define the cheekbones, you'll want to blend your contour formula in the hollow space underneath the cheekbone. For a smaller-looking nose, apply product on the sides of the bridge of your nose. (Here's a good visual guideline.)

Avoid common mistakes

Sometimes people have a tendency to place their contour too low on their cheeks, especially once they blend it out. Remember that it should sit right below your cheekbone, Williamson says. And know that you can use concealer or foundation to correct and adjust any mistakes. Also, make sure to use a clean brush for contouring. "This is a huge mistake I see often. When you use the same brush to blend your contour, foundation, concealer, and bronzer, it makes your complexion look muddy," says Williamson.

Now that you have the know-how, shop 11 contour palettes that will help you get the job done.