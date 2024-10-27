12 Best Home Remedies for Premature Ejaculation (2024)

For people experiencing a quick release due to premature ejaculation, there are several home remedies worth trying, including topical products, supplements, and at-home practices.

Read on to learn more about home remedies and natural treatment options for premature ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation can lead to frustration and anxiety. Some people with premature ejaculation may even have less sex than they want to or avoid sex as a result. But there are treatments that can help.

Ejaculation happens when semen is released from the penis during an orgasm. Premature ejaculation happens when ejaculation comes about a little too fast for your liking, especially if you and a partner want to keep having sex.

Certain medical issues can also cause this condition, including:

Depression, anxiety, guilt, relationship issues, lack of confidence, and a history of sexual trauma can all play into the development of premature ejaculation.

But not all cases of premature ejaculation are the same. There are four main types of premature ejaculation:

It’s not known what exactly causes premature ejaculation, but the general consensus is that it’s often a psychological condition.

The perception of ejaculation happening too early can depend on how long the person wants to experience sexual intercourse before ejaculation. In some cases, a person may feel like they’re ejaculating too quickly even if they last 3 minutes or much longer before ejaculation.

It’s hard to know exactly how many people truly experience premature ejaculation. That’s because the relationship between ejaculation time and sexual satisfaction is often subjective to the person and their partner.

Premature ejaculation is relatively common. According to one 2021 research review, about 20% to 30% of sexually active men experience it. According to the National Library of Medicine, possibly up to 75% of men experience it.

So, the cutoff time for premature ejaculation is usually considered around 1 minute or less, with 3 minutes or longer considered a typical length of sexual activity before ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation can also be related to psychological causes. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) lists three main criteria for a premature ejaculation diagnosis:

People experiencing premature ejaculation tend to orgasm before or directly after penetration and are usually unable to delay ejaculation. Premature ejaculation is also known as:

Topical products for premature ejaculation

Premature ejaculation wipes

Premature ejaculation wipes work by reducing sensation in the tip of the penis. These wipes contain benzocaine, a topical anesthetic that blocks the sodium channels that cause sensation in the penis.

A small 2017 study found that participants who used these wipes for at least 2 months experienced less distress related to intercourse. The majority of participants also ejaculated well after the 2-minute time period that’s typical of premature ejaculation.

Study participants also reported the wipes were well tolerated (i.e., no heavy side effects). But make sure to talk with your doctor before trying these benzocaine wipes: Topical anesthetic can cause more serious side effects in certain individuals.

Looking to try out benzocaine wipes for yourself? Here are two of our recommendations for the best climax delay wipes:

Topical gels and creams

Like premature ejaculation wipes, many over-the-counter (OTC) topical anesthetic creams contain a numbing agent that can treat premature ejaculation by reducing sensation and delaying climax. Apply the cream to your penis 10 to 15 minutes before sex for it to be most effective.

A 2017 review of studies found that some topical creams could help increase the time it took to ejaculate, but further research is still needed to establish a clear range of that increased time.

Although generally well tolerated, anesthetic creams can cause:

mild pain

mild burning sensation

decreased libido

a temporary loss of sensitivity

Talk with your doctor about the right topical cream for such a sensitive area.

Try this out Similar to climax delay wipes, some gels and creams also contain benzocaine and can be applied before sex to help potentially delay climax. KY Duration Desensitizing Delay Gel

Lidocaine spray

Like topical creams, lidocaine spray can help treat premature ejaculation by desensitizing the penis and decreasing hypersensitivity.

Try using the spray about 15 minutes before sex for best results. Known potential side effects include temporary sensitivity loss and some difficulty maintaining an erection before intercourse.

Try these out If benzocaine wipes aren’t a good match for you, there are also climax delay sprays that feature lidocaine. Here are our two best recommendations: Hims Delay Spray For Men

‘Climax control’ condoms

In general, condoms can decrease sensitivity and keep you from ejaculating early. But there are also climax control condoms available OTC that are either made of a thicker latex material or contain a numbing agent meant to delay climax.

Try these out Some condoms advertise using numbing agents inside the condom to lower penis sensitivity. These top two condom recommendations use benzocaine: Trojan Extended Pleasure Condoms

Durex Prolong Condom

Supplements for premature ejaculation

Zinc supplements

Zinc helps support healthy immunity and cell growth, and it may also help the production of testosterone, which in some cases may help with premature ejaculation.

Zinc is one of the more natural treatments for men living with lowered testosterone. The recommended dosage is 220 milligrams of zinc sulfate twice per day for 1 to 4 months.

It’s important to note that more is not always better, especially with supplements. Taking too much zinc may cause:

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

kidney and stomach damage

a metallic taste in your mouth

Zinc supplements should only be considered along with a doctor’s evaluation to determine whether your zinc levels are too low.

If you’re receiving a sufficient amount of zinc in your diet, a supplement won’t improve premature ejaculation and could even result in zinc poisoning or a zinc overdose if too much zinc is taken.

Ayurvedic herbal medicine

Ayurveda is India’s traditional healing system. It relies on thousands of herbs to treat everything from diabetes to inflammation.

Certain Ayurvedic herbs, like kaunch beej, are thought to treat premature ejaculation when taken in capsule form twice daily with lukewarm water. Ayurvedic medicine has also been used in an effort to treat erectile dysfunction.

A 2017 review found that men who used Ayurvedic medicine saw a slight increase in the time it took to ejaculate during sex. Known potential side effects include:

stomach pain

dizziness

mild pain

decreased libido

Talk with a healthcare professional before adding any extra herbs or supplements to your diet. They may affect other medications you’re taking and may not be advisable for everyone.

Chinese herbal medicine

A weekly or daily dose of Chinese herbal medicine — in particular, Yimusake tablets or Qilin pills — may treat premature ejaculation by boosting sexual stamina and improving energy.

That 2017 review also found that different types of Chinese herbal medicine can increase ejaculation time by about 2 minutes. Known potential side effects include:

stomach pain

dizziness

mild pain

Again, make sure to talk with a healthcare professional before adding any extra herbs or supplements to your diet.

Home remedies for premature ejaculation

Pause-squeeze technique

The pause-squeeze technique may help ease premature ejaculation by letting arousal dwindle before climax. When you feel you’re ready to ejaculate, stop and have you or your partner squeeze the end of your penis where the head joins the shaft.

Hold the squeeze for several seconds until you no longer want to climax. Be sure to communicate with your partner during this process because they won’t know the correct timing otherwise.

Repeat this process as much as necessary. Eventually, you may be able to delay ejaculation without help.

Stop-start technique

The stop-start technique, also known as orgasm control or “edging,” may help delay climax by drawing out pleasure.

When you feel the urge to ejaculate, stop having sexual activity completely. Once you feel less aroused, slowly start to have sexual activity again. Repeat this process as much as necessary to help you manage ejaculation.

Pelvic floor exercises

Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can have a big effect on how long it takes you to climax.

A 2014 study found that pelvic floor exercises can help men dealing with lifelong premature ejaculation manage their ejaculatory reflex, increasing the time it takes for them to climax. To perform pelvic floor exercises:

Find the right muscles by stopping midstream while peeing or tightening the muscles that stop you from passing gas. While lying down, contract your pelvic floor muscles for 3 seconds, and then relax for 3 seconds. Do this at least 10 times in a row. Repeat at least three times per day. Gradually increase the number of seconds as your muscles become stronger. Try new positions, like standing, walking, or sitting down. Don’t forget to breathe, and remember to focus only on your pelvic floor muscles. Don’t tighten your abs, thighs, or buttocks.

Masturbation

Masturbating an hour or two before you have sexual activity may help delay ejaculation during penetration. This sexual release should reduce your need to climax quickly.

Avoid intercourse for a period of time

Focusing on other types of sexual activity instead of intercourse may help take the pressure off your sexual encounters.

Penetration isn’t the only way to reach sexual satisfaction. Explore other ways you and your partner can feel pleasure that won’t cause either of you distress or frustration.