12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (2024)

Toni Morrison frequently told interviewers that she was “writing for Black people…I don’t have to apologize.” Her implication was that other readers had to keep up; she wouldn’t slow down to explain Black culture to non-Black readers. The latest generation of trans writers has followed a similar path, eschewing 101 explanations of what it means to be transgender in favor of crafting vibrant, dramatic, and dynamic stories of how trans people live.

For years, the majority of trans writing published in the United States was confined to memoirs of transition—often written to satisfy cisgender readers’ curiosity about the medical and social process of gender confirmation. By contrast, this current crop of trans authors has been working in every genre, taking on every stage of trans life across widely varied cultures, classes, and epistemologies. Want a graphic memoir of an Indian-American trans woman’s life in Brooklyn? You’ve got options. Interested in poetry that lyrically documents the experience of Black trans men in the South? Make space on your bookshelf. Fantasy? Plenty of that, too.

The majority of trans writers are still working in small communities with limited distribution, but indie presses such as Arsenal Pulp, Metonymy, and Topside Press have found success by centering trans writing at the core of their lists. Trans authors of previous generations—like Leslie Feinberg or Louis Sullivan—whose far-sighted work had fallen out of publication, have posthumously found new publishers. Even the big five publishers have taken note. In the larger reckoning with questions of whose stories have been privileged, editors have turned their attention to the potentials of trans literature, and the coming year or two will see a number of exciting trans debuts.

Among this current flourishing of trans literature, here are 12 books that you can pick up at your local bookstore today.