12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (2024)

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters

Table of Contents
Confessions of the Fox by Jordy Rosenberg Fairest by Meredith Talusan An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon Time Is the Thing a Body Moves Through by T Fleischmann The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More by Janet Mock The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi the earthquake room by Davey Davis Little Fish by Casey Plett Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom Thinking Again: A Diary by Jan Morris References
12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (1)

Toni Morrison frequently told interviewers that she was “writing for Black people…I don’t have to apologize.” Her implication was that other readers had to keep up; she wouldn’t slow down to explain Black culture to non-Black readers. The latest generation of trans writers has followed a similar path, eschewing 101 explanations of what it means to be transgender in favor of crafting vibrant, dramatic, and dynamic stories of how trans people live.

For years, the majority of trans writing published in the United States was confined to memoirs of transition—often written to satisfy cisgender readers’ curiosity about the medical and social process of gender confirmation. By contrast, this current crop of trans authors has been working in every genre, taking on every stage of trans life across widely varied cultures, classes, and epistemologies. Want a graphic memoir of an Indian-American trans woman’s life in Brooklyn? You’ve got options. Interested in poetry that lyrically documents the experience of Black trans men in the South? Make space on your bookshelf. Fantasy? Plenty of that, too.

The majority of trans writers are still working in small communities with limited distribution, but indie presses such as Arsenal Pulp, Metonymy, and Topside Press have found success by centering trans writing at the core of their lists. Trans authors of previous generations—like Leslie Feinberg or Louis Sullivan—whose far-sighted work had fallen out of publication, have posthumously found new publishers. Even the big five publishers have taken note. In the larger reckoning with questions of whose stories have been privileged, editors have turned their attention to the potentials of trans literature, and the coming year or two will see a number of exciting trans debuts.

Among this current flourishing of trans literature, here are 12 books that you can pick up at your local bookstore today.

1

Confessions of the Fox by Jordy Rosenberg

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (2)

Prepare yourself for some of the sexiest footnotes in literature. In this clever romp, a trans academic, Dr. Voth, annotates a secret history of the famous 18th century London criminal Jack Sheppard. But as Voth’s manuscript unfolds, it reveals an urgent manifesto for would-be jailbreakers of our own time.

2

Fairest by Meredith Talusan

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (3)

Gender is only one of the transitions in Talusan’s graceful memoir, a book that is at once a transKünstlerromanand an autobiography of albinism, immigration, Filipino culture, racial passing, and childhood television stardom. Read an excerpt of Fairest here.

On a spaceship shuttling refugees to the Promised Land, the ruling class recreates the logic of a plantation. Down on the lower decks, Aster, an ambiguously gendered and dark skinned orphan, plots to uncover the disturbing truth of the regime. This is a book that many trans writers point to when discussing the thrilling possibilities of trans thought in sci-fi literature.

4

Time Is the Thing a Body Moves Through by T Fleischmann

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (5)

Reminiscent of W.G. Sebald (if Sebald were non-binary and joyfully slu*tty), Fleischmann’s nonfiction work investigates everything fromthe art of Felix Gonzalez Torres, the formation of ice, and their own friends and lovers in the trans communities of New York, Chicago, and the rural South.

5

The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (6)

Shraya is an artist at home in many disciplines—pop music, poetry, nonfiction—and in her novel, writing with all the zippy thrill of good gossip, she recounts the rivalry of music industry frenemies Neela and RUK-MINI as they make music in the age of social media and internet mobbing.

6

Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More by Janet Mock

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (7)

Janet Mock published this memoir in 2014, the year Time Magazine declared “The Transgender Tipping Point." Annd Mock didn’t just redefine realness;she redefined how trans women of color are talked about in our culture. Mock struck a widely-emulated balance in her writing by bringing awareness to the intersection of racism and transphobia uniquely faced by trans women of color, while emphasizing possibilities of beauty, joy, and success, carved out from the threat of that danger.

7

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (8)

Yes, the title tells you what happens. But the beauty and heartbreak and mystery of the life of Vivek Oji provide the why. In the Anglophone world, political battles over trans acceptance are frequently waged in the media around questions of medicalization and identity. Emezi has a gift for eliding the tired terms of these fights to offer, instead, spiritual and non-Western possibilities for gender.

8

the earthquake room by Davey Davis

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (9)

After K infects her girlfriend, Bea, with an undiagnosed disease, she loses herself in an apocalyptic quest for atonement. A haunting, spare story set in an Oakland besieged by natural disaster, Davis’s novel explores queer intimacy and resistance in a world where the future is always in question. The title of this book, published by the tiny Tiger Bee press, isoften mentioned when trans mascs of a certain type discuss how they figured out they were trans.

9

Little Fish by Casey Plett

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (10)

This Lambda Award-winning novel isabout a young Winnipeg trans woman struggling with friendship and sex work while investigating whether her Mennonite grandfather also might have been trans. It'sso beloved in certain trans femme circles that any used copy you’re likely to find will be dog-eared from having been passed hand to hand.

10

Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (11)

Jarboe has described this story collection as “mid-apocalyptic,” which might perfectly describe our contemporary moment. Jarboe brings everything from dark humor to surrealism to Catholic cyberpunk in order to make these sci-fi allegories reflect our times.

11

Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (12)

The realist epistemology of memoirs doesn’t usually meld easily with existence of the supernatural. But once you get into this story, you stop questioning what’s real. The magical elements reframe the routine struggles faced by trans women, injecting familiar narratives with a jolt of the unknown so that they hit as if for the first time. Kai Cheng Thom has made a name for herself parsing the ethics of queer culture and activism, and that wisdom and care is why you’ll find this book on the shelves of young trans women across North America.

12

Thinking Again: A Diary by Jan Morris

12 of the Best Books by Trans Authors, According to Torrey Peters (13)

Ninety three-year-old Welsh travel writer Jan Morris has been writing for the better part of a century. Among the many chapters of her long life: she ascended Mt. Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary, authored the Pax Britannica trilogy, and transitioned in 1972. Last year, she published a diary that she says will be her final book, a droll, poignant, and elegiac document of a life fully-lived.

