12 Reasons Why People Love Ovcio Copy (2024)

Check out these customer reviews of Ovcio scarves!

1. Jennifer from Texas: Perfect, perfect for travel

I'm all about traveling, rain or shine, and let me tell you, this scarf is my go-to! It's so handy being pocket-sized – I just toss it in my bag and forget about it until I need it. Whether I'm in an icy airplane or a chilly conference room, this scarf saves the day.

2. Jade from North Carolina: No more being cold in AC rooms

No more being cold in air-conditioned rooms or on airplanes, thanks to my trusty Ovcio scarf. It's a must-have in my little purse, ready to save the day at weddings, graduations, or any occasion. Plus, it's incredibly versatile – dress it up or down, it always fits the bill! And the best part? It's super warm, so no need to reach for a jacket.



3. Captain Kate from New Jersey: So soft & handy

This Ovcio scarf has become my must-have travel companion. It's incredibly soft and handy—I always bring it with me on flights. Whether I need to cover my shoulders for warmth or just want to feel cozy, this scarf does the trick. Plus, it's breathable and comfortable, making it perfect for any journey.



4. Viktoriyaa from Scotland: The gift every woman wants

The Ovcio scarf has become my absolute go-to for every occasion. It's just incredibly versatile! Made entirely of 100% cashmere, it's so lightweight and flows beautifully in the breeze. Whether it's sunny or chilly outside, this scarf is perfect – light, warm, and oh-so-beautiful. It's also an ideal gift choice, but hey, don't forget to treat yourself to one too!



5. Jessjoy from Texas: Add a pop of color to your outfit

Loving this fun lime scarf for spring! It's so lightweight, soft, and silky – made of 100% cashmere, which means it feels lux, but not heavy. In the spring, when you need a layer in the morning or evening, it's the perfect way to add a pop of color and a bit of fun to your outfit. And the best part? You won't feel weighed down or bulky at all.



6. Lukesova from London: The lightest ever scarf

This scarf is incredibly light - you won't even feel bulky wearing it, honestly. It's also quite big and keeps you wonderfully warm. There are so many different ways to style it to keep yourself cozy and stylish all day long.



7. Christy from California: So amazingly soft and warm

This Ovcio scarf is my absolute favorite! It's incredibly soft and warm – I just love it. When you open it up fully, you can really see how lightweight it is. It's big enough to drape across your body, and the color is so rich and beautiful. Plus, it's small enough to fit in your handbag, so you can bring it with you wherever you go in case you get chilly. It's just delightful!



8. Emily from France: I wear it all year round

You know, it gets pretty darn cold in my city, so I feel lucky to have such a warm but lightweight scarf. They're unbelievably light – when I first got them, I thought they'd be perfect for spring. But you know what? I wear them all year round now. My first one was dark blue, and now I've got a whole collection because they've become such a staple in my wardrobe.



9. Rachel from England: Warm, soft, but so lightweight

This cashmere scarf is absolutely stunning—so lightweight and warm! I wear it as a neckerchief, drape it elegantly over my shoulders, or simply wrap it around my neck if I get chilly on the plane. It's become such a lovely part of my daily wardrobe.



10. Sarah from London: It helps with my neck pain

This scarf has been a game-changer for my neck pain! It's super lightweight and perfect for taking the chill off from strong air conditioners. It feels so luxurious, soft and elegant, perfect for the London weather.



11. Andrea from Canada: It is so feminine and beautiful

Let me tell you, this cashmere scarf is unbelievably soft and lightweight. When you open it up, it's huge and absolutely stunning - it's got this feminine elegance that I adore. I can hardly even feel it when it's draped around me, yet it keeps me wonderfully warm. Perfect for yoga sessions, beach trips, you name it!



12. Marlee from Canada: My summer must-have

My perfect summer essential item is this gorgeous Mongolian cashmere scarf. It's super soft, lightweight, and the color is amazing. Often times I leave my house from day to night, so have something easy to carry in my bag is key. This scarf is perfect—I can keep it with me when it's hot and throw it on over my dress when it cools down in the evening. It's practical, stylish, and my favorite summer accessory!



The Verdict: Ovcio Featherlight Cashmere Scarf Are Totally Worth It!

We hope this Ovcio scarf review article has been helpful. If you were not sure whether to get Ovcio before, you'll now see just how amazing they are for keeping you warm, cozy, and stylish.



But remember those questions we asked in the beginning? Let's see if those questions were answered and why people are ditching their scarves and opting for our featherlight cashmere scarves.



Is Ovcio better than other cashmere scarves?

26,800+ people cannot be wrong. Ovcio has more 5-star reviews than any other cashmere scarf brand. If the Ovcio featherlight scarf customer reviews above have not swayed you, you can read more from third-party Trustpilot customer reviews here.



Can Ovcio's featherlight cashmere scarf keep me warm despite its lightweight feel?

Yes, it is so warm, and so lightweight.



Utilizing advanced 300-yarn weaving technology, Ovcio's featherlight scarf is incredibly lightweight yet fine, ensuring exceptional warmth without bulk.



Cashmere's excellent insulation traps heat close to your body, keeping you cozy in cold weather.



Is Ovcio the softest everscarf in the world?

Ovcio isn't kidding when they claim to have the world's softest scarf.



The special shearing and manufacturing process preserves the original softness of Mongolian Cashmere, resulting in a scarf that feels like a marshmallow without the weight.



In fact, Ovcio's fabric is the softest you've ever touched - you really need to experience it for yourself to understand.



Can I easily carry Ovcio in my purse?

Yes, it’s so small and it fits into a tiny 5 x 4 x 1 inch purse.



Ovcio scarves are crafted using lightweight materials and are designed to be compact, making them convenient to carry with you wherever you go.



Can I wear Ovcio all year round?

Yes, you can wear Ovcio scarves all year round because they're warm and breathable without making you sweaty.



You can wear it in any season - summer, winter, autumn, and spring!



It's perfect for those unexpected chills in the morning or evening when you're walking with your furry friend or for battling strong air conditioning indoors.



Is the cashmere sourced ethically and sustainably?

Ovcio is one of the very few brands that do not source cashmere commercially.



By working with Batu Jegu farm – a fourth-generation family business that raises cashmere goats – Ovcio ensures that all cashmere fibers are sustainably sourced. The warm-hearted people at Batu Jegu have been carrying on the legacy of producing the finest cashmere for over 40 years!



It’s light: will it snag easily?

Mongolian Cashmere is pretty sensitive to sharp objects like knives, broken nails, sharp edges, and especially velcro. But the real question is, should you let sharp objects near your neck? Absolutely not,as well as velcro.



In the worst-case scenario it does get snagged away, here’s how to fix it!



Does Ovcio cause irritation for sensitive skin?

Nope, not at all! Ovcio scarves are super gentle on sensitive skin.They're made from premium Mongolian Cashmere, known for their hypo allergenic properties and extra softness. So, whether you have sensitive skin or not, you can wear an Ovcio scarf comfortably.



What is Ovcio's return policy?

Here at Ovcio, what matters is you, not making a sale. If, for some reason that we can’t think of, you’re unhappy with the product, we’ll safely take it off of your hands within 30 days of the purchase.



If it gets shredded to pieces by your furry friend (You know we’ve got a soft spot for those) or gnawed on by your baby, guess what? You’ll get a replacement in the first 30 days as well!



More Reasons to Love the Ovcio Featherlight Scarf

When we say that the Ovcio Featherlight scarf is the most popular scarf today, we mean this. Over 26,800 women have given 5-star reviews.



One loves how soft it is, another one just loves how it is so light, yet so warm. A lot of them bought it as a gift for their mother or their sister and came back to tell us how they absolutely loved it.



Check out what these women are saying and see for yourself the magic that the Featherlight scarf casts upon its buyers.



"I love my new Ovcio scarf.❤️ It's beautifully sheer and very soft. I have a feeling it will be very warm in the Fall and winter months. I love how it came in a little bag - that makes traveling with it easier." - Fanya

"I received my Ovcio last week. Since then I have worn it three times. I absolutely love it. I wore my scarf as a wrap yesterday…It complemented my dress so perfectly. My best friend loved it also that she will be ordering some scarf for herself and daughter. She stated that it would be perfect for traveling and the cool nights in Aruba. I will be buying other scarfs soon. Thank You Ovcio." - Celia~

"I love my new Ovcio scarf. It's as beautiful and featherlight as promised, and was delivered in a gift box, with a pretty storage bag. The only problem is that I now want one in every color!" - Joanne

"I absolutely love the 2 Ovcio scarves I bought (Black & Navy for work). The packaging was lush and I felt very spoiled. I've worn my black scarf to work and it definitely kept the AC off my back very well. It packed up very small so it will now be my go to for the office. Definite plans to buy some more in bright colors for personal use. I live in the tropics so this is truly the best compromise. You will not be disappointed if you buy one (or two or three!) :) They are very big (as advertised) but because they are so light they just drape beautifully (well, much better than my old cotton one I've had since the 90s) and pack small so they travel very well." - Rebecca



"I wore my new Ovcio to an outdoor music event that started at 5pm when it was still warm. By 8:30, it had cooled down and the scarf was perfect for keeping my shoulders warm. I’m buying another one - they are expensive but worth the investment." - Rosalind

"I absolutely LOVE my Ovcio scarf. It feel wonderful - soft, light - and looks even better! The lavender is beautiful and is now my new accent color! I am very happy that I took a chance on purchasing from you. I am very satisfied with the product and the shipping was swift. I am looking forward to purchasing another. There is only one problem: sooooo many amazing colors to choose from!" - Maria



"Got the light weight scarf and it was wonderfully soft but very warm. It was such a pleasure to wear it on a chilly evening. Even though the scarf looks simple, it goes with any type of clothing one has." - Kuanhatai



"Where have you been all my life! I thought reviews were probably inflated or the scarf was not going to be very warm or the scarf wouldn’t be sturdy. I was wrong. I don’t leave the house without my scarf. It is always in my pocketbook. If the pocketbook of the week doesn’t have room for my scarf, then the pocketbook has to find a new home. I have used the scarf in the car, in a restaurant, at home, at the beach. I have plates, rods and screws in my cervical spine. I can't tolerate any cold on my neck so I have lots of scarves, Ovcio is absolutely the best! Thank you so much for this product." - Margaret



It’s easy to see why the Ovcio Scarf is becoming one of the must-have products of 2024.

*Update: Women have been going crazy for the Ovcio Featherlight scarf. A recent review by Forbes has skyrocketed the sales.



