13 Most Valuable State Quarter Coins Worth Money (With Pictures) (2024)

Are you interested in collecting state quarters? Are you curious about the most valuable state quarter?

Collecting state-specific 25 cent coins can be a fun and rewarding hobby. But, not all state quarters are worth the same; in circulated condition, most are worth their face value.

However, other state quarters, especially those in mint condition, with a low mintage, and minting errors, can be worth anything from a few dollars to hundreds or thousands.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the most valuable state quarters. Knowing which state quarter to collect can be hard, even for a veteran hobbyist. But we created this list to make it easier and fun to collect these interesting coins.

So, let’s get started!

History of the Statehood Quarter Program

The United States Mint launched the Statehood Quarter Program to honor each state and help people learn more about its history and the Mint itself.

From 1999 to 2008, the Mint struck 50 special quarters, each featuring a portrait of our country’s first President, George Washington, on the obverse and a unique design on the reverse of each state’s quarter.

The reverse design would commemorate a unique aspect of the state, whether historical, geographical or sentimental.

Each year, the Mint struck five sets of state quarters following the order in which the states joined the Union. In total, an estimated 34.3 billion state quarters were struck and released into circulation, with at least 400 million quarters issued for each state.

Some state quarters are more valuable and sought after than others. This can be attributed to the variation in mintage as the Mint issued more coins for some states than others.

Some quarters, such as those from Maine, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Alabama, can take a lot of work to obtain.

On the other hand, those from New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota, Florida, Michigan and Arkansas are common and easier to find, as more than half a billion quarters were minted for each state.

Although collecting state quarters is a popular hobby, most quarters struck under the Program are only worth their face value.

That said, some collectors have paid thousands of dollars for error coins and rare quarters in gem condition.

Here’s a round-up of the most expensive state quarters:

Most Valuable State Quarters Worth Money

1. 1999-P Experimental Delaware State Quarter

In 1999 and 2000, the United States Mint struck some state quarters on different alloys as part of an experiment to find the best alloy for the Sacagawea dollar to be struck in 2000.

In particular, quarters from five states were involved in the experiment in 1999. These include Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Georgia.

The Mint struck only a small number of these 1999 experimental alloy quarters, making them exceptionally rare and, therefore, high value.

The 1999 P Delaware State Quarter, minted in Philadelphia, is one of the most valuable state quarters in the Sacagawea experimental alloy series.

One example of this coin, graded MS66, was sold at an auction-breaking record of $4,888.

1999-P State Quarter Connecticut: Struck on the End of a Feeder Finger

2. 2003 D Maine State Quarter

The U.S. Mint released the Maine State Quarter on June 2, 2023. Struck at the Denver mint, this was the 23rd state quarter.

While examples in circulated condition are easy to find, Maine quarters in mint state are exceptionally rare. Any examples graded MS67 or higher are extremely difficult to find, and you’d be lucky to come across one.

A 2003 D Maine state quarters graded MS68 sold for $2,300 in 2017 at Heritage Auctions.

3. 2000 P South Carolina State Quarter

The South Carolina P state quarter was the 8th to be released under the State Quarter Program in 2000.

These quarters are rare but most valuable in mint state. You would have to spend some time and effort searching through mint sets, original coin bags, and new bankrolls to find the few existing examples graded MS68 and above.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, less than 500 South Carolina P state quarters have been graded and certified, and only a handful are graded MS69.

One such example graded MS69 was discovered in 2018 and valued at $8,000.

4. 2004 D Wisconsin State Quarter: Extra Leaf Low

The Statehood Quarters Program produced very few coin varieties, making any error coins under this Program quite valuable.

One of the very few varieties is the 2004 Wisconsin Extra Leaf Quarters. The Low and High Leaf varieties feature an extra maize husk on the left, one hanging low and the other placed slightly higher.

This extra husk is a big deal and is considered an error because it is absent from regular Wisconsin state quarters.

It would be safe to say that the Wisconsin extra leaf quarters are the most significant minting errors in the entire state quarters series.

A 2004 D Wisconsin state quarter extra leaf-low graded MS67 was auctioned in 2020 for a record-breaking $6,000.

5. 1999 P Connecticut State Quarter

The 1999 P Connecticut state quarter was part of the experimental planchets for the Sacagawea dollar. These coins are considered errors and extremely hard to obtain, given that the Mint struck only a handful.

A few characteristics will help you distinguish a regular Connecticut state quarter from one struck on a Sacagawea planchet.

A Connecticut state quarter error is much heavier and thicker than the regular 25-cent coin. You will also notice that while the regular appears greenish, the error quarter gives off a gold color.

The other feature to look at is the edge. The edge of a regular Connecticut quarter is reeded with vertical lines, while the error coin has a smooth edge.

According to a PCGS report, a 1999 P Connecticut state quarter graded MS69 was sold in 2018 for a whopping $10,500.

6. 1999 P Delaware State Quarter

The 1999 P Delaware state quarter was the first coin produced under the Statehood Quarter Program, given that this state was the first to join the Union.

Due to the state’s historical significance, the Delaware Quarter attracts a lot of interest from hobbyists keen on completing their state quarters collection.

As you might have guessed, many of these coins were hoarded when new. Since most collectors want to keep the pioneer Delaware state quarters, obtaining this coin in the mint state can be challenging.

This quarter’s rarity in mint state grades makes it quite valuable. One example graded MS66 sold for $4,888 in a 2008 auction.

7. 1999 P Pennsylvania MS 67 Struck on an Experimental Planchet

Pennsylvania was one of the five states whose quarter was struck on a Sacagawea planchet in 1999 as part of the experiment to find a suitable alloy combination for the new upcoming coin.

Because only a handful of these experimental quarters were struck, they are rare and difficult to obtain. This, on the other hand, makes them quite valuable.

According to the Numismatic Guaranty Company, a 1999 P Pennsylvania MS67 quarter struck on an experimental planchet graded MS67 is worth as much as $2,520.

8. 2006 D North Dakota State Quarter

The North Dakota state quarter was released on August 28, 2006, making it the 39th coin in the Statehood Quarters series.

These coins are worth more or less their face value in circulated condition, with circulated coins being quite easy to come by in everyday change.

Only a few examples of the North Dakota quarter exist in higher mint state grades. A few are available in MS60 and above, but the population becomes scarce as one climbs the grade. Only a few examples are available in MS67 and above.

One rare 2006 D North Dakota state quarter graded MS68 was auctioned in 2017 for $3,760.

9. 2004 P Texas State Quarter

The 2004 P Texas State Quarter was the 28th in the series, released on June 1, 2004.

One particular variety of this coin that makes it one of the most valuable state quarters is the 2004 P Texas Grease Strike Through Error.

This error happens when grease clogs the recesses of the striking die, obscuring some images when the coin is struck.

The 2004 P Texas state quarter with a grease strike-through error is rare. One such example was graded MS69 and sold for $10,000. Even without an error, a Texas quarter graded MS69 and above is worth about $3,055.

10. 2008 D New Mexico State Quarter

The Mint struck 244,400,000 New Mexico quarters in 2004 at the Philadelphia and Denver facilities.

The quarters from Denver had a superior strike with full details and an attractive finish compared to the ones struck in Philadelphia, making the Denver coins more valuable in mint state.

That said, 2008 D New Mexico state quarters are quite difficult to come by in mint state. The population dwindles further at MS67; anything higher than this is extremely rare.

So rare is the 2008 D New Mexico quarter that even an example in a lower mint state graded MS62 can fetch as much as $2,500.

11. 1999 D Connecticut State Quarter

The 199 D Connecticut state quarter was the fifth to be released in the Statehood Quarter Program and the last of the 20th century.

Like other quarters struck at the Denver facility, this one had an impressive strike, with design details enduring wear and tear over the years. About 657,880,000 examples were released into circulation.

Many of these coins were hoarded and subsequently removed from circulation, so it is relatively easy to find examples in mint state up to MS67. Any specimen higher than MS68 are rare.

A 1999 D Connecticut quarter graded MS68 sold for $2,300 in a 2018 auction.

12. 2006 P Nebraska State Quarter

The 2006 P Nebraska quarter was the 37th coin to be released.

The reverse features a covered ox-drawn wagon transporting excursionists as they pass by the Chimney Rock. You will also see a depiction of the infamous blazing Nebraska sun.

The words Nebraska and 1867 appear at the top, indicating the year the state joined the Union. The words Chimney Rock, the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM and the year of release are also imprinted on the reverse.

The majority of these coins are available in circulated condition and are worth more or less their face value of $0.25. But, quarters in mint state are rare and can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.

One particular example graded MS68 was sold for $2,350 at an auction in 2017.

13. 1999 P Georgia State Quarter Deep Die Cap, Double Struck

Die cap errors occur when a coin gets stuck on the die, and the die continues striking other coins.

The stuck coin obstructs the design on the die, so the struck coins will have a blank or blurry obverse or reverse side, depending on whether the coin is stuck on the obverse or reverse dies.

The Georgia state quarter error occurred when a Georgia quarter stuck on the reverse die. The die struck a blank planchet at least twice on the reverse side, resulting in a mushy reverse.

The 1999 P Georgia state quarter error is one of the rarest. One graded MS65 was sold for a record-breaking $4,200 in 2022.

Summary

Although state quarters are generally only worth their face value, collecting some coins in the Statehood Quarter Program can pay off in a big way. It’s best to pay attention to coins in mint state as these are worth much more and will provide a better return on investment. In particular, focus your efforts on obtaining state quarters from Maine, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Alabama.