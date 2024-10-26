14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (2024)

Reading 7 min Views 4.7k.

14,5×114 large-caliber cartridges

Appearance of 14.5 mm cartridge (14.5 x 114) with armour piercing incendiary bullet concerns to the end of 1930. Its development has been caused by necessity of creation powerful antitank guts (PTR) providing armour breakdown of light tanks and armoured vehicle. However to 1943 when tanks of potential enemy have received shellproof armouring anti-tank gun PTR have lost the value as anti tank means and by the end of war have been taken off from arms.

Interest to 14.5 mm cartridge has revived again mi 1944 m connection with creation of Vladimirov’s large-caliber machine gun. Tins powerful automatic weapon became a basis for creation a lot of antiaircraft machine gun installations and also machine gun installations for armoured personnel earner tanks and even heavy machine gun.

14.5 mm cartridges are used for shooting from the Vladirnirov’s large-caliber machine guns KPV installed on armoured personnel carrier APC-60, 70 and 8Q0 and also from antiaircraft, machine gun installations ZPU-1, ZPU-2, ZY-2 and ZPU-4. Some kinds and modifications of cartridges intended for performance various firing tasks are in manufacture now.

Cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet 14.5 В-32 (57-BZ-561S)

14.5 cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet B-32 is intended for defeat of light armouring targets, military personnel and firing means which are being behind light shelters and also low-flying targets, it is the main cartridge for 14.5 mm machine guns.

14.5 mm cartridge accepted on arms at 1941 simultaneously with anti-tank guns PIRD and PTRS has received name B-32 because its design as well as design of cartridge 12.7 B-32 is similar to 7.62 mm rifle cartridge with bullet B-32 accepted on arms at 1932.

The bullet has a bimetallic shell and heat-strengthened steel pointed core. The incendiary composition is placed m a bullet head part.

Bullet B-32 has weight 64 g and provides breakdown of armour plate thickness 20mm installed under 20° corner to a vertical at distance up to 300 m. Light fuel ignition which is being behind a barrier is provided by armour breakdown on all ranges of shooting.

Bullet head part is black with red rib.

Armor-piercing incendiary bullet cartridge 14.5 B-32

General properties of cartridges 14.5 B-32

Weight of a cartridge, g: 191

Weight of a bullet, g: 63.9

Length of a cartridge, mm: 156

Muzzle velocity, m/s: 988

Cartridges with armour piercing incendiary tracing bullet 14.5 BZT (57-BZT 561S) and 14.5 BZT-M (57-BZT-561SM)

Cartridge with armor-piercing incendiary tracer bullet – 14.5 BZT (57-BZT-561S)

Cartridges 14.5 BZT and 14.5 BZT-M are used for shooting jointly with cartridges 14.5 B-32 and intended for defeat of the low-flying air purposes, light armouring weapons and equipment, vehicles and the group military personnel and also for a fire correction and target designation. They also can be used for fires creation.

Modernization of a cartridge 14.5 BZT was spent at the beginning of 1990 s at TSNIITOCHMASH. The new cartridge has. been accepted on arms at 2002 and has received the name 14.5 mm cartridge with advanced armour piercing incendiary tracing bullet BZT-M. Tracer ignition of advance bullet is taken out at distance up to 50-120 m from muzzle. It complicates, gun position detection by the enemy, not blinded the rifleman and reduces a night sights flash.

Bullets of cartridges 14.5 BZT and 14.5 BZT-M provide breakdown or plate thickness 20 mm at distance up to 100 m and fuel ignition behind armour.

The bullet peaked core is made from heat-strengthened tool steel. The incendiary composition is located in a bullet head part before the core. Tracer is pressed in little cartridge and also is located behind the core.

The bullet head part is violet with red rib.

Armor-piercing incendiary tracer bullet cartridge 14.5 BZT

General properties of cartridges 14.5 BZT-44

Weight of a cartridge, g: 185

Weight of a bullet, g: 60.5

Length of a cartridge, mm: 156

Muzzle velocity, m/s: 995-1005

Cartridges with incendiary bullet of snap-action 14.5 MDZ (7-3-1) and 14.5 МDZM (7-3-6)

Insert an incendiary bullet of instant action – 14.5 MDZ (7-3-1)

Cartridges 14.5 MDZ and 14.5 MDZM were developed at Ulyanovsk cartridge factory and intended for defeat of low-flying aircrafts and helicopters and also unarmoured armaments and military equipment. These cartridges also can be used for fires hearth creation.

The explosive charge is initiated at bullet hit n target Bullet splinters and explosion products punch out a covering of aircraft or helicopter. The fire sheaf and splinters penetrate into the formed aperture striking thus devices and personnel. Flash ignition of fuel occurs at hit in fuel tanks including heavy fuel of aviation kerosene type (TS, TS-1, TS-2) as the flame temperature is 2500-3500°C. The bullet forms an aperture of 20-40srn diameter punching a covering of aircraft or helicopter at distance up to 1.5km.

Manufacture of 14.5mm cartridges with incendiary bullet of snap-action is adjusted at Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works.

Bullet painting ss red up to compression place of cartridge case.

Snap-action incendiary bullet cartridge 14.5 MDZ

General properties of cartridges 14.5 MDZ

Weight of a cartridge, g: 184

Weight of a bullet, g: 58.5

Length of a cartridge, mm: 156

Muzzle velocity, m/s: 1000-1008

Blank cartridges 14.5 blank (57-H-561)

Blank cartridges are intended for sound effect of shooting creation from large-caliber machine guns during training personnel.

The attachments for blank shooting (bushing, bush into machine gun receiver and blank cartridges withdrawing device from cartridge belt) ensuring the functioning mobile parts of weapon automatic are used for shooting by blank cartridges. The shot is accompanied by sound, flame flash and smoke.

The blank cartridge differs from live cartridge due to bullet absence and cartridge case muzzle which has the hemispherical form in a forward part for supporting seating cartridge to cartridge chamber. Muzzle of cartridge case is closed by special cardboard cap. The blank cartridge is shorter then live cartridge. Its length is 117 mm, Blank cartridges are issued with a steel cartridge case.

Dummy cartridge 14.5 UCh (57-Ch-561uch)

Dummy cartridge -is intended for training of manipulation rules with cartridges, machine gun cartridge belts equipment weapon charging technique and firing of a shot 14.5 UCh cartridge is performed due to usage of the basic details of 14.5 B-32 cartridge but does not contain a propelling powder and pyrotechnic compositions and has inefficient percussion cap fuse. Cartridge is produced with steel lacquered cartridge case.

Hardening of bullet fastening on muzzle of a cartridge case is provided by additional punching of muzzle along a bullet in order to prevent its loss during training of weapon loading

The bullet of dummy cartridge has no distinctive painting but four symmetrically located longitudinal flutes are executed on cartridge case of a cartridge.