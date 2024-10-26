14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (2024)

Table of Contents
14,5×114 large-caliber cartridges 14.5 mm large-caliber cartridges Cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet 14.5 В-32 (57-BZ-561S) General properties of cartridges 14.5 B-32 Cartridges with armour piercing incendiary tracing bullet 14.5 BZT (57-BZT 561S) and 14.5 BZT-M (57-BZT-561SM) General properties of cartridges 14.5 BZT-44 Cartridges with incendiary bullet of snap-action 14.5 MDZ (7-3-1) and 14.5 МDZM (7-3-6) General properties of cartridges 14.5 MDZ Blank cartridges 14.5 blank (57-H-561) Dummy cartridge 14.5 UCh (57-Ch-561uch) FAQs References

Contents

  1. 14,5×114 large-caliber cartridges
  2. 14.5 mm large-caliber cartridges
  3. Cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet 14.5 В-32 (57-BZ-561S)
  4. General properties of cartridges 14.5 B-32
  5. Cartridges with armour piercing incendiary tracing bullet 14.5 BZT (57-BZT 561S) and 14.5 BZT-M (57-BZT-561SM)
  6. General properties of cartridges 14.5 BZT-44
  7. Cartridges with incendiary bullet of snap-action 14.5 MDZ (7-3-1) and 14.5 МDZM (7-3-6)
  8. General properties of cartridges 14.5 MDZ
  9. Blank cartridges 14.5 blank (57-H-561)
  10. Dummy cartridge 14.5 UCh (57-Ch-561uch)

14,5×114 large-caliber cartridges

14.5 mm large-caliber cartridges

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (1)

Appearance of 14.5 mm cartridge (14.5 x 114) with armour piercing incendiary bullet concerns to the end of 1930. Its development has been caused by necessity of creation powerful antitank guts (PTR) providing armour breakdown of light tanks and armoured vehicle. However to 1943 when tanks of potential enemy have received shellproof armouring anti-tank gun PTR have lost the value as anti tank means and by the end of war have been taken off from arms.

Interest to 14.5 mm cartridge has revived again mi 1944 m connection with creation of Vladimirov’s large-caliber machine gun. Tins powerful automatic weapon became a basis for creation a lot of antiaircraft machine gun installations and also machine gun installations for armoured personnel earner tanks and even heavy machine gun.

14.5 mm cartridges are used for shooting from the Vladirnirov’s large-caliber machine guns KPV installed on armoured personnel carrier APC-60, 70 and 8Q0 and also from antiaircraft, machine gun installations ZPU-1, ZPU-2, ZY-2 and ZPU-4. Some kinds and modifications of cartridges intended for performance various firing tasks are in manufacture now.

Cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet 14.5 В-32 (57-BZ-561S)

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (2)Cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet 14.5 В-32 (57-BZ-561S)

14.5 cartridge with armour piercing incendiary bullet B-32 is intended for defeat of light armouring targets, military personnel and firing means which are being behind light shelters and also low-flying targets, it is the main cartridge for 14.5 mm machine guns.

14.5 mm cartridge accepted on arms at 1941 simultaneously with anti-tank guns PIRD and PTRS has received name B-32 because its design as well as design of cartridge 12.7 B-32 is similar to 7.62 mm rifle cartridge with bullet B-32 accepted on arms at 1932.

The bullet has a bimetallic shell and heat-strengthened steel pointed core. The incendiary composition is placed m a bullet head part.
Bullet B-32 has weight 64 g and provides breakdown of armour plate thickness 20mm installed under 20° corner to a vertical at distance up to 300 m. Light fuel ignition which is being behind a barrier is provided by armour breakdown on all ranges of shooting.

Bullet head part is black with red rib.

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (3)Armor-piercing incendiary bullet cartridge 14.5 B-32

General properties of cartridges 14.5 B-32

Weight of a cartridge, g: 191
Weight of a bullet, g: 63.9
Length of a cartridge, mm: 156
Muzzle velocity, m/s: 988

Cartridges with armour piercing incendiary tracing bullet 14.5 BZT (57-BZT 561S) and 14.5 BZT-M (57-BZT-561SM)

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (4)Cartridge with armor-piercing incendiary tracer bullet – 14.5 BZT (57-BZT-561S)

Cartridges 14.5 BZT and 14.5 BZT-M are used for shooting jointly with cartridges 14.5 B-32 and intended for defeat of the low-flying air purposes, light armouring weapons and equipment, vehicles and the group military personnel and also for a fire correction and target designation. They also can be used for fires creation.

Modernization of a cartridge 14.5 BZT was spent at the beginning of 1990 s at TSNIITOCHMASH. The new cartridge has. been accepted on arms at 2002 and has received the name 14.5 mm cartridge with advanced armour piercing incendiary tracing bullet BZT-M. Tracer ignition of advance bullet is taken out at distance up to 50-120 m from muzzle. It complicates, gun position detection by the enemy, not blinded the rifleman and reduces a night sights flash.

Bullets of cartridges 14.5 BZT and 14.5 BZT-M provide breakdown or plate thickness 20 mm at distance up to 100 m and fuel ignition behind armour.
The bullet peaked core is made from heat-strengthened tool steel. The incendiary composition is located in a bullet head part before the core. Tracer is pressed in little cartridge and also is located behind the core.

The bullet head part is violet with red rib.

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (5)Armor-piercing incendiary tracer bullet cartridge 14.5 BZT

General properties of cartridges 14.5 BZT-44

Weight of a cartridge, g: 185
Weight of a bullet, g: 60.5
Length of a cartridge, mm: 156
Muzzle velocity, m/s: 995-1005

Cartridges with incendiary bullet of snap-action 14.5 MDZ (7-3-1) and 14.5 МDZM (7-3-6)

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (6)Insert an incendiary bullet of instant action – 14.5 MDZ (7-3-1)

Cartridges 14.5 MDZ and 14.5 MDZM were developed at Ulyanovsk cartridge factory and intended for defeat of low-flying aircrafts and helicopters and also unarmoured armaments and military equipment. These cartridges also can be used for fires hearth creation.

The explosive charge is initiated at bullet hit n target Bullet splinters and explosion products punch out a covering of aircraft or helicopter. The fire sheaf and splinters penetrate into the formed aperture striking thus devices and personnel. Flash ignition of fuel occurs at hit in fuel tanks including heavy fuel of aviation kerosene type (TS, TS-1, TS-2) as the flame temperature is 2500-3500°C. The bullet forms an aperture of 20-40srn diameter punching a covering of aircraft or helicopter at distance up to 1.5km.

Manufacture of 14.5mm cartridges with incendiary bullet of snap-action is adjusted at Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works.

Bullet painting ss red up to compression place of cartridge case.

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (7) Snap-action incendiary bullet cartridge 14.5 MDZ

General properties of cartridges 14.5 MDZ

Weight of a cartridge, g: 184
Weight of a bullet, g: 58.5
Length of a cartridge, mm: 156
Muzzle velocity, m/s: 1000-1008

Blank cartridges 14.5 blank (57-H-561)

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (8)Blank cartridges 14.5 blank (57-H-561)

Blank cartridges are intended for sound effect of shooting creation from large-caliber machine guns during training personnel.
The attachments for blank shooting (bushing, bush into machine gun receiver and blank cartridges withdrawing device from cartridge belt) ensuring the functioning mobile parts of weapon automatic are used for shooting by blank cartridges. The shot is accompanied by sound, flame flash and smoke.

The blank cartridge differs from live cartridge due to bullet absence and cartridge case muzzle which has the hemispherical form in a forward part for supporting seating cartridge to cartridge chamber. Muzzle of cartridge case is closed by special cardboard cap. The blank cartridge is shorter then live cartridge. Its length is 117 mm, Blank cartridges are issued with a steel cartridge case.

Dummy cartridge 14.5 UCh (57-Ch-561uch)

14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges (9) Dummy cartridge 14.5 UCh (57-Ch-561uch)

Dummy cartridge -is intended for training of manipulation rules with cartridges, machine gun cartridge belts equipment weapon charging technique and firing of a shot 14.5 UCh cartridge is performed due to usage of the basic details of 14.5 B-32 cartridge but does not contain a propelling powder and pyrotechnic compositions and has inefficient percussion cap fuse. Cartridge is produced with steel lacquered cartridge case.

Hardening of bullet fastening on muzzle of a cartridge case is provided by additional punching of muzzle along a bullet in order to prevent its loss during training of weapon loading

The bullet of dummy cartridge has no distinctive painting but four symmetrically located longitudinal flutes are executed on cartridge case of a cartridge.

What is the effective range of 14.5 x114? ›

The projectile has a muzzle velocity of approximately 1,006 m/s (3,300 ft/s) and can penetrate 30–32 mm (1.2–1.3 in) of RHA steel at an incidence of 0 degrees at a range of 500 m (1,600 ft), or 40 mm (1.6 in) at a range of 100 m (330 ft).

What caliber is a 14.5 mm? ›

The 14.5x114mm cartridge was designed as a MG and rifle-fired anti-materiel round. To translate from the metric system to caliber and inches, the round is a mammoth . 57 caliber which measures 4.49 inches to the case mouth, and 6.13 inches overall.

What is 14.5 mm NATO equivalent to? ›

The 14.5mm is the bullet for a heavy machine gun or anti-tank rifle . It can be said to be a higher level of 12.7mm machine gun ammunition such as . 50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO) used in the West or 12.7×108mm used in the former communist world.

What is the range of the 14.5 mm? ›

The 14.5 mm MTPU is intended for combat against armored surface, coast and air targets. It is mounted on decks of boats and can defeat surface and coast targets with a range of 3,000 m (9,800 ft) horizontally and 2,000 m (6,600 ft) vertically against low flying planes.

What is the effective range of the 14.5 m4? ›

It has a maximum effective range of 500 to 600 meters (550–660 yd). The fully automatic trigger gives a more consistent trigger pull, which leads to better accuracy.

How far is a 14.5 barrel 5.56 effective? ›

To make sense of the above data, the 5.56 is practical for engaging a single target at 602 yards when fired through a 20” barrel. That's about 547 yards in the case of a carbine's shorter 14.5″ barrel.

What mm is a sniper rifle? ›

7.62 X 51mm

What caliber is the alligator rifle? ›

Manufactured in Ukraine and chambered for the powerful 14.5x114mm caliber, the Snipex Alligator is a powerful and accurate bolt-action rifle that can be used to inflict serious damage to enemy vehicles and materials.

How many mm is a 308 win caliber? ›

308 Winchester is measured across the grooves and uses a . 308-in diameter (7.82-mm) bullet; the military-specification version is known as 7.62 × 51 mm NATO, so called because the bore diameter measured between the lands is 7.62 mm, and the cartridge has a case 51 mm long.

What is the difference between military grade ammo and civilian ammo? ›

Military-grade ammo usually has more freebore – the part of the bullet between its neck and throat – than normal ammo types. Because of this, military-grade ammo operates at higher pressures than civilian ammunition. Military rifles can usually fire normal rounds with a slight loss of velocity.

What does NATO mean on a gun? ›

NATO ammo refers to a standardized type of munition that adheres to specific requirements defined by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The NATO standardization process aims to create a common set of specifications for various types of ammunition used by the armed forces of NATO member countries.

What caliber is 5.56 ammo equal to? ›

223 Remington. The exterior dimensions of the 5.56mm NATO and . 223 Remington cartridges are identical. While the cartridges are identical other than powder load, the chamber leade, i.e. the area where the rifling begins, is cut to a sharper angle on some .

What size is 14.5 mm? ›

International Ring Size Conversion Chart Table
Inside DiameterUSGermany
14.5 mm3.5N/A
15 mm447 (15.0)
15.3 mm4.548 (15.3)
15.6 mm549 (15.6)
21 more rows

What caliber is the Lord of the Horizon rifle? ›

The Horizon's Lord can be configured to accept several different calibres, swapping components such as the bolt and barrel where necessary. The Ukrainian sniper is thought to have configured their rifle to use cartridges in 12.7x114 calibre, which couples a larger case containing more propellant with a smaller round.

What is the range of a 14.5 mm machine gun? ›

14.5mm ammunition are designed to destroy lightly armored surface and ground targets (armored personnel carriers, firing points and targets behind small shelters) at a range of up to 1,000 meters, as well as engage congestions of infantry and transport vehicles at a distance of up to 2,000 m and low-flying air targets ...

What distance is the M14 accurate at? ›

An M14 used by trained hands can be effective up to a distance of 800 meters. Special Operations forces have adopted the M14 sniper variants, notably the M21 and M25, as designated marksman weapons.

What is the maximum effective range of the M14 service rifle? ›

M14 rifle
Rate of fire700–750 rounds/min
Muzzle velocity2,800 ft/s (853 m/s)
Effective firing range500 yd (457 m) 875 yd (800 m)/3,725 yd (3,406 m) maximum range
Feed systemStripper clips 10- to 20-round detachable box magazines
21 more rows

