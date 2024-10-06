14 Best 0% APR Credit Cards of August 2024 | Bankrate (2024)

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

We analyzed over 100 of the most popular zero-interest cards and scored each based on its introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here’s a quick look at our card rating methodologies vary based on card type, with most “zero-interest” cards landing in a primary scoring category of Balance Transfer, Low-Interest or Rewards.

A “zero-interest” designation can apply to several different types of card, each best suited to a different type of cardholder. Some users may need to finance purchases or carry a balance long term, others may need as much time as possible to chip away at debt and still others would love an intro APR but mostly want to maximize a card’s long-term value via rewards.

When evaluating the best zero-interest cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders.

Whenever possible, pay off your credit cards every month. If you have a balance with a high interest rate, look for balance transfer opportunities and try to pay off the balance within the promotional rate time frame. If you have bad credit and are struggling to pay down your balance, look into a debt management plan through a nonprofit credit counseling agency. Some creditors offer as low as 0 percent through a debt management plan, and multiple monthly payments can be consolidated into one. On average, a debt management plan lasts four years, but there is no prepayment penalty if you are able to pay it off sooner. Keep in mind that a debt management plan will close the accounts you’re consolidating, so this isn’t something you want to do as a first option.

Advice from other people who’ve used the cards you’re interested in is a great way to shop around for your next credit card. We explored what people had to say about the best zero-interest cards to give you more perspectives on your options.

According to a recent Bankrate survey, one in three Americans is planning to go into debt for summer travel in 2024. A zero-interest card with a solid rewards rate can help you manage such costs while accruing points, miles or cash back to fund your next trip.

For example, in 2023, 10 percent more Bankrate users were approved for a popular cash back card with a 15-month intro APR offer than for any of the cards mentioned above. On the plus side, many cards make up for their shorter intro APR periods with rewards. Consider this as you shop for a 0 percent intro APR card: You may have to give up a few months of 0 percent intro APR if you want a card that earns rewards, but the card will have more long-term value .

These cards feature some of the longest intro APR offers available, but they may be tough to qualify for without an excellent credit score. Plus, they might not have long-term value once the introductory period ends. And our data suggests that it may be much easier to get a rewards card with a shorter intro APR offer than cards that carry best-in-class intro APR offers.

It can be easier to plan how long it will take to pay down your debt as you have a clear timeline between 12 and 21 months. You can divide it evenly or focus on lowering your debt to a certain amount before the offer is over. But don’t use that card for purchases, too, as it makes it more difficult to pay off the balance before the offer ends.

Zero-interest cards are great when you’re planning to make a large purchase, such as furniture or new tech. It’s also good for smaller purchases and getting used to a card’s features. Just make sure you stay aware of when the offer ends so you know when your interest starts to apply to your purchases. You should pay off your balance completely so you get any interest charges.

While a zero-interest card is great for both, it can be better to use it for one or the other to avoid your credit utilization exceeding 30 percent.

So, if you think an intro APR will cause you to spend more or the balance transfer limit is too low for your current debt, it may be better to skip it.

And zero interest doesn’t mean no payments. If you don’t make the minimum monthly payment on your card, you could void your zero interest period and accrue interest immediately.

Where it can become tricky is if you gain more debt than you can reasonably pay off. In that case, you’ll likely have a balance when the APR offer ends and interest will accrue on it.

While an intro APR offer may sound too good to be true, when used wisely, it can be very helpful. These offers give you time to pay off purchases or reduce debts without paying any interest. This not only saves you hundreds but also gives you a solid timeline to pay off the debt.

With an intro APR offer, you can pay down more of your principal debt instead of interest charges. The offer won’t last forever, but it can give you a window—and a goal—to make paying off your debt easier. With Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator, the table below shows that an 18-month 0 percent APR offer could save you around $400 in interest on a $3,000 credit card balance.

While the changes seem small on the surface, they can add up. Even a small change can make a difference in how long it takes to pay off your credit card balance.

Although we probably won’t see further rate hikes soon, knowing your card’s APR is crucial since rates have remained high since August 2023. The current average interest rate just less than 21 percent, and this high rate could easily accumulate hundreds of dollars in interest payments before you settle your balance, especially if you charge most of your purchases to the card.

The Citi Custom Cash card and its introductory APR offer let me carry a balance for all my regular purchases for a little more than one year while I focused on paying off my car. I knew I would eventually pay off my card balance before the offer period ended, but the intro APR gave me a safety net while I managed a new monthly car payment. It also helped me avoid a lot of interest on my car loan because I didn’t need to pay my card off right away and could keep paying down the principal on my loan.”

“Shortly after I bought a car, I applied for the Citi Custom Cash card because it had an introductory APR offer I wanted to take advantage of alongside my new car loan. I used the card to buy groceries and, occasionally, gas. I never had a loan before, so making car payments was new to me. I wanted to get it over with as quickly as possible, or at least get far enough ahead on the loan that I could trim the overall interest I would pay on it.

The Citi Custom Cash card and its intro APR on purchases helped Bankrate writer Brendan Dyer take his time paying off unexpected expenses and more confidently fold loan payments into his monthly budget.

Using an intro APR card can make it easier to cover large purchases, but you should do your best not to charge more than you’re sure you can pay off.

18 billing cycles0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4% will apply.

Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.

15 billing cycles0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4% will apply.

15 billing cycles0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4% will apply.

Why you’ll like this card:It offers a chance at one of the lowest ongoing APRs available on a balance transfer card.

Why you’ll like this card:It’s an ultra-flexible card thanks to its intro APR and mix of cash back categories, which you can swap out once per calendar month.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases). Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases). Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Why you’ll like this card:Its top rewards rate adapts to match your spending, giving you a shot at one of the best rates available in several popular categories.

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2025. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Why you’ll like this card:You’ll earn valuable Chase points at a great flat rate and can free up cash flow with its intro APR offer (not always a given on business cards).

Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Why you’ll like this card:It combines an intro APR with a high base rewards rate and a handful of boosted categories, making it a great standalone option.

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service. 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Why you’ll like this card:Thanks to the Preferred Rewards Program, this can be one the most lucrative flat-rate cash back cards available.

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Why you’ll like this card:It combines the best rewards rate available at U.S. supermarkets with strong rates and credits for other common purchases.

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day.

Why you’ll like this card:Few cards offer such high rewards rates in this many everyday bonus categories at such low cost.

8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply). 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). 1% Cash Back on all other purchases.

Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Why you’ll like this card:It has great short- and long-term value since it offers both an intro APR and rewards on everyday spending.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Why you’ll like this card:It's one of the only no-annual-fee travel cards that offers an intro APR and lets you transfer miles to airline and hotel partners.

5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day.

Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel

Why you’ll like this card:It blends a generous intro APR and welcome offer with long-term value from high rewards rates and category variety.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.

Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

FAQs

You'll typically need good or excellent credit (a score of at least 690 on the FICO scale) to qualify for most 0% APR credit cards. The ongoing interest rate, which is charged once a card's promotional period ends, will also depend on your creditworthiness.

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Purchases Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for Long Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers from Wells Fargo (21 months)

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *: Best for Long Intro APR from U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles) More items... Aug 5, 2024

You'll typically need good or excellent credit (a score of at least 690 on the FICO scale) to qualify for most 0% APR credit cards. The ongoing interest rate, which is charged once a card's promotional period ends, will also depend on your creditworthiness.

The APR you receive is based on your credit score – the higher your score, the lower your APR. A good APR is around 22%, which is the current average for credit cards. People with bad credit may only have options for higher APR credit cards around 30%. Some people with good credit may find cards with APR as low as 16%.

A 0% APR is not good for your credit if you overspend, as high credit utilization and missed payments hurt your credit score. If you end up carrying a balance from month to month after the 0% period ends, you will also owe expensive interest charges, making it hard to pay your bills on time and build credit.

0% APR cards require good to excellent credit



This means you'll need a FICO credit score of at least 670 or a VantageScore credit score of at least 661. If you have very good or excellent credit, which means a FICO score of at least 740 or a VantageScore of at least 781, your chances of approval are even higher.

You might not qualify for a 0% APR card



If you're looking to open a 0% APR card, check your credit score first. Introductory no-interest credit cards typically require good credit (scores 670 to 739) or excellent credit (scores 740 and greater).

While 0% APR financing seems like a great deal, it's not always the best option when you consider your budget and overall financial situation. You'd prefer a used car: With a 0% APR deal, you'll likely have to purchase a new car, which may cost more than you can afford.

A 0% APR credit card can work better for you if you plan on making a large purchase and don't anticipate paying the balance anytime soon. However, if you plan on paying the balance in full after each billing cycle and want to minimize costs, then a no annual fee card would be recommended.

While different lenders might have slight variations in their criteria, a Tier 1 credit score generally falls within the range of 800 to 850 on the FICO scale. This score range signifies excellent credit and reflects a history of responsible borrowing and timely repayments​​​​.

It costs $30 to $50 in fees to transfer a $1,000 balance to a credit card, in most cases, as balance transfer fees on credit cards usually equal 3% to 5% of the amount transferred.

Discover credit cards can be a good option for those looking to earn cash back rewards. Discover it® Cash Back lets you earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

Even people with good credit scores make mistakes, and a bank may charge a penalty APR on your credit card without placing a negative mark on your credit report. Penalty APRs typically increase credit card interest rates significantly due to a late, returned or missed payment.

Avoiding interest is always a good goal, but zero-interest loans can lead buyers to overspend and come with a lot of strings attached. Carefully evaluate your purchase—is this what you intended to buy, and will you realistically pay off the loan within the given time?

Credit cards with 0% interest on purchases can be a good way to spread cost and build up your credit score. For example, you could use one to book flights, pay for a holiday or cover the cost of home improvements and then pay it back in monthly repayments.

Owning more than two or three credit cards can become unmanageable for many people. However, your credit needs and financial situation are unique, so there's no hard and fast rule about how many credit cards are too many. The important thing is to make sure that you use your credit cards responsibly.

As you might expect, the length of the interest-free period differs from card to card – but it can be anything between a few months and a few years. Of course, 0% on purchases shouldn't be confused with no costs at all, as you'll need to make at least a minimum repayment each month.

Credit card grace periods



Many credit cards have a grace period—between the end of a billing cycle and the bill's due date—when you may not be charged interest on your purchases. For example, Capital One's grace period is at least 25 days. Grace periods are usually between 25 and 55 days.

A 0% credit card has an introductory or promotional 0% interest rate for a limited period. Usually the 0% interest rate applies only to certain transaction types, such as card purchases or balance transfers.

A good credit card APR is a rate that's at or below the national average, which currently sits above 20 percent. While there are credit cards with APRs below 10 percent, they are most often found at credit unions or small local banks. If you don't have good credit, you're likely to receive a higher credit card APR.