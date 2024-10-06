14 Best 0% APR Credit Cards of August 2024 | Bankrate (2024)

Filter by:
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
You might also consider these cards
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Best longest intro APR card
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
Regular APR
18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Wells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
N/A
Best for rotating bonus categories
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
on Discover's secure site
Purchase intro APR
0% for 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Cashback Match
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
1% - 5%
Why you’ll like this card:It blends a generous intro APR and welcome offer with long-term value from high rewards rates and category variety.
Best for travel
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
20,000 miles
Rewards rate
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day.
1.25 Miles - 5 Miles
Why you’ll like this card:It's one of the only no-annual-fee travel cards that offers an intro APR and lets you transfer miles to airline and hotel partners.
We'll find cards matched to your credit profile and see if you qualify for any special offers—all in just two minutes.
Best for flat-rate rewards
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening
Regular APR
20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
$200 cash rewards
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2%
Best for everyday use
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% on purchases for 15 months
APR
19.24% - 29.99% Variable
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Earn $200
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
1% - 3%
Why you’ll like this card:It has great short- and long-term value since it offers both an intro APR and rewards on everyday spending.
Best for dining and entertainment
Bankrate score
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$200
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply). 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). 1% Cash Back on all other purchases.
1% - 8%
Why you’ll like this card:Few cards offer such high rewards rates in this many everyday bonus categories at such low cost.
Best for simplicity
Bankrate score
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Regular APR
19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
$200
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day.
1.5% - 5%
Why you’ll like this card:Its streamlined rewards and solid intro APR offer make it a good starter cash back card.
Best for families
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% on purchases for 12 months
APR
19.24% - 29.99% Variable
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Earn $250
Rewards rate
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
1% - 6%
Why you’ll like this card:It combines the best rewards rate available at U.S. supermarkets with strong rates and credits for other common purchases.
Best for Bank of America customers
Bankrate score
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
1.5%
Why you’ll like this card:Thanks to the Preferred Rewards Program, this can be one the most lucrative flat-rate cash back cards available.
Best for flexible spending
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Regular APR
20.49% - 29.24% Variable
Intro offer
Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.
Up to $300 cash back
Rewards rate
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service. 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
1.5% - 5%
Why you’ll like this card:It combines an intro APR with a high base rewards rate and a handful of boosted categories, making it a great standalone option.
Best for business purchases
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 Months
Regular APR
18.49% - 24.49% Variable
Intro offer
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business.
1.5%
Why you’ll like this card:You’ll earn valuable Chase points at a great flat rate and can free up cash flow with its intro APR offer (not always a given on business cards).
Best for commuters
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% for 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Intro offer
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2025. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5%
Why you’ll like this card:Its top rewards rate adapts to match your spending, giving you a shot at one of the best rates available in several popular categories.
Best for shopping
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$200
Rewards Rate
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases). Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases). Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
1% - 3%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Why you’ll like this card:It’s an ultra-flexible card thanks to its intro APR and mix of cash back categories, which you can swap out once per calendar month.
Best for flexible payment options
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Bankrate review
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% for 12 months on Purchases
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Citi credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
N/A
Best for low interest
BankAmericard® credit card
*The information about the BankAmericard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
*
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR
0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases
Regular APR
16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Bank of America credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
N/A
Why you’ll like this card:It offers a chance at one of the lowest ongoing APRs available on a balance transfer card.
Compare Bankrate's top 0% intro APR credit cards
|Card Name
|Our pick for
Balance Transfer Intro Offer
|Purchase Intro Offer
|Ongoing APR
Bankrate score
Longest intro APR card
Regular APR: 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR
4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Rotating bonus categories
Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR
4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
on Discover's secure site
Travel
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Flat-rate cash rewards
Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR
4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Everyday use
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable
4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
Dining and entertainment
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Simplicity
Regular APR: 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)
3.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Families
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable
4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Bank of America customers
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
3.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Flexible spending
Regular APR: 20.49% - 29.24% Variable
4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Business purchases
Regular APR: 18.49% - 24.49% Variable
4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
Commuters
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Best for shopping
Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Flexible payment options
Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Low interest
Regular APR: 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
How a Bankrate editor used his 0% intro APR card offer
Using an intro APR card can make it easier to cover large purchases, but you should do your best not to charge more than you’re sure you can pay off.
The Citi Custom Cash card and its intro APR on purchases helped Bankrate writer Brendan Dyer take his time paying off unexpected expenses and more confidently fold loan payments into his monthly budget.
“Shortly after I bought a car, I applied for the Citi Custom Cash card because it had an introductory APR offer I wanted to take advantage of alongside my new car loan. I used the card to buy groceries and, occasionally, gas. I never had a loan before, so making car payments was new to me. I wanted to get it over with as quickly as possible, or at least get far enough ahead on the loan that I could trim the overall interest I would pay on it.
The Citi Custom Cash card and its introductory APR offer let me carry a balance for all my regular purchases for a little more than one year while I focused on paying off my car. I knew I would eventually pay off my card balance before the offer period ended, but the intro APR gave me a safety net while I managed a new monthly car payment. It also helped me avoid a lot of interest on my car loan because I didn’t need to pay my card off right away and could keep paying down the principal on my loan.”
— Brendan Dyer, Writer, Bankrate
Learn more:Read our full guide on the pros and cons of 0 percent APR credit cards
How much could you save with a zero-interest card?
Although we probably won’t see further rate hikes soon, knowing your card’s APR is crucial since rates have remained high since August 2023. The current average interest rate just less than 21 percent, and this high rate could easily accumulate hundreds of dollars in interest payments before you settle your balance, especially if you charge most of your purchases to the card.
Current credit card interest rates
While the changes seem small on the surface, they can add up. Even a small change can make a difference in how long it takes to pay off your credit card balance.
With an intro APR offer, you can pay down more of your principal debt instead of interest charges. The offer won’t last forever, but it can give you a window—and a goal—to make paying off your debt easier. With Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator, the table below shows that an 18-month 0 percent APR offer could save you around $400 in interest on a $3,000 credit card balance.
|APR
|With 3% balance transfer fee
|Monthly payment
|Total interest
|Total amount paid
|20% for 18 months
|$3,000
|$194
|$497
|$3,497
|0% intro on balance transfers for 18 months
|$3,090
|$167
|$0
|$3,090
What’s the catch with 0% APR cards?
While an intro APR offer may sound too good to be true, when used wisely, it can be very helpful. These offers give you time to pay off purchases or reduce debts without paying any interest. This not only saves you hundreds but also gives you a solid timeline to pay off the debt.
Where it can become tricky is if you gain more debt than you can reasonably pay off. In that case, you’ll likely have a balance when the APR offer ends and interest will accrue on it.
And zero interest doesn’t mean no payments. If you don’t make the minimum monthly payment on your card, you could void your zero interest period and accrue interest immediately.
So, if you think an intro APR will cause you to spend more or the balance transfer limit is too low for your current debt, it may be better to skip it.
Choosing a 0% APR card for purchases vs. balance transfers
While a zero-interest card is great for both, it can be better to use it for one or the other to avoid your credit utilization exceeding 30 percent.
Zero-interest cards are great when you’re planning to make a large purchase, such as furniture or new tech. It’s also good for smaller purchases and getting used to a card’s features. Just make sure you stay aware of when the offer ends so you know when your interest starts to apply to your purchases. You should pay off your balance completely so you get any interest charges.
It can be easier to plan how long it will take to pay down your debt as you have a clear timeline between 12 and 21 months. You can divide it evenly or focus on lowering your debt to a certain amount before the offer is over. But don’t use that card for purchases, too, as it makes it more difficult to pay off the balance before the offer ends.
Dig deeper:How to maximize your 0% APR credit card
Our data: Bankrate’s most popular zero-interest credit cards
We dug into our proprietary data to identify Bankrate’s most popular intro APR credit card offers in 2023.
An average of 18 percent of Bankrate users clicked on these three credit cards:
- BankAmericard Credit Card
- Citi Diamond Preferred Card
- U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
These cards feature some of the longest intro APR offers available, but they may be tough to qualify for without an excellent credit score. Plus, they might not have long-term value once the introductory period ends. And our data suggests that it may be much easier to get a rewards card with a shorter intro APR offer than cards that carry best-in-class intro APR offers.
For example, in 2023, 10 percent more Bankrate users were approved for a popular cash back card with a 15-month intro APR offer than for any of the cards mentioned above. On the plus side, many cards make up for their shorter intro APR periods with rewards. Consider this as you shop for a 0 percent intro APR card: You may have to give up a few months of 0 percent intro APR if you want a card that earns rewards, but the card will have more long-term value.
According to a recent Bankrate survey, one in three Americans is planning to go into debt for summer travel in 2024. A zero-interest card with a solid rewards rate can help you manage such costs while accruing points, miles or cash back to fund your next trip.
What people say about 0% intro APR credit cards
Advice from other people who’ve used the cards you’re interested in is a great way to shop around for your next credit card. We explored what people had to say about the best zero-interest cards to give you more perspectives on your options.
Ask the experts: What are the best ways to avoid paying interest on a credit card?
Whenever possible, pay off your credit cards every month. If you have a balance with a high interest rate, look for balance transfer opportunities and try to pay off the balance within the promotional rate time frame. If you have bad credit and are struggling to pay down your balance, look into a debt management plan through a nonprofit credit counseling agency. Some creditors offer as low as 0 percent through a debt management plan, and multiple monthly payments can be consolidated into one. On average, a debt management plan lasts four years, but there is no prepayment penalty if you are able to pay it off sooner. Keep in mind that a debt management plan will close the accounts you’re consolidating, so this isn’t something you want to do as a first option.
Frequently asked questions about 0% APR credit cards
Up next:
What is APR on a credit card?
What happens when your 0% intro APR period ends?
What is a purchase APR?
Why do I owe interest on a 0% APR credit card?
What does 0% APR mean?
How we assess the best zero-interest credit cards
100+
card ratings
400+
APRs tracked
3000
data points analyzed
40+
perks evaluated
When evaluating the best zero-interest cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders.
A “zero-interest” designation can apply to several different types of card, each best suited to a different type of cardholder. Some users may need to finance purchases or carry a balance long term, others may need as much time as possible to chip away at debt and still others would love an intro APR but mostly want to maximize a card’s long-term value via rewards.
Here’s a quick look at our card rating methodologies vary based on card type, with most “zero-interest” cards landing in a primary scoring category of Balance Transfer, Low-Interest or Rewards.
For balance transfer and low-interest cards, our scoring breaks down as follows:
5
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
Overall Score
Rates and fees80%
Perks10%
Customer experience10%
For rewards cards, the breakdown looks quite different:
5
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
Overall Score
Value65%
Flexibility15%
Perks15%
Customer experience5%
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular zero-interest cards and scored each based on its introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.
Here are some of the key factors that we considered:
