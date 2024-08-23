14 Best 0% APR Credit Cards of August 2024 | Bankrate (2024)

Although we probably won’t see further rate hikes soon, knowing your card’s APR is crucial since rates have remained high since August 2023. The current average interest rate just less than 21 percent, and this high rate could easily accumulate hundreds of dollars in interest payments before you settle your balance, especially if you charge most of your purchases to the card.

While the changes seem small on the surface, they can add up. Even a small change can make a difference in how long it takes to pay off your credit card balance.

With an intro APR offer, you can pay down more of your principal debt instead of interest charges. The offer won’t last forever, but it can give you a window—and a goal—to make paying off your debt easier. With Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator, the table below shows that an 18-month 0 percent APR offer could save you around $400 in interest on a $3,000 credit card balance.

APR With 3% balance transfer fee Monthly payment Total interest Total amount paid 20% for 18 months $3,000 $194 $497 $3,497 0% intro on balance transfers for 18 months $3,090 $167 $0 $3,090

What’s the catch with 0% APR cards?

While an intro APR offer may sound too good to be true, when used wisely, it can be very helpful. These offers give you time to pay off purchases or reduce debts without paying any interest. This not only saves you hundreds but also gives you a solid timeline to pay off the debt.

Where it can become tricky is if you gain more debt than you can reasonably pay off. In that case, you’ll likely have a balance when the APR offer ends and interest will accrue on it.

And zero interest doesn’t mean no payments. If you don’t make the minimum monthly payment on your card, you could void your zero interest period and accrue interest immediately.

So, if you think an intro APR will cause you to spend more or the balance transfer limit is too low for your current debt, it may be better to skip it.

Choosing a 0% APR card for purchases vs. balance transfers

While a zero-interest card is great for both, it can be better to use it for one or the other to avoid your credit utilization exceeding 30 percent.