14 Best Sites To Watch Hindi Movies Online: What's Free In 2022? (2024)

Indian Hindi film industry, commonly known as Bollywood, is known for making tons of movies and breaking its own records each year. As a result, it’s obvious that the majority of Indians are often looking for the best Hindi movie sites to get free entertainment.

Alongside streaming legal content, accessing torrent sites for Hindi movies is also a convenient option for many. But indulging in such activities invites the risk of malware attacks. To help you out, here I’ve briefly reviewed the best legal sites to watch online Hindi movies for free in 2022.

Before moving ahead and taking a look at these services in detail, do take a look at our other lists where you can watch some more awesome movies, free TV series, and songs for free to get your daily dose of entertainment.

Watch Bollywood Movies Online: Free Websites

Disney+ Hotstar

Voot

SonyLIV

MX Player

Zee5

YouTube

Airtel Xstream

Bigflix

JioCinema

Eros Now

Spuul

Hungama Movies

YuppTV

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

Disney+ Hotstar is the undisputed champion in the Indian OTT space, and it’s a boon for movie buffs who wish to stream free Hindi movies on their smartphones or laptops. Unlike its competitors, Hotstar doesn’t ask you to enter your credentials or go through any type of torturous signup process to get access to free content. Visit Disney+ Hotstar website, look for the TV and movie titles that don’t have Premium badges on them, and you’re good to go.

This Disney-owned streaming service isn’t just limited to Hindi content; instead, you also get access to English and eight regional language content. Hotstar India has separate sections for sports, news, and TV series so that you don’t end up wasting too much time.

Further, many Indian users visit Hotstar to watch movies and TV shows from 30 Star India TV channels and live sports like cricket, tennis, football, kabaddi, etc.

To get an uninterrupted, ad-free experience, you can buy a Hotstar Premium accountsubscription at a fee ofRs. 1499/yr or Rs. 299/month.

Why use Hotstar?

Largest collection of online Hindi movies for free

Good video quality and streaming speed

iOS and Android apps available

Viacom 18-owned Voot is one of the biggest Netflix and Hotstar alternatives in India that offers legal movies in Hindi, English, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada language. The website has both paid and free streaming tiers, with a subscription costing Rs 299/year. To steam free content, you need to look for ‘Watch For Free’ section and find movies like Bajirao Mastani, Gangs of Wasseypur, co*cktail, Ghajini, etc.

In my review of Voot, I found the interface user-friendly and search options working as intended. I’m stressing this point as a broken search option is my one of the biggest concerns with other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Hindi and other dubbed free movies, Voot also lets you watch news, TV shows, sports, and short films on smartphones and laptops.

Why Use Voot?

Huge collection of movies

Supports multiple devices

Completely free

In the last few years, SonyLIV has established as one of the best digital entertainment websites with a healthy offering of free content. The user interface is clean, and all the free and premium movies are clearly differentiated with the Premium (crown symbol) label. This way, you don’t have to click on the movie and wait for the premium notification.

Apart from Hindi and regional language movies, SonyLiv is known for its WWE and UFC programming. It recently added streaming of cricket matches to its arsenal as well.

The content on this Bollywood movie website is further divided into Trending, Drama, Hindi, South Indian, Romantic, Comedy, Action, etc. Moreover, to watch the free content, you don’t even need to sign up.

Why SonyLiv?

Simple interface, no sign up needed

Added benefit of sports if you choose premium

4. MX Player

The popular Android media player, MX, has branched out to launch its MX Player streaming service which makes the overall package more compelling. If you’re still not aware of this source of free entertainment, let me tell you that you don’t even need to sign up to watch free Hindi movies — just like Hotstar and SonyLIV.

MX Player also offers English movies dubbed in Hindi. Some of the popular dubbed movies you’d find is Train To Busan, Ninja Turtles, The Mechanic. And some of the popular Bollywood Hindi you can stream here are Golmaal, Judwaa, Apaharan, etc.

Why MX Player?

Watch latest Hindi movies online for free without signing up

Clean interface and dark mode available

Sort website contents according to language

If you are looking for a website to watch Hindi movies online free without signup, Zee5 is one of the best. It has a large collection of movies where, many of which are completely free. You just have to look for thumbnails without the “Premium” label in them. Alternatively, you can access all the free Hindi movies from this page.

Zee5 offers a collection of both old and new superhit movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Omkaara, Golmaal, etc. Apart from Hindi, the site offers movies in other regional languages too. You can also watch TV shows, news, and other short videos on the website. The site is pretty neat and offers good streaming speed even at low internet connections.

If you are interested in buying a premium membership, Zee5 offers plans at INR 399/3 month or INR 599/year.

Why use Zee5?

Clean interface and well-cataloged

Offers both old and new Bollywood movies

Requires no sign-up

6. YouTube

While there are many channels on YouTube that let you watch Hindi movies online for free, a majority of them are doing it illegally. There are only a couple of YouTube channels that stream their copyrighted Bollywood movies for free and legally:

Rajshri Production Films is a well-known name in Bollywood that brought superhit movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain. The channel mostly offers the old Hindi films made by them but they are still worth watching. It also features clippings of the best Bollywood movie scenes and music videos online.

Shemaroo Movies is another YouTube channel to watch Hindi movies online for free and legally in 2022. Just like Rajshri Productions, this channel lets you stream their copyrighted movies free of cost. You can watch full-length Bollywood movies online like Amar Akbar Anthony and Bhagam Bhaag, to name a few.

Goldmines Telefilms is a good YouTube channel to watch Hindi movies online in HD quality. It hosts a good collection of blockbuster movies like China Gate, Josh, Ghatak, Sooryavansham, etc. Besides these you’d also find South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi for free.

With the Airtel Thanks initiative, anyone with an active Airtel connection (Postpaid, Broadband, DTH, Prepaid) can access Airtel Xstream. It offers free Indian movies by bundling different streaming services like Amazon Prime. To get even more content, there’s an option of Xstream Premium subscription that brings along the whole catalog of TV shows and Indian movies.

The free Hindi movie service currently offers Bollywood movies online like Manmarziyaan, Kahaani, Badlapur, Golmaal, Housefull, Aligarh, Krrish, etc. Apart from free Hindi movies, you get content in other languages as well. As it’s a service from a telecom operator, you also have the option to stream free Bollywood movies on its mobile app.

Why use Airtel Xstream?

Free for Airtel users

Offline viewing

Access to lots of HD TV channels

Bigflix is a movie on-demand service by Reliance BIG Entertainment, where you can watch Bollywood movies legally in 2022. However, the site isn’t completely free and lets you watch movies and videos on a free trial basis for one month.

You can buy a monthly subscription for unlimited movies or choose to pay per movie. There are thousands of movies available in various regional Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Tamil. The content can be streamed on PCs, tablets, phones, etc.

For ad-free HD content, you can buy apremium subscription at Rs. 50/mo or a yearly subscription of Rs. 500.

Why useBigflix?

HD quality movies

Pay per movie option

Just like Airtel Xstream, JioCinema is another free online Hindi movie streaming app from a telecom giant. So, if you’re a Reliance Jio user, you are already a subscriber of a movie streaming service. It goes without saying that JioCinema also has a smartphone app that lets you enjoy the entertainment on the go.

This site to watch Bollywood movies online is well designed, but I found it hard to list all the Hindi movies in one place. However, the movie collection is apparently better as compared to Xstream. You get to watch films like Andhadhun, Drishyam, Stree, Pyar Ka Panchnama, Singham, Luka Chhuppi, etc., for free.

Why use JioCinema?

HD quality movies

Offline viewing

Eros Now is one of the free online Hindi movies sites where you can stream Indian movies online on a free trial of 14 days. It is a completely free website with a clean interface. You won’t be interrupted by any ads while watching Bollywood movies online for free on Eros Now. Here, you can search for movies made by your favorite Bollywood actors or producers. Apart from mainstream Hindi movies, you’d also find regional content, TV shows, and music on this site.

The video quality is good enough and offers decent streaming speeds. Eros Now can be accessed on several platforms and devices, like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Android, iOS, and PC.

You can opt for its premium service at Rs 49/mo, Rs 79/quarter, and Rs 399/year.

Why use EROS Now?

Clean interface

Dark mode

No ads

Spuul is another good site to watch Hindi movies online free in 2022. The website has a clean interface with a dark mode which is visually appealing. While many of the movies of fall under the premium segment under which you can choose to pay Rs.99 per/mo to watch new Bollywood movies online.

But for those who are looking to watch Indian movies for free might find it a little difficult to find free movies from the search box. But don’t worry; you can simply click on this link to visit the catalog of free Hindi movies directly.

Why use Spuul?

Good quality videos

Stream without buffer

Both web version and app available

You can watch the first 10 minutes of a film for free at Hungama Movies, after which it offers you anoption to subscribe and play the entire movie. It also offers a 30-day trial period to users, but currently, this option is available to app users only. During this period, you can watch Hindi movies online free or download it for offline viewing.

The collection of Bollywood movies online on Hungama is quite rich, ranging from classics to recently released movies. Besides movies, the site also hosts 3.5+ million songs that can be streamed at HD quality. For an ad-free unlimited experience, you can opt for their paid plans.

The premium subscription for unlimited movies and videos starts at Rs. 99/mo. There are other combo plans as well that you can check out on the website.

Why use Hungama Movies?

Good video quality

Fast streaming

YuppTV has a really good collection of online Hindi movies as well as English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada films. The service is provided by YuppTV, which provides live TV channel services in India and abroad. It also has a mobile app for Android and iOS where you can watch Indian movies for free in 2022.

YuppTV offers 14 day free trial for all countries except Malaysia and the Middle East, where they provide only 3 days of free trial. If you are interested in buying the premium subscription, you can do so at Rs. 49/mo. One YuppTV subscription can be availed on 1 web browser, 4 smart TVs, and 2 smartphones.

Why use YuppFlix?

Support multiple devices including Roku and Android TV

Extensive collection of Hindi movies

Netflix is undoubtedly the king of streaming services. Previously, the streaming giant didn’t focus on Bollywood a lot. But in 2022, Netflix has changed its strategy and added a lot of hindi movies to its amazing library.

Apart from the popular flicks, Netflix also creates a lot of original content for its users. For example, the streaming giant recently released Jaadugar on its platform, and it was a huge success.

Unfortunately, if your goal is to watch Bollywood movies online for free, then Netflix might not be your cup of tea. The streaming juggernaut has discontinued its free trial for new users. However, the service’s paid plan starts at as low as INR 149/mo. You can check all plans offered by Netflix here.

Why Use Netflix?

A huge library of old and new Bollywood movies

Good streaming quality

Extremely fast streaming

Now that we have mentioned Netflix, let’s talk about its rival as well — Amazon Prime Video. It is a cheaper option, and they host more content in comparison to Netflix. You can find the latest Bollywood movies online here like Raazi and stand-up comedy by Indian artists too. Just like Netflix, it offers home-grown content too.

It offers a 30-day free trial option where you can watch unlimited Bollywood movies for free. After that, you can avail of annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video at a fee of Rs. 179/mo, Rs. 459/qtr, and Rs. 1499/yr.

Bonus: On buying Amazon Prime subscription, you also get access to free Prime Delivery and Prime Music service by Amazon

Why use Amazon Prime Video?

Recently released movies, songs, and videos

Amazon Prime Delivery and Prime Music as a bonus

Hulu is one of the biggest streaming services in the United States. It has a plethora of movies and TV shows spanning across various languages. Now, you can also watch online hindi movies on it, thanks to a new feature introduced by the platform.

All you have to do is head over to the ‘Hotstar on Hulu‘ section. The page will become your go-to stop to all the latest Hotstar specials available on the Disney-owned website.

Additionally, Hulu offers a free trial. This will allow you to check out the features of the service before purchasing a subsection to it.

Why Use Hulu?

Free trial for new users

HD quality streaming

Free Hindi Movie Sites FAQs

How can I watch Hindi movies online for free? Hotstar, Voot, MX Player, and SonyLiv are some of the best free online Bollywood movie streaming sites. You can also refer to the list of free sites to watch Hindi movies online mentioned in this article. What are the top Bollywood movies of 2022? The 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2022, till now, are Tanhaji, Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3D, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Malang. Can I watch the latest releases for free on mobile? Many OTT platforms like Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, etc., let users access their full/partial movie catalog for free. You can use these apps to watch new regional movies for free on your Android or iOS smartphone. Do I need a VPN to watch Hindi movies? If you’re in India and you’re accessing a legal website to stream online content, you don’t need a VPN. However, if you’re outside India, having a VPN can be a lifesaver. How to get Amazon Prime Video for free? Airtel and Vodafone keep offering free Amazon Prime subscriptions from time to time. If you’re a JioFiber user (new or existing), you can also avail the Rs 999/year subscription without any extra charges. How to get free Hotstar/Disney+ for Hindi movies? You can get Hotstar/Disney+ without paying a single penny two ways. There are multiple recharges for Reliance Jio that come bundled with the Hotstar plan for 365 days. Amazon is also offering a one-year free subscription with a monthly postpaid Infinity plan of Rs. 499 or above. How to get free Netflix to watch Indian films? Currently, Vodafone Idea is offering free one-year Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions with its Rs 1,099/month REDX postpaid plan. Which is the best Hindi movie download site? You can download Hindi movies from Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video on your device to view them later in offline mode.

So these were a few legal sources where you can watch Hindi movies online for free without signing up. Most of the websites on this list are paid services with a free trial period. However, it is always advisable to go for legal paid services instead of illegal websites that come with a risk of malware.

Do let us know which Bollywood movie streaming site for 2022 you liked the most and if I missed any good sources on this list, feel free to add a comment below.