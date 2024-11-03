14 of the Best Thrift Stores in Riverside (2024)

Riverside is a beautiful stretch of the California landscape and the best thrift stores in Riverside only add to the overall experience. Whether you’re looking for a classic thrifting experience at discount charity shops, or for more specialized vintage, Riverside will deliver. Thrifting can take on lots of different forms. There are shops that cater to the need for good deals on nice clothing, and shops that are more geared toward finding treasures among older, hard-to-find furniture. Because each shop is so unique, the pricing model can really vary. Keep on reading to learn about shops across the board and all the things from thrifting that you’ll find in Riverside.

Among some of the best thrift stores in Riverside, you’ll find classic thrifting options like a Salvation Army and an Assistance League store alongside a few other charity donation shops. There are some unique-to-the-area options as well that showcase vintage finds and furniture pieces. Some stores are more curated in their selection, which can make the thrifting experience more streamlined. Some people enjoy the hunt for treasure that comes with a more traditional thrifting experience. Stick around as we delve into some of the best thrift stores in Riverside, California.

Classic Thrifting

The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center

10020 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503

Starting off strong with the Salvation Army Thrift Store, this charity shop donates proceeds to its ARC programs and community members in need. The ARC program provides counseling, and work therapy for individuals going through rehabilitation programs. Salvation Army is one of the more conventional thrift spots on this list, so you're likely to find good discount pricing for unique donated goods. Google reviews mention that while the prices can be a bit steep in this location, the items one can find here are worth a visit.

Assistance League Riverside

3707 Sunnyside Dr, Riverside, CA 92506

Next up we have the Assistance League of Riverside. This non-profit runs lots of community outreach programs and these are aided by the proceeds from the charity thrift shop right in Riverside. These programs aid children, from elementary through college programs who require financial and community support. At the Assistance League shop, you'll find an array of clothing, house and kitchenware, jewelry, accessories, interior décor, and books and media. Google reviews mention the kind staff, clean store, and good stock.

Pet Adoption Center Thrift Store

9462 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92503

The Pet Adoption Center Thrift Store offers great deals on furniture, books, jewelry, clothing, shoes, accessories, and pet products. All the proceeds of this charity shop go to the outreach of the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center. This center has a number of programs that help match pets with loving owners, education programs, and pet food assistance for the elderly, and financially unstable. They offer pet therapy, and low-cost spaying and neutering options. They are a pet-friendly thrift store and have mostly positive reviews in regards to their staff, organization, and stock.

Foster Army Animal Rescue and Pet Rescue Thrift Store

3711 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506

For another animal-related charity, check out the Foster Army Animal Rescue and Pet Rescue Thrift Store which funds an animal welfare program. They bolster the foster animal network and support the connections of pets to hopeful owners. Proceeds from FAAR thrift store help with the bills for medical treatments for their animals. You'll find all kinds of discounted goods at FAAR thrift store, but no matter the pricing, this is such a great cause that if you find something worth buying, think also of the animals!

Set Free Thrift Store

3021 14th Street, Riverside, CA 92507

The Set Free Thrift Store is small but mighty, in both its pricing and its thrifted treasures. As a local thrift shop, this spot not only benefits the community but has great discounts on some good quality finds. Google reviews call it “affordable,” mention its “kind workers,” and note that it's cash only.

Savers

3900 Tyler Street, Riverside, CA 92503

Savers is a classic thrift choice, with all kinds of second-hand goods for purchase. They pride themselves on championing reuse, and sustainability in second-hand thrifting. First opened in 1954 in San Francisco, Savers funds community programs including their own recycling and reuse programs that keep usable items out of the landfill. Here, you can find all kinds of clothes, accessories, and other useable items that stay in use thanks to generous thrifters like you.

Wellness Warehouse

4821 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside, CA 92505

Wellness Warehouse, located right on Riverwalk Parkway supports the local community with food and clothing programs, as well as counseling programs, and classes. You'll find great deals on home décor, clothing, books, kitchenware, and other treasures.

Clem’s Clothing N’ Things

6038 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506

Check out Clem's Clothing N' Things, whose name certainly covers much of what it sells. This local Riverside thrift shop is well-reviewed on Google. There's mention of a kind owner, good prices, and lots of treasures to be found despite the size of the store.

Higher End Boutique Thrift Shops

Pink Ribbon Thrift Shop

5924 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506

The Pink Ribbon Thrift Shop is a boutique shop that donates its proceeds to local families impacted by cancer. They accept all kinds of donations including clothing pieces, accessories, and home goods. You'll find jewelry, clothing, shoes, unique knick-knacks, and other thrifted treasures. Simply stop by yourself to check out this boutique in person, and give some money to a great Riverside cause.

Lydsthryft And Vintage

9344 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92503

Moving onto more curated thrift, we have Lydsthryft And Vintage, located inside Twee's Coffee. This pop-up vintage shop in Riverside offers gently loved clothing and accessories, both trendy and vintage. The shop is curated by its owner Lydia, and the prices range between $5-$50, with weekly restocks. Among some of the best thrift stores in Riverside, this unique-to-Riverside spot is well worth a visit.

Whateverbetty

3700 Main Street 4th floor, Riverside, CA 92501

Whateverbetty Vintage is a curated vintage shop with an array of clothing, shoes, accessories, handbags jewelry, and more. They have a couple of different pop-ups including this location at the Mission Galleria, the Redlands Galleria, and the men's selection boutique at 9821 Magnolia Avenue. Google reviews mention a great stock of vintage items from the 1950s onwards, and it has 5 stars cumulatively.

La Bomba Vintage Clothing Boutique

6500 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506

La Bomba Vintage Clothing Boutique offers vintage goods at reasonable prices. All the reviews mention a great collection of 1960s and '70s range clothing, as well as a cool store and a kind staff. Facebook reviews mention the owner, Freddy, is a thorough thrifter who has curated a great store with unique finds.

All Seasons Boutique And Giftshop

3796 Farnham Place, Riverside, CA 92503

The All Seasons Boutique And Giftshop sells an array of collectible jewelry, home décor, handcrafted items, and more. They offer a blend of consignment and vintage options in their small shop. Yelp reviews mention lots of positive customer experiences with getting to hunt around the many trinkets and treasures. It would seem there's always something to find in a shop like All Seasons Boutique.

Liberty’s Buy Sell Trade

3750 Sunnyside Drive, Riverside, CA 92506

And lastly, but not least, we have Liberty's Buy Sell Trade, a vintage resale store. In-store they offer all gender's clothing, and accessories that range from the 1920s through the 2000s. They will buy clothing at 50% of the price tag. You can keep the trade card to use up at your leisure. Located right on Sunnyside Drive, you'll find all kinds of unique vintage finds in good condition, and at pricing that's great for the treasures you buy.

The image featured at the top of this post is ©Anna Svetlova/Shutterstock.com.