14 of the very best contour kits, according to our Beauty Editors (2024)

Contour kits are now such a staple in our makeup arsenal, it's hard to believe that only a few years ago barely any of us paid attention to our cheekbones. Sure, we smothered our face in bronzer, but carefully sculpt and shade we certainly did not.

If you're unfamiliar with the difference between contour and bronzer, allow us to explain. Bronzers are warm-toned and we use them when we want to fake that just-back-from-my-hols glow. Technically, bronzers can be applied all over, but they're mostly saved for areas where the sun would naturally hit.

Despite contour products similarity in terms of shade, use, etc, they really couldn't be more different. For starters, a good contour product should be cool instead of warm-toned. This is because, rather than bringing warmth and colour to your complexion, they're meant to take it away. The role of a contour powder/cream/stick is to mimic natural shadow. FYI, cooler-toned browns are grey based.

Different products are better suited to different parts of the face. For example, sticks are great for hard to reach areas like your nose. Which is why Charlotte Tilbury's Contour Wand is one of our faves because it allows for more precise application.

After killer cheekbones? Take your pick of powder or cream – but consider your skin type first. For oily complexions, powders are paramount. MAC's Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Kit is great if you're prone to a bit of shininess and also for those with a deeper skin tone.

For dry skin types, a souped up cream packed with hydrating ingredients should sit at the top of your list. RCMA's Series Favourites and Makeup By Mario's Soft Sculpt Shaping Stickare our personal faves.

As always, we've covered all budgets, so whether you're watching your wallet or fancy treating yourself - there's one for every price point here.