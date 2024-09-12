14 of the very best contour kits, according to our Beauty Editors (2024)

Lethal cheekbones incoming...
Contour kits are now such a staple in our makeup arsenal, it's hard to believe that only a few years ago barely any of us paid attention to our cheekbones. Sure, we smothered our face in bronzer, but carefully sculpt and shade we certainly did not.
If you're unfamiliar with the difference between contour and bronzer, allow us to explain. Bronzers are warm-toned and we use them when we want to fake that just-back-from-my-hols glow. Technically, bronzers can be applied all over, but they're mostly saved for areas where the sun would naturally hit.
Despite contour products similarity in terms of shade, use, etc, they really couldn't be more different. For starters, a good contour product should be cool instead of warm-toned. This is because, rather than bringing warmth and colour to your complexion, they're meant to take it away. The role of a contour powder/cream/stick is to mimic natural shadow. FYI, cooler-toned browns are grey based.
Different products are better suited to different parts of the face. For example, sticks are great for hard to reach areas like your nose. Which is why Charlotte Tilbury's Contour Wand is one of our faves because it allows for more precise application.
After killer cheekbones? Take your pick of powder or cream – but consider your skin type first. For oily complexions, powders are paramount. MAC's Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Kit is great if you're prone to a bit of shininess and also for those with a deeper skin tone.
For dry skin types, a souped up cream packed with hydrating ingredients should sit at the top of your list. RCMA's Series Favourites and Makeup By Mario's Soft Sculpt Shaping Stickare our personal faves.
As always, we've covered all budgets, so whether you're watching your wallet or fancy treating yourself - there's one for every price point here.
1
Melt Cosmetics The Sculpt Stack

If you're not familiar with Melt Cosmetics, it's time to get to know the cult US brand which is now available on Beauty Bay.
We love the clever stacking design of this packaging as it's way more compact than a bulky palette.
Ideal for makeup artists looking to downsize their kits and anyone who wants a spectrum of contour shades on hand at any point.
2
Vieve Dimension Face Palette
Vieve is having a moment for its complexion products. The newly launched Dimension face palette is ideal for on-the-go glam. Set with two contours shades, a blush and highlighter it couldn't be easier to add depth and warmth to your complexion.
3
MAC Studio Fix Sculpt and Shape Contour Palette
When it comes to quality you know that MAC always deliver and this Studio Fix Sculpt and Shade Contour Palette is specifically designed for darker skin tones.
The three contour and highlight shades all have slightly different undertones, making it easier than ever to find your perfect match.
4
Charlotte Tilbury The Hollywood Contour Duo
Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Wands are loved by beauty editors because they sculpt the face without making it look like you're wearing loads of makeup.
That is all down to the sponge tip applicator, which stops you going too heavy handed.
If you're looking for an easy-to-use cream contour set, this is a great starting point.
5
Kevyn Aucoin The Art of Sculpting and Defining Volume III
Kevyn Aucoin was the original master of sculpting way back in the '90s and his The Art of Sculpting and Defining Volume III might just be his best kit yet.
Containing three shades of his iconic Sculpting Powder, two powder highlighters and one ombre blush, this has everything you need for your base in one place.
6
NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Palette
NYX Professional Makeup is one of all time favourite high street brands as they deliver professional formulas at consumer prices.
Their Highlight & Contour Pro Palette is great for budding makeup artists just starting out, or anyone who likes to experiment with their looks.
Plus these powder shades double up as great matte eyeshadows.
7
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Stick
Legendary makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is the man who helped bring contouring to the masses and with his new SoftSculpt collection here's here to ensure you never look overdone.
His Shaping Stick comes in 6 shades and has some of the best tones for lighter complexions we've seen.
The cream format makes it easy to map out your sculpting, whilst the formula blends effortless leaving no stripes or signs of cakiness behind.
8
Trinny London Cheekbones
Finding contour shades for deep skin tones is still difficult, but not for Trinny London.
These little pots come in great shades for darker skin and take up way less room in your makeup bag than a large palette.
Simply swipe on with your finger and buff out with a sponge or brush.
9
Made by Mitchell Blursh Bronzed
When Made by Mitchell launched his cream Blursh formula last year, we became obsessed overnight.
Thanks to its popularity, he has now extended the range into bronzers and the 8 shades are truly the most diverse we have ever seen from any brand, let alone an indie one.
10
Illamasqua Gel Sculpt
Illamasqua's Gel Sculpt stick was revolutionary when it first launched and it remains one of the best contour products on the market.
The gel formula leaves behind a sheer wash of colour, which means your cheeks don't get overloaded with product.
Truly one of the most realistic contours we have ever tried.
11
Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour
By now I'm 99.9% sure we all have a Nudestix stick somewhere in our makeup bags.
These multi-tasking beauties can be run over cheeks, lips and eyes for a monochromatic wash of colour, but we learnt our favourite trick from YouTuber Jamie Genevieve who uses the more bronzy shades to contour.
12
e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cream Contour Palette

This vegan formula melts into skin for a seamless finish that helps to lift, sculpt and highlight the contours of your face.
In fact, it's so easy to blend, you can use either a brush, sponge or the warmth of your fingers to blend away any harsh edges.
13
benefit Hoola Contourist Matte Powder Bronzer Palette

Benefit's Hoola bronzer is iconic and this palette contains the original alongside the other three shades in the range: Lite, Caramel and Toasted.
Plus, each shade has zero shimmer, delivering a smooth matte finish.
14
Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
Created by Patrick Ta, the go-to makeup artist for Gigi and Bella Hadid, this clever contour kit contains two finely-milled powders that work hard to chisel your cheekbones.
Mix the shades or use them separately for a fully customised finish.
Hanna Ibraheem
Deputy Beauty Editor
Hanna Ibraheem is the Deputy Beauty Editor here at Cosmopolitan UK. In her spare time, you’ll find her scrolling through TikTok for the latest beauty hacks, eating Indian food and binge-watching old episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Keeks Reid
Acting Beauty Director
Keeks Reid is the Acting Beauty Director at Cosmopolitan UK. While she loves all things beauty, Keeks is a hair fanatic through and through. She started her career in beauty journalism in 2013 as editorial assistant at Blackhair and Hair magazines working her way to of Blackhair magazine at 23 years old. She spent much of her career working in trade hairdressing media at , and the British Hairdressing Awards. Which is why she is a regular contributor to Cosmo's Curl Up franchise. Now, alongside her Cosmo work, she presents, creates content on social media and works with a range of beauty companies; from magazines and websites to beauty brands and salons.