15 Cute Small Monkey Breeds (Some Can Be Pets!) | Animal Hype (2024)

Are you fond of exotic animals? Do you want to own a small pet monkey? If so, you'll find this article useful. You'll learn all about the 15 smallest monkey breeds in the world. These are some of the most amazing and adorable monkeys in the world.

Monkeys are adorable and entertaining creatures that are found almost everywhere in the world. Wildlife parks, zoos, and sanctuaries across the globe treasure their monkeys and put tons of effort into raising them right.

Monkeys are adorable, playful creatures that are beloved by many people. From big to small, monkeys come in a variety of breeds and sizes.

There are people who also keep these little beings as pets. Plus, baby monkeys are the sweetest animals. They are almost as needy and dependent as a human baby.

Our goal today is to list 15 of the world’s smallest monkey breeds and offer information on these fascinating creatures.

So, if you’re looking to know these wonderful creatures better, here are some interesting facts about the 15 cutest small monkey breeds in the world.

1. Finger Monkeys

The Pygmy Marmoset popularly known as finger monkey is an adorable monkey breed that is so tiny that it grows only as tall as your fingers. They are, in fact, the smallest in the world and reach a maximum height of 5 to 6 inches.

They have a hairy and expressive face with glowing eyes. Moreover, they are kept as pets in many countries despite their aggressive attitude. Essentially, they are extremely cute as infants but may cause trouble as they grow up.

Pets: Yes

2. Tarsiers

The Tarsiers are downright one of the most adorable breeds among monkeys. Their large yellow eyes are their most distinctive features. Their eyes are so huge that it seems like their eye sockets form the majority of their whole head.

Tarsiers are usually very territorial and indulge in scent marking and other self-defense preparations. They’re also known to patrol their “marked” areas. Even though they’re only between 4 and 6 inches tall, they are very brave.

Tarsiers have a long tail that is most often longer than their tiny bodies. Overall, they make for adorable-looking yet mildly aggressive monkeys.

Pets: No

3. Common Marmosets

The Marmosets are a tiny monkey breed that is categorized as New World monkeys. They weigh around 300 to 500 grams and are only between 14 and 19 centimeters tall. However, they sport a lean, long tail that almost doubles their height.

This breed is also called the Cotton-eared Marmoset or the White-tufted-ear Marmoset. These names are owing to their physical features, including a sharp, white forehead and white ear tufts.

These little beings usually survive on gum, saps, fruits, flowers, and tiny insects and animals. They’re also quite compatible to be kept as pets both due to their temperament and size.

Pets: Yes

4. Squirrel Monkeys

Squirrel monkeys are yet another breed that is eligible to be domesticated. These monkeys are found in tropical regions, especially in South and Central America. Their species can be distinguished by their short and velvety fur.

Squirrel monkeys are usually between 10 and 14 inches tall, and they also sport a hairy, long tail. Even though they are legal to be kept as pets, they are very hard to train. If you’re comparing monkeys to dogs or cats, the real scenario is a lot different.

Monkeys do not defecate or urinate in one spot like other usual pets. Instead, they dirty the whole house sometimes out of mischief or plain boredom!

Overall, they have a generic monkey behavior and can throw childlike tantrums when domesticated.

Pets: Yes

5. Spider Monkeys

Spider monkeys are one of the rarest monkey breeds who are also on the list of endangered animals globally. Originated from the rainforests, they are every bit wild as they look. Moreover, there are over 14 species of this particular breed on earth.

These monkeys are found in America, mostly in the Central and Southern regions. They are known to source their food from forests and live a normal primate life. Plus, spider monkeys have a decent height of about 33 inches, which makes their survival easier.

These monkeys are also blessed with a slim build that helps them move smoothly from tree to tree, escaping predators and sourcing food from trees.

Pets: No

6. Saki Monkeys

The Saki monkeys, also called the White-Faced Sakis, are yet another small monkey breed. These tiny beings feature a height between 12 and 20 inches and weigh between 1 and 3 kilograms.

You can find around 16 species of this breed in the rainforests of Southern and Central America, and sometimes even around forest and highway borders. Their diet consists of not more than fruits, insects, flowers, and leaves.

Given their tiny height, they usually live in the trees for the majority of their lifespan. However, sometimes they prefer going to the land to source food.

Pets: No

7. Howler Monkeys

Howler monkeys are a breed that features over 15 different species and further subspecies. They are usually between 22 and 36 inches tall and also feature cute round noses. Their most fascinating feature is their long tail.

Howler monkeys use their tails to grab nuts and fruits from trees. Moreover, their tails are strong enough to bear even bodyweight! Quite amazing, aren’t they?

This breed is usually found in large groups of 20 to 30 individuals who live together. Howlers are quite friendly initially but can start petty territorial fights and harm their counterparts.

Pets: No

8. Gibbons

Gibbons species feature over 40 different species and subspecies, including some that have unfortunately gone extinct. These species are around 30 to 31 inches tall and very friendly and sociable by nature.

Gibbons have a really loud voice and are found screaming most of the time. Essentially, this breed can be found only in the wild.

Pets: No

9. Macaques

The Macaque is a monkey breed that has 27 different species and subspecies. Their height falls between 16 and 28 inches, and they are mostly utilized for animal testing (human products). Since they belong to the old-world monkeys, they are very close to us, humans.

You can find Macaques in the rainforests of India, Sri Lanka, as well as the mountainous regions of Pakistan. These monkeys have a lifespan of more than 20 years.

Pets: Yes

10. Guenons

The Guenons are a small breed whose height ranges between 16 and 22 inches.

You can find over 26 different species of Guenons in the world. Their most distinctive features are their gorgeous and vibrant (red, green, brown) fur coat along with their bright eyes.

Guenons also feature adorable little noses that are snout-like and round. These monkeys are usually found in dense forests in West Africa. This breed eats vegetables, fruits, and leaves. Due to their long arms and lean legs, they can easily commute in the forest.

If you keep Guenons as pets, you will have a very rigorous maintenance routine. They also have a lifespan of more than 25 years, so it’s a very long-term commitment. Moreover, these monkeys are used to living in huge groups and become depressed when kept alone.

Pets: Yes

11. Vervet Monkeys

Vervet Monkeys are found in South Africa and have around five species. These monkeys are herbivores in nature and usually resort to eating plants and plain vegetation. Vervet monkeys grow up to be as tall as 16-20 inches.

This breed is also accustomed to living in big groups. They are distinguished by their family members based on their screams.

Pets: No

12. Capuchin Monkeys

Capuchin monkeys are some of the most tameable and fun-loving monkey breeds. These monkeys are popular features on television shows and movies due to their amiable nature. Moreover, they’re extremely intelligent and can grasp commands very quickly.

This breed is predominantly found in South and Central America and grows up to be 12 to 22 inches tall. Plus, these monkeys are blessed with an incredibly long lifespan of over 40 years. So, if you’re considering keeping them as a pet, you must gear up for a tough time.

Pets: Yes

13. Golden Lion Tamarin

The Golden Lion Tamarin is a small monkey breed found in the rainforests of Central America.

These monkeys are usually found living in very large groups of 40 to 50 individuals. This breed usually feeds on fruits, plants, and small insects.

If you want to distinguish this breed from others, it’s an easy task. Golden Lion Tamarins have a gorgeous yellow fur coat that makes their appearance as striking as ever. Plus, they have a lifespan of up to 20 years.

Essentially, these tiny monkeys reach a height between 5 and 12 inches.

Pets: No

14. Night Monkeys

Night monkeys, also popularly called “Owl monkeys,” are around 25 inches tall and categorized into 2 species.

This breed features large brown eyes that do not glow. Since they are nocturnal, they usually stir during the night and look for food in the forest.

Night monkeys are found in South and Central America and adopted nocturnal to survive among dangerous predators. Furthermore, these monkeys are classified as New World Monkeys.

Pets: No

15. Titi Monkeys

The Titi monkeys grow between 10-22 inches tall and are classified into three varied species. Plus, they had three species that became extinct.

These vibrant monkeys have adorable, furry tails that make them different from other monkey breeds.

Since 2000, biologists have discovered plenty of Titi monkey species, especially in the Amazon forests. These tree-dwellers love the forests and usually survive on plant produce.

Furthermore, they are wild and not suitable for domestication due to aggressive traits outside of primate groups.

Pets: No

Are Monkeys Good as Pets?

Monkeys are adorable creatures, especially the ones you can keep as pets. As irresistible as baby monkeys seem, they’re not as childish, playful, and sweet when they grow into adults.

Being infants, monkeys may seem like great pets, but there are several concerns about adopting them as they approach adulthood. Even though well-trained and cared for pet monkeys can live for long, they pose these primary challenges.

Legal Challenges

Monkeys are not widely domesticated and are usually found in the wild. Moreover, many countries have declared it illegal to keep monkeys as pets. Even in countries where they may be legal, you need tons of paperwork and permits.

Legal pet monkey owners are also required to undergo several inspections. They may also need many insurance covers to ensure that they’re not held liable if their monkey attacks or bites someone.

The lack of such permits and insurance puts you and your family at legal risk, which is quite unnecessary.

Behavioral Challenges

Sweet infant monkeys are almost like human babies when they’re born. They’re innocent and highly dependent on your care. However, as they grow up, they become fiercely independent and wild. Simply put, they start embracing their instincts.

If you deprive your pet monkeys of normal wild adulthood where they are exposed to social relationships with those of their kind, it may lead to more harm than good. Monkeys don’t change their true nature and can quickly transition into aggressive wild animals.

Pet monkeys can start biting or attacking as a means to fight for freedom. Moreover, monkey bites are excruciating and can lead to severe injuries. Even as the one having raised the pet monkey, you’re at an equal risk of being attacked.

Medical Challenges

Monkeys may be born wild and strong, but they are also susceptible to a range of diseases. Plus, we are at constant risk of getting diseases from them too.

Known as zoonotic diseases, these usually transmit from primates to humans with prolonged contact.

If you own a pet monkey, finding a vet who is open to treating monkeys is rare and extremely challenging. Hence, keeping a pet monkey can be quite challenging mentally.

Financial Challenges

Monkeys cannot simply stay in your homes. They need enclosures that are robust and secure. However, you need to shell a lot of money to construct and maintain these.

Moreover, you also need to invest in their nutrition, entertainment, medical treatment, cleanliness, and more.

Overall, monkeys are expensive to maintain in a domestic setup. Most healthy monkeys live for over 20 years. Thus, it is quite a long-term commitment to keep them as pets.

Diet and Lifespan of Monkeys

Human physical energy is directly proportional to the food we consume. Well, for primates like monkeys, diet and overall health play a similar role in their lifespan.

Monkeys live in the wild, learn to source their meals, and are thus far more independent than pet monkeys. Usually, monkeys can be seen consuming nuts, seeds, flowers, and fruits. However, being omnivores they consume meat from insects and reptiles as well.

Domestic monkeys have a comparatively, simpler food routine. They eat what they are fed and rarely experiment with wild feed. Here arises the question- how long do they live if they eat well?

Well, a well-cared-for pet monkey is quite fit and relaxed. It does not have any threats from wild animals and is perfectly safe in its homely atmosphere. Thus, it can easily survive between 20 and 30 years. Essentially, monkeys are gifted with a long lifespan free from too many health troubles.

How Expensive Is It to Own a Pet Monkey?

Pet monkeys can be purchased at different prices across the globe. However, these prices vary mostly based on the temperament and age of the monkey. Well-mannered and young monkeys are usually available for $5,000 to $8,000.

If you purchase infant monkeys from a quality breeder, it may cost between $10,000 and $12,000. Simply put, monkeys are expensive to purchase as well as maintain.

Conclusion: Small Monkey Breeds

Monkeys are fascinating creatures. If you own one or have interacted with one in your life, you must be aware of their interesting, fun, and entertaining traits.

While monkey breeds around the world have distinctive features and character traits, their origin is somewhat similar.

Originally wired to be out in the wild, they are increasingly becoming popular as pets. However, wildlife experts say that monkeys are great as pets only up to a certain age. It is then better to let nature take its course and teach them what they were meant to learn and experience.

But still, these adorable creatures deserve all the love and care while they’re in your care. So, it is important to stay informed of their health and well-being at all times.

That brings us to the end of our article! We hope that we were able to introduce you to a small variety of monkey breeds as well as tell you some fun facts about them.

I want to remind you that monkeys, like any other animal, can be dangerous. You should always keep this in mind if you are near them or thinking about getting one as a pet.

But if you share your home with a small monkey, you will be surprised by how entertaining and adorable they can be.

