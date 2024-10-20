15 IKEA DIY Window Seat Hacks (2024)

See these amazing window seat hacks using IKEA furniture products! Here are 15 DIY hacks for custom-looking window seats for your home!

I have always been fascinated with window seats! Being an avid reader I have always wanted a window seat overlooking a great view, where I could sit and read!

Window seats are perfect pieces of built-in furniture for your home. They can upgrade the look of your room and home in general, create additional seating and storage, and add to the value of your home too.

Having a window seat custom-built can be quite expensive. But you can DIY your own window seat using IKEA products. Which is not only the more budget friendly option, it also makes a great satisfying DIY project too.

With a little bit of work your window seat can also look custom-made. Not only will these DIYs save you money, using an existing IKEA piece of furniture in the DIY hack means you get a good start on that project too!

In addition to the IKEA units, many of these DIYs only require additional pieces of lumber or MDF, wood glue, and piano hinges.

Wondering what an IKEA hack is? Start here!

If you have a boring window wall in your home, a built-in window seat can be just what you need to completely transform it and add some character to it.

Most of the DIY Storage seat hacks featured below can be done in just a few hours! You can completely transform in a room in your home in as little as a day!

These DIY projects also create a seamless look to the cabinets used, to add to the elegant look of the window seats themselves.

This post contains affiliate links. This means that if you click on a link in this post and make a purchase via that link I may receive a small commission, at absolutely no additional cost to you.

So here are the 15 window seat hacks using IKEA products!

DIY Window Seat with IKEA Nordli Hack

Photo: Hydrangea Tree House

This is a really lovely window seat hack using the IKEA Nordli drawer units. It is a very affordable hack with the total cost coming out at under $400.

In addition to a window seat this hack could also be used for banquette seating, or even a breakfast nook!

DIY Built in Bookshelves with a Window Seat

Photo: Lovely Indeed

This window seat was made using an IKEA Besta TV unit. There is lots of easily accessible storage underneath, and fluting adding to the exterior makes it a really attractive addition to any room in your home!

There are several different types of IKEA Besta units, so choose the one that fits you and what you need.

DIY window Seat with Storage out of IKEA Cabinets

Photo: Joyful Derivatives

This is a budget friendly DIY hack for a window storage seat using IKEA cabinets. This is a simple DIY hack that looks custom-made when completed!

Simple Built-In IKEA Window Seat

Photo: Frugal Family Times

This DIY window seat hack uses the IKEA Malm drawer units as its base. This is an incredibly easy DIY to create not just a seat, but so much storage space too.

Pin this for Later!

IKEA Kallax Shelf Window Seat Hack

Photo: Feeling Nifty

The popular Kallax bookshelf is turned into a window seat with storage galore in this hack. There is no sewing required for this hack too.

This hack would make a great window seat with storage. But it would also make a great storage bench for anywhere else in your home too, such as an entrance hallway, laundry room etc.

Window Seat Hack with IKEA Akurum Cabinets

Photo: Centsational Style

This is a great custom-looking window seat using IKEA Akurum units. As the units come completely finished they look great with just a little additional DIY.

This entire DIY hack should be achievable for less than $400. Imagine how much more than that you would pay for a completely custom-made window seat!

See also:

See some our other IKEA DIY hacks here!

17 Brilliant IKEA Besta DIY Hacks

12 West Elm Style IKEA Hacks for your Home



IKEA Brimnes Vanity Table DIY Hack



11 Brilliant DIY IKEA Hacks from YouTube

12 Magnificent IKEA Mudroom Hacks

16 IKEA Hemnes Shoe Cabinet Hacks

17 TV Stand Media Console Hacks

Easy IKEA Besta Bench Hack

Photo: Henrik June Home

This is such a pretty hack using the IKEA Besta units. Not only will these work for a window seat, but you can also use them for any storage places you need around your home – laundry room, hallway and more.

IKEA Hack Banquette Seating

Photo: At Home with Ashley

This DIY IKEA hack is primarily for banquette seating (for your kitchen or dining room). However you can also use this DIY for window seats too.

This hack is again using the Kallax shelving unit, which is just so versatile for so many creations and DIY projects.

IKEA Bench Seat with Lots of Storage

Photo: Ish & Chi

This amazing bench seat, that is perfect for a window seat, features IKEA Alex Drawers and also Besta units too.

This is a perfect piece for a child’s bedroom, but would also work in any room of your home too.

Another Besta DIY IKEA Window Bench Hack

Photo: Angela Rose Home

Check out the Instagram account of Angela Rose Home here for this great IKEA Besta bench hack.

Again you can use this bench anywhere you need a storage bench in your home, but it does work especially well as a window seat.

DIY IKEA Hack Bench Seat

Photo: The Bears Four

This window seat/bench seat hack uses the IKEA Faktum wall cabinet. With this IKEA piece you already get the lid and storage in the unit, you just need to fix it all together. (note: In the US I believe that Faktum cabinets are known as Sektion).

IKEA Hack Window Seat from TikTok

Check out this TikTok account here for a great window seat hack using IKEA bedside cabinets!

Two cabinets are placed together in this DIY project that creates the perfect size window seat.

Free-standing Window Bench from IKEA Cabinets

Photo: That Homebird Life

This hack uses several different types of IKEA cabinets, to create a pretty window bench with so much storage.

I really love the addition of the leather cabinet pulls too to this hack – it really upgrades the look of this window seat storage bench.

In addition check out all these great Bench Cushions available on Etsy! There is bound to be a bench cushion here that you can find for your window seat storage bench!

IKEA Metod Kitchen Cabinets Storage Bench Hack

(Image credit: Linnéa Martinsson (@krigadalsgard))

This storage bench hack uses the IKEA Metod kitchen cabinets to create a great storage bench.

This storage bench of course could easily be turned into a window seat bench. It would offer plenty of storage as well as a cozy place to sit.

Built-In Storage Bench Using IKEA Cabinets

Photo: Yellow Brick Home

These built-in storage cabinets were built using the IKEA Sektion units. They do require a little DIY knowledge in that you will need to built a base.

But this is a great DIY project for a weekend. You can easily complete these storage cabinets in that time, and by just adding a bench cushion to the top of the cabinets you will have an amazing window seat!

The IKEA Furniture Pieces used for these Hacks

If you are wondering about the IKEA furniture pieces that were used in the DIY hacks featured here, here are the pieces that were used:

Kallax Shelf Unit

Get it here

Sektion Base Cabinet

Get it Here

IKEA Besta TV Unit with Drawers

Get it Here

Besta Shelf Unit with Doors

Get it Here

Alex Drawer Unit

Get it Here

I hope that you enjoyed this round-up of 15 amazing DIY window seat hacks using IKEA products!

You can create some really amazing window seats and storage benches using these hacks.

If you have ideas for an IKEA window storage seat hack please let me know! I would love to feature it!

Don’t forget to check out all our IKEA hacks right here!

Check out IKEA Beginner Hacks here!

See these amazing window seat hacks using IKEA furniture products! Here are 15 DIY hacks for custom-looking window seats for your home!