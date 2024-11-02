15 [Mixtape] by Bhad Bhabie (2024)

by Bhad Bhabie

  • Record Label: B.H.A.D. Music
  • Release Date:Sep 18, 2018
  • Summary
  • Critic Reviews
  • User Reviews

15 [Mixtape] by Bhad Bhabie (1)

Metascore

56

Mixed or average reviews - based on 5 Critic Reviews What's this?

User Score

4.0

Mixed or average reviews- based on 25 Ratings

  • Summary: The debut mixtape for the 15-year-old Florida rapper features guest appearances from Asian Doll, City Girls, Clout Drop, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Ty Solla $ign, and YG.

  • Record Label: B.H.A.D. Music
  • Genre(s): Rap, Novelty, Contemporary Rap, Trap (Rap)
Critic Reviews

Score distribution:

  1. Positive: 0 out of 5

  2. Mixed: 4 out of 5

  3. Negative: 1 out of 5

  1. For what it's worth, buried beneath the posturing and obnoxiousness lies a glimmer of promise. However, Bhad Bhabie requires some polishing and maturity if she's ever going to grow beyond a mere novelty.

  2. 60

    What’s most notable is how relatively natural and at ease Bhad Bhabie, the nonprofessional of the pair, sounds as compared with Ms. Cyrus. ... On the entertaining if erratic 15, Bhad Bhabie raps like someone who is learning to rap in real time, which to be fair, she is. ... Even though she deviates from her trash-talk flow on a couple of occasions--the faux-Young Thug melodies of “Trust Me” and “No More Love”--Bhad Bhabie otherwise has a honed sense of self-presentation.

  3. Oct 3, 2018

    58

    While she’s making a valiant effort to mimic a lot of the mainstream rap currently infiltrating the airwaves, it’s going to be challenging for people to not immediately dismiss her as an unwelcome gimmick. That’s not to say the 15-year-old doesn’t have an arsenal of slick jabs ready to go. Much like her fiery personality, Bhad Bhabie’s song lyrics exude healthy doses of attitude toward anyone who tries to stand in her way.

  4. Oct 3, 2018

    55

    15 only offers glimpses of the real Bregoli, while the Bhad Bhabie on display is one-dimensional, painfully predictable, and derivative of what a rapper is expected to be like.

  5. Nov 27, 2018

    25

    She manages to not get completely steamrolled in her duets with YG and Lil Yachty and even interlocks tightly with Asian Doll on "Affiliated." The problem with the Bhad Bhabie project, of course, was never to teach her how to rap, it was negotiating an acceptable approach to appropriating the cultural codes of rap. And in that regard 15 is the expected embarrassment.

User Reviews

Score distribution:

  1. Positive: 2 out of 11

  2. Mixed: 1 out of 11

  3. Negative: 8 out of 11

  1. Juan7

    May 12, 2020

    10

    A pesar de la corta de Bhad Bhabie logró con este EP lo que muchas esperas desearían.
    Trust Me es la canción que destaca del álbum siendo una    A pesar de la corta de Bhad Bhabie logró con este EP lo que muchas esperas desearían.
    Trust Me es la canción que destaca del álbum siendo una armonía entre ella Y T Dolla $ign     Expand

    • 0of 1users found this helpful

  2. cohen

    Feb 2, 2019

    6

    a huge amount of people that seem to have an extremely negative review to this album only dislike it that much is due to the personality thata huge amount of people that seem to have an extremely negative review to this album only dislike it that much is due to the personality that is bhad bhabie and not the tracks them that being said this album is nothing special its just some generic trap bangers which are honestly better than some other trap style rappers e.g lil zan Expand

    • 0of 0users found this helpful

  4. Venqo

    Jul 21, 2019

    this album is just full of cringy lyrics and a 15 year old girl tryna be a bad **** its nothing good with this mixtape she tries to be nickithis album is just full of cringy lyrics and a 15 year old girl tryna be a bad **** its nothing good with this mixtape she tries to be nicki minaj she doesnt even try to make good flows she doesnt even write her own songs she just wants money she doesnt care about the fans low effort nothing good abt the mixtape Expand

    • 0of 0users found this helpful

  5. PrincessIggy

    Dec 9, 2018

    Era melhor ter abortado KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK

    • 0of 0users found this helpful

  6. jorgefernandes4

    Dec 9, 2018

    litter
    waste
    trash
    rubbish
    refuse
    lixo
    garbage
    gore
    spoilage
    garbage
    worstt

    • 1of 1users found this helpful

  7. Brunofvz

    Dec 9, 2018

    Essa criança fudida nem sabe cantar uma chacota de vdd, iggy azalea pisa nessa fudida

    • 3of 3users found this helpful

  8. IggyQueen

    Dec 9, 2018

    Ola Bhad Bhabie, ou posso te chamar de eterno tapete da Iggy Azalea fada do rap?

    • 1of 1users found this helpful

See all 11 User Reviews

