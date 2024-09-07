15 [Mixtape] by Bhad Bhabie (2024)

User ratings in Music are temporarily disabled. More info
by Bhad Bhabie
- Record Label: B.H.A.D. Music
- Release Date:Sep 18, 2018
Metascore56
Mixed or average reviews - based on 5 Critic Reviews What's this?
User Score4.0
Mixed or average reviews- based on 25 Ratings
Oct 3, 2018
60
For what it's worth, buried beneath the posturing and obnoxiousness lies a glimmer of promise. However, Bhad Bhabie requires some polishing and maturity if she's ever going to grow beyond a mere novelty.
-
Oct 3, 2018
60
What’s most notable is how relatively natural and at ease Bhad Bhabie, the nonprofessional of the pair, sounds as compared with Ms. Cyrus. ... On the entertaining if erratic 15, Bhad Bhabie raps like someone who is learning to rap in real time, which to be fair, she is. ... Even though she deviates from her trash-talk flow on a couple of occasions--the faux-Young Thug melodies of “Trust Me” and “No More Love”--Bhad Bhabie otherwise has a honed sense of self-presentation.
-
Oct 3, 2018
58
While she’s making a valiant effort to mimic a lot of the mainstream rap currently infiltrating the airwaves, it’s going to be challenging for people to not immediately dismiss her as an unwelcome gimmick. That’s not to say the 15-year-old doesn’t have an arsenal of slick jabs ready to go. Much like her fiery personality, Bhad Bhabie’s song lyrics exude healthy doses of attitude toward anyone who tries to stand in her way.
-
Oct 3, 2018
55
15 only offers glimpses of the real Bregoli, while the Bhad Bhabie on display is one-dimensional, painfully predictable, and derivative of what a rapper is expected to be like.
-
Nov 27, 2018
25
She manages to not get completely steamrolled in her duets with YG and Lil Yachty and even interlocks tightly with Asian Doll on "Affiliated." The problem with the Bhad Bhabie project, of course, was never to teach her how to rap, it was negotiating an acceptable approach to appropriating the cultural codes of rap. And in that regard 15 is the expected embarrassment.
Juan7
May 12, 2020
10
A pesar de la corta de Bhad Bhabie logró con este EP lo que muchas esperas desearían.
Trust Me es la canción que destaca del álbum siendo unaA pesar de la corta de Bhad Bhabie logró con este EP lo que muchas esperas desearían.
Trust Me es la canción que destaca del álbum siendo una armonía entre ella Y T Dolla $ign… Expand
-
0of 1users found this helpful
-
-
cohen
Feb 2, 2019
6
a huge amount of people that seem to have an extremely negative review to this album only dislike it that much is due to the personality thata huge amount of people that seem to have an extremely negative review to this album only dislike it that much is due to the personality that is bhad bhabie and not the tracks them that being said this album is nothing special its just some generic trap bangers which are honestly better than some other trap style rappers e.g lil zan… Expand
-
0of 0users found this helpful
-
-
-
Venqo
Jul 21, 2019
this album is just full of cringy lyrics and a 15 year old girl tryna be a bad **** its nothing good with this mixtape she tries to be nickithis album is just full of cringy lyrics and a 15 year old girl tryna be a bad **** its nothing good with this mixtape she tries to be nicki minaj she doesnt even try to make good flows she doesnt even write her own songs she just wants money she doesnt care about the fans low effort nothing good abt the mixtape… Expand
-
0of 0users found this helpful
-
-
PrincessIggy
Dec 9, 2018
Era melhor ter abortado KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
-
0of 0users found this helpful
-
-
jorgefernandes4
Dec 9, 2018
litter
waste
trash
rubbish
refuse
lixo
garbage
gore
spoilage
garbage
worstt
-
1of 1users found this helpful
-
-
Brunofvz
Dec 9, 2018
Essa criança fudida nem sabe cantar uma chacota de vdd, iggy azalea pisa nessa fudida
-
3of 3users found this helpful
-
-
IggyQueen
Dec 9, 2018
Ola Bhad Bhabie, ou posso te chamar de eterno tapete da Iggy Azalea fada do rap?
-
1of 1users found this helpful
-
See all 11 User Reviews
