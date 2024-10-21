16 Best Websites To Watch Japanese Movies With English Subtitles - Just About Japan (2024)

Looking for websites where you can watch Japanese movies or even series with English subtitles? You are in luck – there are plenty of good options to take into consideration when browsing the internet for Japanese works!

There are sites for everyone, no matter your needs, so you can be sure to find something that you will love.

Whether you are looking for free sites where you can stream Japanese movies for free, or you are happy to pay for services, you will find good options here.

However, please bear in mind that this is by no means a definitive list of the sites you could use.

There are plenty of other opinions available. Just be mindful that not all sites you come across are going to be safe to access.

Many sites also have inappropriate adult ads that crop up, so this is something to be mindful of when searching the internet!

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best websites you can use to watch Japanese movies with English subtitles. You will recognize many of the names, but most of them are probably going to be completely new to you!

1. KissAsian.nz – Download & Watch

Kiss Asian is much like KissAnime (for those familiar with anime). Here, you can access and watch thousands of movies from different Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thai, Chinese, and many more.

All movies have the option for subtitles, and better yet, movies can easily be downloaded so that you can watch them anytime.

You can search for movie recommendations via the categories, or search the name if you already know exactly what you are looking for.

2. DramaCool – Free And Easy

This website is particularly good if you would like to watch Asian dramas, and also want the option to download for later. Here, you can find a wide variety of dramas and movies, including K-dramas!

To find what you want to watch, you can simply search for movies by category, or search specific names if you know what you want.

Just be aware that the way that Japanese dramas are categorized is not perfect. As such, you might need to take some extra time to find exactly what you are looking for.

3. DirecTV Stream – An Expensive Option

This is a level-up Live TV streaming site that can substitute the conventional satellite and cable services. While it is expensive ($69.99 per month at the time of writing), it has a lot to offer.

You can have access to live feeds of all your favorite channels and watch things on up to three different devices across 65 channels.

Get your fill of Japanese movies and dramas, and try a 5-day free trial before committing to the service!

4. Dramanice – All The Massive Dramas

If you are looking for an extensive list of Japanese movies and dramas (as in thousands), then Dramanice is a great place to start.

Here, everything is sorted alphabetically and placed in a menu, so it’s easy to navigate. There are also Korean, Taiwanese, Hong Kong, Chinese, Thai, and Indian categories to choose from!

Some videos can be downloaded, and all Japanese movies and dramas have English subtitle options. This is a site that will blow you away with its incredible content.

5. Tubi – The Free Netflix

Completely free and compatible with most devices, Tubi has been dubbed the “free Netflix”.

This site is ad-supported and has one of the most impressive lineups you could ever hope to see, with plenty of Japanese movie and series options for viewers.

The only negative comment we can make about this site is that the resolution is not as good as it could be.

However, considering what you can access without charge, that hardly seems like something worth complaining about.

6. Viki – Perfect For Japanese Streaming

Viki is yet another amazing site to head to if you want your fill of Asian movies and dramas. There are K and J-dramas and movies, and many creations are free to access and watch.

Newer releases typically require a subscription but a reasonable $4.99 per month (at the time of writing) is affordable for most.

However, you can always wait until the new releases have been out for a while, then get to enjoy them for free. This site is fantastic for any Japanese movie and drama lover.

7. Mubi – Daily Film Rotation

If you like to have movies on a daily rotation to expose you to new things, Mubi is a great choice. Here, you can enjoy all kinds of Japanese movies and series with English subtitles for just $10.99 per month.

You can also enjoy a 30-day free trial, and enjoy the fantastic catalog of movies to sink your teeth into.

You can also get the app to make streaming even easier, and access it on various tech. Enjoy live broadcasts and a great catalog of Japanese movies at the touch of a button.

8. Viu – Variety Of Dramas

This Hong Kong-based video streaming provider provides viewers with top-notch creations from Thailand, China, Korea, and Japan.

The movies are supported with subtitles in many different languages, and the whole platform is easy to use and navigate.

As great as this site is, it should be noted that, without a VPN, the site is only available in 16 countries. These are primarily countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

So, if you want to be able to enjoy what Viu has to offer, make sure you have a VPN installed on your device.

9. Asian Movies Online – Great For Classics

Easily access and watch a variety of Asian movies online with an array of subtitle options – including Spanish, Portuguese, French, and English!

There are plenty of great classics to enjoy on this site, and it is free to use. Depending on the movie, you may also get access to other subtitle options, such as Italian or Russian!

You will never run out of things to watch, with each movie being a fantastic way to spend an evening.

10. Filmdoo – Lots Of Variety

New Japanese movies are added every week, and the site is available in more than 125 countries around the world.

From new to old, you can find films based on language as well as various categories. You can also check out all the latest movies and submit a film on Filmdoo!

There’s plenty to watch and enjoy on a streaming site like this, so don’t skip out on it.

11. Philo – Good Subscription

With Philo, you can skip the sports and news and jump straight into the good stuff at $25 per month. You get unlimited DVR space, and 62 live channels, and you can stream on more than one screen.

There are various J-movies and dramas available with subtitles, as well as a variety of other entertaining things you will want to watch.

Try it out for free for 7 days and decide if you really love it. Since this service is restricted in some countries, you might need a VPN to access it. However, if you are in the US, you can get your hands on Philo without issue.

12. Hulu – For All Your Needs

Hulu is full of surprising content, including Japanese movies! This streaming platform is among the most popular and boasts all your favorite shows over the years.

However, if you look carefully, there is a range of Japanese movies and series to enjoy there, too.

13. HBO Max – Suitable For Everyone

HBO Max is another name you will be familiar with (we all loved GoT, right?). You can find plenty of Japanese (and other Asian) movies and series if you know where to look.

14. Disney+ – All Your Viewing Needs

While we might associate Disney+ with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, it has a lot of other things to offer, too. Take a look at all the fantastic Japanese movies and series they have to offer, including all kinds of fun and exciting anime.

15. Netflix – The Most Popular Streaming Site

Yet another big name that you might not immediately associate with Japanese movies! However, Netflix is slowly adding more and more fantastic Japanese and Korean movies and dramas to its catalog.

As a site that many people will already have, this is a great place to start watching Japanese movies!

16. Amazon Prime – The Multi-Use Site

Finally, we have Amazon Prime. You will be shocked to discover how many Japanese (and other Asian) movies are available here.

Many of them can be streamed with a subscription, while others might need to be specifically rested or bought. Either way, there are good options.

Final Thoughts

Japanese movies and series have taken the world by storm. While there are English-dubbed creations out there, it goes without saying that the dubbed versions are never quite the same.

As such, watching a subtitled movie while getting to enjoy the piece as it was intended is almost always going to be the better choice.

If you love Japanese movies and would like to see more of them, start by picking out a few sites on the list! If you have some of the popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, HBO Max, or Hulu, then start there.

