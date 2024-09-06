16 Most Valuable Modern Quarter Coins Worth Money (With Pictures) (2024)

Usually, the older a coin is, the higher its selling price. But as a recent coin collector, you might not have access to antiques or vintage dates. Luckily, modern coins can be worth something too. It may only be a few hundred dollars, but that’s still a lot for a penny, dime, or nickel. So let’s look at the most valuable modern quarters as we dig into their histories.

Most Valuable Modern Quarters Worth Money

1. 2010 Hot Springs Arkansas NP Washington Quarter

First, we have to agree on what coins count as modern. In the resale space, an antique is an item that’s at least a century old while a vintage collectible is 50 to 99 years. So technically, all Washington Quarters are modern – they’ve only been around since 1932. That’s our focus.

Year: 2010

2010 Series: America the Beautiful National Parks + Monuments – Hot Springs Arkansas

America the Beautiful National Parks + Monuments – Hot Springs Arkansas Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Grade: MS 69

MS 69 Date of Sale: 15 th November 2012

15 November 2012 Price: $999

We’ll look at coins as recent as 2022 and even some 2023s if we can find them. As part of our analysis, we’ll explore various series. These sets include America the Beautiful aka National Parks + Monuments, American Women, 50 State Quarters, and DC + Territories Quarters.

2. 1981-S Proof Deep Cameo Washington Quarter

Every quarter minted since 1932 has had George Washington on the heads side (aka the obverse). But the tails side – or reverse – changed several times. And even that Washington portrait had three different versions, each with an interesting tale behind it, so let’s begin.

Year: 1981

1981 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Grade: PR 70 DCAM

PR 70 DCAM Date of Sale: 29 th November 2007

29 November 2007 Price: $2,530

For reference, any image, animal, bust, or sculpture on a coin is called its device while the words are known as mottos or legends. And the earliest George Washington device ended up being the latest. It was designed back in 1931, but it wasn’t placed on the quarter until 2022.

3. 1984-P Clad Type 2 Washington Quarter Business Strike

In 1924 and again in 1930, Congress formed official committees to plan for the events of the Washington Bicentennial. The milestone marked 200 years since George Washington’s birth, a Founding Father who became the 1st US President. People wanted a commemorative coin.

Year: 1984

1984 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Date of Sale: 4 th February 2016

4 February 2016 Price: $1,293

But at the time, celebratory coins were costing the government too much money and the current president – Herbert Hoover – vetoed the idea. Instead, the warring parties settled on a circulating coin. They wanted a Half Dollar but they agreed on a Quarter, for just one year.

4. 1963-D Silver Washington Quarter Regular Strike

The mint and the committee ran a contest to design the coin, and the winner was Laura Gardin Fraser. Incidentally, her husband was her former art teacher, the famous sculptor James Earle Fraser. He was known for – among other things – designing the Buffalo Nickel.

Year: 1963

1963 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Grade: MS 68

MS 68 Date of Sale: 31 st August 2022

31 August 2022 Price: $24,000

Laura had her own valid reputation as a sculptor. She designed the Oregon Trail Memorial Half Dollar back in 1926 and collaborated with her husband on many more coins and medals. But for some reason, her winning Washington sculpture was shot down on the coin.

5. 1999-S Delaware Proof Deep Cameo Washington Quarter

Instead, Andrew W. Mellon, the Treasury Secretary, picked a design by John Flanagan. That portrait remained on the Washington Quarter until 2021. Then on the American Women Quarters launched in 2022, Laura Gardin Fraser’s design was finally placed on the 25-cent.

Year: 1999

1999 Series: State Quarters – Delaware

State Quarters – Delaware Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Grade: PR 70 DCAM

PR 70 DCAM Date of Sale: 29 th November 2007

29 November 2007 Price: $1,323

In between, Flanagan’s design was tweaked by William Cousins to allow other elements to fit on the coin. So while most quarters credit Flanagan with JF on the obverse, coins from 2022 onward have LGF while those from 1999 to 2021 have both JF and WC. The reverses differ.

6. 1965 Type 2 Clad Washington Quarter Business Strike

Almost every milestone coin was designed by a different artist. The initials on the tails side of these coins reflect that fact. They range from Elana Hagler to Charles L. Vickers. The changes in design affected the sometimes puzzling position of mint marks on Washington Quarters.

Year: 1965

1965 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: None (Coin Shortage)

None (Coin Shortage) Grade: GEM BU

GEM BU Date of Sale: 19 th January 2005

19 January 2005 Price: $12,650

It was always on the lower right obverse, but based on the bust, this location was framed on the right of Washington’s ponytail, under the date below his chin, or below the motto In God We Trust. As you study the most valuable modern quarters, keep track of this positioning.

7. 1962-D Silver Washington Quarter Regular Strike

Let’s talk a bit about the series. Since the Washington Quarter was only meant to mint for one year, none were made in 1933. But the coin proved so popular that it was reintroduced in 1934 and has been coined ever since. Those earliest coins had an eagle on the coin’s reverse.

Year: 1962

1962 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Date of Sale: 18 th April 2012

18 April 2012 Price: $18,400

Later coin reverses depicted a drummer boy, crossing the Delaware (2021), symbols for the 50 states (1999 to 2008), images representing Washington DC + five US territories (2009), sites for 56 national parks + monuments (2010 to 2021), and American Women (from 2022).

8. 2017-P Effigy Mounds Iowa NP Washington Quarter

On older Washington Quarters, mint mistakes like DDOs (Doubled Die Errors) and RPMs (re-punched mint marks) would add value to the coin. But modern coins are minted digitally, which eliminates most of these errors. So the coin is more likely to have missing metal layers.

Year: 2017

2017 Series: America the Beautiful National Parks + Monuments – Effigy Mounds Iowa

America the Beautiful National Parks + Monuments – Effigy Mounds Iowa Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade: MS 70

MS 70 Date of Sale: 14 th September 2021

14 September 2021 Price: $1,806

Since 1965, most circulating American coins are clad cupronickel, with a copper core coated in nickel. Others, like the penny, have a zinc center topped with copper. On these coins, the clad layer sometimes slips off producing two-tone modern coins that are worth a lot of cash!

9. 2022-P Maya Angelou Washington Quarter Regular Strike

That said, why did these contemporary coins have to change their appearance? Well, early coins were gold or silver. But as the prices of these precious metals fluctuated, it was cheaper to use base metals. This is important because currency has two functions in any economy.

Year: 2022

2022 Series: American Women – Maya Angelou

American Women – Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade: MS 67+

MS 67+ Date of Sale: 5 th February 2023

5 February 2023 Price: $2,735

One, it offers a trusted and consistent trade tool. Two, it provides revenue for governments through seignorage. This is the difference between the production cost and the face value of a coin or note, and it serves as a sort of tax for the mint. The higher the seignorage, the better.

10. 1964-D Silver Washington Quarter Regular Strike

As economies expanded, coins became less and less relevant because you couldn’t buy much with them. But the US government still needed the seignorage, so they developed ideas that would encourage citizens to use and collect modern coins. The State Quarters were the first.

Year: 1964

1964 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Grade: MS 68

MS 68 Date of Sale: 31 st March 2021

31 March 2021 Price: $38,400

This invited Americans to collect at least 50 new coins, giving the government tons of fresh revenue. National Parks + Monuments added another 56 to the set, not forgetting the 6 DC + Territories coins. Then for the socially conscious, American Women coins added 20 more.

11. 1976-S Silver Washington Quarter Business Strike

The American Women Quarters were aimed at celebrating minorities of note. Among others, they featured the first African American, Asian American, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ woman on US currency. These coins invited Americans to learn more about the women’s achievements.

Year: 1976

1976 Series: Bicentennial Quarter 1776-1976

Bicentennial Quarter 1776-1976 Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Grade: MS 69

MS 69 Date of Sale: 9 th June 2019

9 June 2019 Price: $19,200

The program started in 2022 and is set to run until 2025. The first fifteen women have already been selected and confirmed, with the first ten coins currently in circulation. And the celebrants range from writers and astronauts to judges, activists, film stars, and ballerinas.

12. 1982-P Washington Quarter Regular Strike

Why were quarters chosen for these milestones while the other denominations retained their original designs? Well, from the day they were introduced in 1932, Washington Quarters got the public vote. They were widely hoarded at first but later circulated better than any other.

Year: 1982

1982 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Grade: MS 68

MS 68 Date of Sale: 9 th September 2019

9 September 2019 Price: $10,200

Even today, the quarter is the most commonly used coin in regular commerce. This ensured the milestone quarters would achieve wide, consistent circulation, keeping the seignorage coffers heavy. It would also guarantee a broader reach for the causes these coins celebrated.

13. 1943 DDO (Doubled Die Obverse) Washington Quarter Business Strike

You might not have considered this, but why is the coin called a quarter? In the old days, when we were still a colony, we used British money. The cash rates were quite complex, with 20 shillings making a pound, 12 pence making a shilling, and 2 shillings making a florin!

Year: 1943

1943 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Error: Doubled Die Obverse

Doubled Die Obverse Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Date of Sale: 22 nd March 2020

22 March 2020 Price: $22,250

The American system opted for decimals – fractions of a hundred – that were later adapted in the UK and elsewhere. So 100 cents made a dollar, which meat 25 cents were a quarter of a dollar, shortened to a quarter. This was equivalent to the commonly used Two Bits of Silver.

14. 1942 Proof Washington Quarter

To explain, in the colonial years, people largely used Spanish Dollars. These were eight-sided silver coins that could physically be sliced into eight pieces called bits. Later, Two Bits or Two Pieces of Eight were a popular price point that got co-opted once American Dollars appeared.

Year: 1942

1942 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Grade: PR 69

PR 69 Date of Sale: 1 st December 2020

1 December 2020 Price: $16,800

As the story goes, you could get a haircut for two bits. This is allegedly the meaning behind the common knocking pattern. It starts with one tap, four shorter taps, and a pause before the last two taps. It represented a local phrase ‘Shave and a haircut, two bits.’ Or so they say!

15. 1932-D Washington Quarter Regular Strike

Following that logic, a dime or 10c coin was sometimes referred to as a Short Bit while 15c made a Long Bit. For people still using Spanish coins, One Bit or One Piece of Eight did exist, but it had no coin equivalent in the American Exchange System. People preferred Quarters.

Year: 1932

1932 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Grade: MS 66

MS 66 Date of Sale: 1 st April 2008

1 April 2008 Price: $143,750

Interestingly, while bits left the coin world, they were still used in the Stock Exchange. Until June 1997, the NSE listed their prices at 1/8 of a dollar, which is One Bit. From July, that changed to 1/16 of a dollar, or half a bit. Then in 2001, they finally switched to decimal units.

16. 1971-S Proof Deep Cameo Quarter

With older coins, the longer you keep it, the more it’ll be worth. It’s also crucial to study key dates and resell your coins during anniversaries. But these days, the most valuable modern quarters are sold on eBay because they don’t have any precious metals or intrinsic value.

Year: 1971

1971 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Grade: PR 69 DCAM

PR 69 DCAM Date of Sale: 29 th November 2007

29 November 2007 Price: $7,475

That’s why you should try to spot expensive errors early on. When a coin is released, buy some coin rolls, note the mint mistakes, and list them before too many appear in the wider public. Once a hundred coins are found with the same error, the price will drop considerably.

