16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (2024)

In the previous 10 classes of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, six players from Alabama high schools and colleges were enshrined. But after sending DeMarcus Ware in with the Class of 2023, the state got shut out in the Class of 2024, which will be inducted on Saturday.

The players being enshrined on Saturday include defensive end/outside linebacker Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, returner/wide receiver Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The induction ceremony begins at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. ESPN and NFL Network will televise the enshrinement speeches.

Ware became 16th player from an Alabama high school or college enshrined, and the fourth of the 16 whose primary position was outside linebacker.

The Alabama-roots Hall of Fame roster also includes three quarterbacks, three wide receivers, two centers, one defensive tackle, one guard, one offensive tackle and one tight end. No running back or defensive back from an Alabama high school or college has been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame with Alabama football roots are (presented in order of induction):

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (1)

Don Hutson, Alabama: Class of 1963

End, 1935-1945 Green Bay Packers: Hutson was the NFL’s first superstar receiver and the league MVP in 1941 and 1942. He retired with 18 major NFL records and was a first-team All-Pro eight times.

Hutson was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (2)

Bart Starr, Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama: Class of 1977

Quarterback, 1956-1971 Green Bay Packers: Starr was a 17th-round draft pick who helped turn Green Bay into Titletown. With Starr under center, the Packers won five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls. Starr was the MVP of both those Super Bowls and the league MVP in 1966, when he was the All-Pro quarterback.

Starr was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (3)

Frank Gatski, Auburn: Class of 1985

Center, 1946-1956 Cleveland Browns, 1957 Detroit Lions: Gatski played in a league championship game in 11 of his 12 pro seasons. The first former Auburn player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is said to have never missed a practice, let alone a game, during his pro football career. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 1952, 1953 and 1955.

Gatski was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an old-timer candidate, as it was called at the time.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (4)

Joe Namath, Alabama: Class of 1985

Quarterback, 1965-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams: Namath is most famous for guaranteeing that the AFL champion Jets would beat the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, then backing it up in a stunning 16-7 victory in which he was the MVP. Namath was the first player to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season in 1967, but it was in 1968 that he won the AFL Player of the Year Award.

Namath was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility and third year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (5)

Buck Buchanan, A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham: Class of 1990

Defensive tackle, 1963-1975 Kansas City Chiefs: Buchanan became a College Football Hall of Famer for Grambling State and a Pro Football Hall of Famer for the Chiefs. He went to six AFL All-Star games and, after the merger, two Pro Bowls, and he played in two of the first four Super Bowls.

Buchanan was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his 10th year of eligibility and fifth year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (6)

John Hannah, Albertville High School, Alabama: Class of 1991

Guard, 1973-1985 New England Patriots: While Hannah was playing for the Patriots, Sports Illustrated called him “the best offensive lineman of all-time.” He was first-team All-Pro seven times and went to nine Pro Bowls. The NFL Players Association gave him its Offensive Lineman of the Year Award four times.

Hannah was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (7)

Dwight Stephenson, Alabama: Class of 1998

Center, 1980-1987 Miami Dolphins: Called “a man among children” by Bear Bryant, Stephenson had his playing days cut short by a knee injury. But in eight NFL seasons, he made first-team All-Pro four times, was All-AFC five straight seasons, played in two Super Bowls and won the 1985 NFL Man of the Year Award.

Stephenson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his sixth year of eligibility and his fifth year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (8)

Ozzie Newsome, Colbert County High School, Alabama: Class of 1999

Tight end, 1978-1990 Cleveland Browns: A three-sport star at Colbert County High School, Newsome went from Alabama All-American to NFL star. When Newsome retired, he had caught more passes than any tight end in NFL history, and only three wide receivers had more receptions. He remains the Browns’ all-time leading receiver. Newsome also is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Newsome was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fourth year of eligibility and third year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (9)

John Stallworth, Tuscaloosa High School, : Class of 2002

Wide receiver, 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers: Stallworth played on four Super Bowl-winning teams in Pittsburgh, catching three TD passes in NFL championship games. A first-team All-Pro in 1979, Stallworth was a three-time Pro Bowler and recorded three 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Steelers.

Stallworth was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his 10th year of eligibility and eighth year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (10)

Derrick Thomas, Alabama: Class of 2009

Outside linebacker, 1989-1999 Kansas City Chiefs: Thomas went from Alabama and the SEC sack record to the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. In his second season, he led the NFL with 20 sacks, including a record seven in one game. The nine-time Pro Bowler and the sack leader of the 1990s also was the 1993 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. He’s in the College Football Hall of Fame, too.

Thomas was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth year of eligibility and fifth year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (11)

Walter Jones, Aliceville High School: Class of 2014

Offensive tackle, 1997-2008 Seattle Seahawks: Jones started all 180 of his NFL games at left offensive tackle for Seattle. A first-team All-Pro pick four times, Jones went to nine Pro Bowls and helped the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl for the 2005 season.

Jones was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (12)

Kevin Greene, Auburn: Class of 2016

Outside linebacker, 1985-1992 Los Angeles Rams, 1993-1995 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1996, 1998-1999 Carolina Panthers, 1997 San Francisco 49ers: The former Auburn walk-on’s 160 career sacks are the most for any player who was primarily a linebacker and rank third in NFL history. Greene went to five Pro Bowls, earned first-team All-Pro selection in 1994 and 1996 and was a linebacker on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team for the 1990s.

Greene was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his 12th year of eligibility and fifth year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (13)

Ken Stabler, Foley High School, Alabama: Class of 2016

Quarterback, 1970-1979 Oakland Raiders, 1980-1981 Houston Oilers, 1982-1984 New Orleans Saints: Stabler became Oakland’s starting quarterback in 1973, and for the next five seasons, the Raiders reached at least the AFC Championship Game, winning the Super Bowl for the 1976 season. Stabler received The Associated Press’ NFL MVP Award in 1974 and the 1976 Bert Bell Award as the NFL’s Player of the Year. He went to four Pro Bowls and was the All-Pro QB in 1974.

Stabler was a nominee of the Seniors Committee.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (14)

Robert Brazile, Vigor High School in Prichard: Class of 2018

Linebacker, 1975-1984 Houston Oilers: Brazile played right outside linebacker for 10 seasons without missing a game – and starting all 147 of them for Houston. After entering the NFL from Jackson State as the sixth player picked in the 1975 draft, Brazile won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, earned a Pro Bowl invitation annually from 1976 through 1982 and received AP first-team All-Pro recognition in 1978 and 1979.

Brazile was a nominee of the Seniors Committee.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (15)

Terrell Owens, Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City: Class of 2018

Wide receiver, 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-2005 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-2008 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals: Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. In NFL history, he ranks eighth in receptions, third in receiving yards and third in TD receptions. Owens holds the NFL record for single-game receptions with 20, had nine 1,000-yard seasons and caught at least 10 touchdown passes in eight seasons. He earned six Pro Bowl invitations and made first-team All-Pro five times.

Owens was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility and his third year as a finalist.

16 Pro Football Hall of Fame members have Alabama roots (16)

DeMarcus Ware, Auburn High School, Troy: Class of 2023

Outside linebacker, 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos: The 11th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Ware went on to record 138.5 sacks, the ninth-most in league history. He received nine Pro Bowl invitations and was first-team All-Pro four times. In the 2015 season, Ware became an NFL champion when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

Ware was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility and his second year as a finalist.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.

FAQs

How many Alabama players are in the NFL Hall of Fame? ›

Hall of Famers by School * denotes player went to multiple schools
Akron(1)
Alabama(8)
Alabama A&M(1)
Alma College(1)
Arizona State(5)
153 more rows

View More
How many Hall of Famers are from University of Alabama? ›

Since its inaugural class that year, Alabama has had 25 persons elected to the Hall of Fame as either a player or coach of the Crimson Tide. The first Alabama inductees into the Hall of Fame were Don Hutson and Frank Thomas as part of the inaugural class in 1951.

Find Out More
What teams have the most Pro Football Hall of Famers? ›

When Hester and former standout defensive tackle Steve McMichael are enshrined Saturday, it will give the Bears 32 Hall of Famers, extending their lead for the most among NFL teams.

Read More
How many NFL Hall of Famers are from Western Pennsylvania? ›

George Blanda (Youngwood), Johnny Unitas (Pittsburgh), Joe Montana (New Eagle) and Dan Marino (Pittsburgh) are all from Western Pennsylvania. More Hall of Famers (33) have been born in Pennsylvania than any other state.

Find Out More
Who has the most Alabama players in the NFL? ›

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles have the most former Alabama players on their rosters with seven apiece. The Chicago Bears are the only team without a former Alabama player on its roster.

Read More
How many Alabama quarterbacks are in the Hall of Fame? ›

The Hall-of-Fame is the NFL's highest individual honor commemorating a great player's career. The Crimson Tide has three offensive linemen, three quarterbacks, one defensive end and one two-way player.

Learn More Now
What state has the most Hall of Fame football players? ›

Many states have produced numerous Pro Football Hall of Famers, but one tops the list. That illustrious state is Texas, with the NFL talent factory producing an impressive 36 Hall of Famers.

Read More
Who is the quarterback in the Hall of Fame for Alabama? ›

InducteesJoseph William "Joe" Namath

He led the University of Alabama to a national championship in 1964 and the New York Jets to the Super Bowl in 1969. He was twice All-AFL in 1968 and in 1972; he was the first NFL quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a single season.

Show Me More
How many NFL players graduated from Alabama? ›

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team has had 460 players drafted into the National Football League (NFL) since the league began holding drafts in 1936.

View More
What college has the most players in the NFL Hall of Fame? ›

Most Pro Football Hall of Famers by University
  • Notre Dame - 14.
  • Southern California - 14.
  • Michigan -11.
  • Ohio State - 10.
  • Pittsburgh - 10.
  • Miami (FL) - 9.
  • Alabama - 8.
  • Syracuse - 8.
Feb 8, 2024

View More

Who has the most Hall of Famers on 1 team? ›

Bears lead the way with 39 inductees. This article originally appeared on List Wire: Which NFL team has the most Pro Football Hall of Famers?

Explore More
How many Hall of Famers do the Cowboys have? ›

Team Greats

The Dallas Cowboys have 32 Pro Football Hall of Famers and 22 members in their Ring of Honor.

Learn More
What high school has the most players in the NFL Hall of Fame? ›

  • Aliquippa High alum and former NFL player Ty Law speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. ...
  • "We're just proud," Aliquippa High football head coach Mike Warfield said about the school having the most former NFL players in the Hall of Fame of any high school in the country. (
Aug 4, 2023

Keep Reading
How many NFL Hall of Famers are from Pitt? ›

Pitt's 10 Pro Hall of Famers rank fourth among all colleges. Revis dazzled at Pitt for three seasons before becoming a first-round pick (14th overall selection) of the New York Jets in 2007.

Read The Full Story
Has an Alabama player ever won the NFL MVP? ›

Alabama has had Super Bowl success at quarterback with the first three MVPs being Crimson Tide products, along with Super Bowl 11 winner Ken Stabler. Bart Starr threw two TD passes for Green Bay against Kansas City in Super Bowl 1 and added another the following year against the Raiders.

Continue Reading
What NFL team has more players in the Hall of Fame? ›

Many of their players from that era, including the famed “Steel Curtain” defence, have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. However it is the Chicago Bears who boast the greatest number of former stars in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Get More Info Here
How many active players are in the NFL from Alabama? ›

Alabama Crimson Tide – 62 current NFL players. Auburn Tigers – 31 current NFL players.

Get More Info

