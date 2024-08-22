160+ Text Message Abbreviations and Symbols Decoded | LoveToKnow (2024)

When you're typing with your thumbs, you need to save your effort by communicating with as few letters as possible, right? Abbreviations and text message symbols work like a sort of shorthand to make texting easier and faster (plus they're just fun). Most symbols make sense and have become a normal mainstay in texting, but it's still handy to have a guide to what they mean.

Wedding Plus One Etiquette Tips for Zero Awkwardness This list includes some of the most commonly used abbreviations and acronyms so you can get your point across super efficiently. Most oftenon text today people will use lowercase letters, but some phrases still get the capital-letter treatment. Some abbreviations are also more commonly seen through online chat or forums rather than text messages. Message Abbreviation Alright alr Ask me anything AMA Anyone any1 Are r Are you okay? r u ok? At @ At the moment atm Ate 8 Be b Be right back brb Because bc or bcoz Before b4 Best friends forever BFF Boyfriend BF or bf By the way btw Cutie qt Direct Message DM or dm Do it yourself DIY For 4 Forever 4ever or 4eva For the win ftw For your information fiy Friend of a friend FOAF or foaf Girlfriend GF or gf Good luck gl Good game GG or gg Got to go gtg or g2g Great gr8 Happy birthday hbd How about you? hbu Hugs and kisses XO or xo I don't care idc I don't know idc I guess ig I love you ily I miss you imu or imy I see ic If you know you know iykyk In my opinion IMO In real life IRL orirl Just in case jic Just kidding jk Just so you know jsyk Later L8R or l8r Laughing out loud lol Let me know lmk Love luv ( referring to a person ) Never mind nvm No big deal nbd No problem np Not for sale nfs Not goingtolie ngl Not safe for work NSFW ornsfw Obviously obv Oh my God OMG or om On my way onw Or best offer obo People ppl Please plz or pls Point of view POV Quote of the day QOTD Real quick rq Right now rn Rolling on the floor with laughter rofl See you later c u l8r Shaking my head smh Sorry sry or srry Talk to you later ttyl Thank you ty Thanks thx Thinking about you thinking ab u To be determined TBD or tbd To be honest tbh Too long, didn't read TL; DR Today 2day Tonight 2nite Wait w8 Way to go wtg What are you doing? wyd What's good? wsg What's up? wsp Where are you at? wya Without w/o or wo You only live once YOLO You u Your or You're ur Quick Tip When you're sending a texting symbol, it's definitely worth keeping your audience in mind. You need the person reading it to understand what you're talking about, and they may or may not know the meaning behind abbreviations for texting. Basically, if you text your grandma to tell her you "8" instead of "ate," she is going to be totally (and probably hilariously) confused.

Less Commonly Used Abbreviations or Acronyms There are also some older text or online message symbols that aren't as commonly used, including the following. Message Abbreviation And & or + At any rate AAR Back in five BI5 Belly laughing BL Better you than me BYTM Bored to death B2D Cancelled CX Don't mention it DMI End of text ETX Hi again REHI Face to face F2F Kiss for you K4U or KFY Keep it real KIR Must be nice MBN Moving right along MRA Oh no I didn't ONID One to one 121 Over and out OAO Quit Laughing QL Read and find out ROFO Reason to be single RTBS Same to you S2U

Common Text Message Emoticon Symbols Emoticons are pictures or faces made from characters on a phone's keypad. They've mostly been replaced with emojis these days, but you can give your messages a retro cute look by including them. You may choose to send emoticons to express your mood or add some humor or personality to a message rather than typing out an entire message or sending an emoji. Need to Know Emoticons actually predate texting and are from the early days of the internet. Think of them as the grandparents of today's emoji. Using them is a cute nod to the past, though. See Also 55+ Text abbreviations for business and casual contexts Meaning Emoticon Angel 0:-) Angry >:-( Baby ~:o Braces :-# Cat =^.^= Confused :-/ or %-( or :-S Crying :'-( or : ,-( Dork 8-B Drool :-)... Elvis Presley 5:-) Evil >-) Glasses 8-) Greedy $_$ Happy :-) or :) Happy Tears :') Heart <3 Hugs (((H))) Intoxicated %-} King \VVV/ Kiss :-* Laughing :-D Liar :-----) Lips are sealed :-x Pig :@ Pirate P-( Punk -:-) Queen \%%%/ Robot <(-_-)> Rolling your eyes @@ Rose @-}--- Runny Nose :-~) Sad :-( or :( Santa Claus *<|:o)> Shifty :-\ Shock :-() Smoking :-Q Snake ~~~~8} Sticking tongue out :-p or :p Sunglasses B-) Surprised :-o Tongue-tied :-& Uncle Sam =I:-)= Wink ;-) or ;) Yawn |-O Yelling :-@ Quick Tip There are a couple of non-emoji emoticons some peoplelike to regularly use. XO means a surprised face, and XD stands for an excited emoticon or a big smiley face.

Text Message Symbols Your Phone Gives You Not all texting symbols are things you send to someone. Sometimes, your phone uses a symbol to tell you what's going on with your text. The symbols depend on the the kind of phone you have.

Android Texting Symbols When you send a text with an Android phone, you may see these symbols: Single check mark - Your text was sent.

Double check mark - Your text was received by the person you're texting.

Colored double check mark - The person you're texting read your message.

Clock with timer - Your text is still sending.

iPhone Texting Symbols If you have an iPhone, you might see symbols like these when you're texting: ... - The other person is typing back.

Red exclamation point in a circle - Your message did not send.

Heart - The other person loves your message.

Thumbs up - The other person likes your message.

