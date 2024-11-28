17 Day Diet Cycle 1 Recipes (A Curated Collection) (2024)

Several times a year I host various Cycle 1 Challenges for the 17 Day Diet.

It’s been a while since I’ve updated this post with most recently 17 Day Diet Cycle 1 recipes, so I’ve now included recipes from Cycle 1 Challenges held as recently as 2023!

I always see awesome results from participants when we have our daily Facebook chatsinside of our private Facebook group. In fact, members lose an average of 8 pounds using my meal plans during our Cycle 1 Challenges!

However, many participants do get a bit bored with our favorite lean protein, chicken.

I can’t imagine why! ;)

This is a common issue we face — we get bored with our meals, and often this is one of the main reasons for falling off the weight loss wagon.

Here is a curation of my favorite Cycle 1 17 Day Diet recipes, designed to give you full flavor with huge impact, and are easy to make so you’re not spending a lot of time in the kitchen!

Plus, most of my recipes are family friendly. This means your spouse or kids can enjoy the same dinner as you so you’re not having to make two separate meals.

I frequently update this blog post with more Cycle 1 recipes that are favorites of the 17 Day Diet community!

Lemony Chicken and Kale Detox Soup

This Lemony Chicken and Kale Detox Soup is a recipe I featured in my Fresh & Clean 17 Spring Challenge recently.

It was a huge hit, too!

The soup is yummy and detoxifying and the fresh squeeze of lemon at the end brighten up the dish and makes it perfect for Spring!

Carrot & Apple Soup

This was a huge hit in a previous 17 Day Diet Challenge.

Many participants were hesitant about trying this recipe, but 100% of those who did fell madly in love with it. Try it for yourself!

One Skillet Chicken Taco Casserole

This is a newer recipe that I featured in my Tasty Cycle 1 Meal Plan that we used for our New Year Cycle 1 Challenge.

This One Skillet Chicken Taco Casserole was a HUGE hit!

It seemed like everyone who tried it absolutely LOVED it!

Oven Baked Chicken Fajitas

This Oven Baked Chicken Fajitas was a recipe from a previous Cycle 1 Challenge that a participant posted on one of our Facebook chats.

With a little bit of creativity, we can turn our chicken into a wonderfully delicious meal (so much so you’ll want seconds!).

Loaded Chicken Vegetable Soup

This is also a newer recipe that comes from my Eat to Achieve Cycle 1 Meal Plan that we use a few times a year (it’s usually available during the winter months).

My Loaded Chicken Vegetable Soup is a perfect low carb soup for Cycle 1.

The can of diced tomatoes in this soup make it taste so rich.

It’s one of my absolute favorite low carb soups!

Chicken Cabbage & Broccoli Stir Fry

This recipe is loosely based on Egg Roll in a Bowl a la Judy.

It’s packed with immune boosting and detoxifying ingredients.

Full of fiber and protein, this recipe is perfect for lunches to help keep you satiated for hours.

Plus, it keeps well for leftovers and can last a single person several days for lunches or dinners.

I feature this recipe in my Fresh & Clean 17 Spring Challenge that happens once a year, so I wanted to share it with you so you can enjoy year-round!

Greek Egg Cups

This Greek Egg Cups were also a huge hit during our New Year’s challenge.

This particular low carb breakfast recipe comes straight from my Tasty Cycle 1 Meal Plan.

This is not your usual egg muffin recipe and that’s why everyone loved it!

Breakfast can get a little boring with the same old scrambled eggs, so why not switch things up a bit?

It’s so easy to change the flavor with a few ingredients that make it taste new and interesting!

Grown Up Tuna Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

This Grown Up Tuna Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing is a gluten-free recipe I found online that I modified for the 17 Day Diet.

The 17 Day Diet is so flexible that you can transform almost any recipe into a healthy alternative.

If you’re tired of chicken, this tuna salad will be a much welcomed addition!

Ground Turkey Asian Lettuce Wraps

This is the newest recipe on the list coming from my Delish Spring Cycle 1 Meal Plan.

This Ground Turkey Asian Lettuce Wraps recipe is already getting rave reviews. It’s simple and delicious!

I also try to make most of my dinners family friendly so it makes your job at home easier!

Chicken with Mexican Dry Rub with Fruit Salsa

This Chicken with Mexican Dry Rub with Fruit Salsa recipe is a personal favorite of mine!

This is based on a family recipe that I’ve modified over the years.

The fruit (tomatoes) salsa makes this dish so fresh and it literally sings in your mouth!

Creativity is key! Feel free to add onions to your salsa (I’m not a fan so I skipped them).

With a few spices and some yummy seasonings, you can transform your chicken into a whole new experience!

Buffalo Chicken Salad with Greek Yogurt

This is another yummy recipe I featured in a previous weight loss challenge.

This Buffalo Chicken Salad with Greek Yogurt is a perfect salad topper for the entire week.

As you can see from the title of the recipe, we’re using Greek yogurt instead of a traditional mayonnaise-based recipe and the result is nothing short of yummy goodness!

Low Carb Turkey Meatballs with Marinara Sauce

This is another family friendly recipe I feature in my Delish Spring Cycle 1 Meal Plan.

My Low Carb Turkey Meatballs with Marinara Sauce is already a huge hit and we haven’t even started our challenge yet!

This recipe is so easy to make, that it can definitely be served even during busy weeks!

Cool Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Looking to adda little Asian flare to your menu this week?

This Cool Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe is the perfect healthy alternative to those not-so-healthy dishes (think anything sweet and deep fried).

There’s nothing like the cool, crisp of fresh lettuce with hot chicken! I love it and think you will, too!

Chicken Lombardy

I recently featured this Chicken Lombardy recipe in our Spring Cleanse Challenge(this is a special Spring Cleanse that happens once a year).

This Chicken Lombardy recipe was so tasty that it became a huge hit with the participants.

If you make this dish, make sure you have enough for leftovers the next day as leftovers are even better!

Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites

Here’s another low carb breakfast recipe for cycle 1.

This comes from my Delish Cycle 1 Meal Plan that we’ll use for our upcoming Spring Challenge!

This recipe, like my other egg muffins, is super easy with simple ingredients.

They freeze well, making these in larger batches is ideal for quick and on-the-go breakfast on busy mornings!

Green Chili Chicken Enchilada with Cauliflower

This Green Chili Chicken Enchilada with Cauliflower recipe was such a huge hit with my Challenge participants, that I decided to feature this same recipe in my newly updated meal plan for the 17 Day Diet, Simple N’ Lean 17.

It has become a regular dinner rotation in my house and it’s really easy to make.

It freezes well and the leftovers are divine!

Chicken Paprikash

This Chicken Paprikash was an instant hit with fellow Challenge participants.

I took this recipe from my Monthly Dinner Club archives and thought it was too good not to share.

This is a simple dish with a lot of flavor. I’m positive your family will love it!

Which dish will you make for your next meal?

Here’s a quick overview of my Recipe Ideas for the C1 17 Day Diet Challenge: