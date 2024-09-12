17 Most Valuable Quarter Error Coins Worth Money (with Pictures) (2024)

You might not know much about coins and the people who collect them. But once in a while, you may hear about a penny or a dime that sold for millions of dollars, and it may pique your curiosity. So let’s get you familiar. Apart from the rarity, type, year, and condition of the coin, errors can pleasantly raise prices. Let’s create a most valuable quarters list as we learn more.

Most Valuable Quarter Errors List

1. 2004-D Wisconsin Quarter Extra Leaf Low Business Strike

First, let’s talk about quarters in general. Since 1932, they’ve had George Washington on the obverse (that’s the heads side), though none were minted in 1933. It’s an important coin for various reasons. Commercially, it’s the most commonly used coin for everyday transactions.

Year: 2004

2004 Series: State Quarters

State Quarters Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Extra Leaf Low

Extra Leaf Low Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Date of Sale: 12 th January 2020

12 January 2020 Price: $6,000

But this 25c coin – which is a quarter of a dollar (hence its nickname) – holds symbolic importance too. Washington was the 1st US President and is still among the most popular ones. So his coins are often used to commemorate landmark events and celebrate key people.

Check 2004 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

2. 1822 Capped Bust Quarter 25/50c Regular Strike

Some of the milestones marked on Washington Quarters include American Women (2022 onward), the 50 US States (1999 to 2008), DC + the 5 US Territories (2009), and America’s National Parks (2010 to 2021). These were always featured on the tails side of the 25c coin.

Year: 1822

1822 Series: Capped Bust

Capped Bust Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Error: Denomination Struck Twice – 25c over 50c

Denomination Struck Twice – 25c over 50c Grade: MS 66

MS 66 Date of Sale: 1 st April 2009

1 April 2009 Price: $184,000

Now let’s get into coin errors. The most valuable ones are mistakes that happen at the mint while the coin is originally being made. Recognized errors are listed in books, and you can send your coin to an appraisal agency to have it verified and priced based on its main flaw.

Check 1822 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

3. 2004-D Wisconsin Quarter Extra Leaf High Regular Strike

Around 20 coin mistakes are acknowledged by industry experts. And on certain years and denominations, these errors are familiar. We’ll go over some common ones, explaining what they’re called and how they happen. Since some are so valuable, people counterfeit them too!

Year: 2004

2004 Series: State Quarters

State Quarters Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Extra Leaf High

Extra Leaf High Grade: MS 66

MS 66 Date of Sale: 7 th July 2006

7 July 2006 Price: $2,530

First, a primer on how coins are made. The designer makes an 8” model called a galvano that is shrunk to the right size at the mint. This is used to make a master hub and master dies that are struck onto blank discs called planchets. The planchets have specific metal compositions.

Check 2004 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

4. 2000-P Maryland Quarter Muled with Sacagawea Dollar

Because every coin has a particular diameter, thickness, and metal mix, planchets sheets are fed into a blanking machine where they’re punched into little circles. The relevant obverse and reverse dies strike each planchet at least once to transfer the designated design onto it.

Year: 2000

2000 Series: State Quarters

State Quarters Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Error: Mule – Maryland Quarter Obverse with Sacagawea Dollar Reverse

Mule – Maryland Quarter Obverse with Sacagawea Dollar Reverse Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Date of Sale: 21 st March 2018

21 March 2018 Price: $192,000

Coin errors happen if the wrong die is used on the wrong planchet, if the imprint doesn’t get stamped correctly, if the planchet is somehow incomplete, etc. Sometimes, the error happens on the die and is then copied onto all the coins that were made using that same damaged die.

5. 1828 Capped Bust Quarter 25/50c Regular Strike

Let’s begin with doubled die errors. These happen when the second hub strike hits a slightly different part of the die, causing the writing (i.e. mottos and legends), numbers (i.e. the mint date) or the image (aka the device) to be doubled. You’ll see the earlier imprint underneath.

Year: 1828

1828 Series: Capped Bust

Capped Bust Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Error: Denomination Stamped Twice – 25c over 50c

Denomination Stamped Twice – 25c over 50c Grade: MS 67+

MS 67+ Date of Sale: 15 th November 2013

15 November 2013 Price: $352,500

This creates a sort of double-vision or blurred effect that gets copied on every coin that die strikes. If the mistake is on the heads side, it’s a DDO or Doubled Die Obverse. For tails, it’s a DDR or Doubled Die Reverse. You can also get triple or quadruple errors e.g. TDR, QDO, etc.

Check 1828 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

6. 1918/7-S Overdate Full Head Standing Liberty Quarter

Usually, different dies are used for the obverse and reverse of a coin, so every coin design comes in pairs. But sometimes, the front die of one coin is combined with the back die of another coin. This can cause a variety of big mint mistakes. One example is a mule error.

Year: 1918 over 1917

1918 over 1917 Series: Standing Liberty

Standing Liberty Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Error: Overdate – 1918/7

Overdate – 1918/7 Grade: MS 64+ FH

MS 64+ FH Date of Sale: 17 th September 2020

17 September 2020 Price: $336,000

That’s when different denomination designs appear on the same coin e.g. a penny obverse on a dime reverse. A less dramatic mistake is when the front die is from one year, say 1998, and the back die is from another year, e.g. 1999. That’s written as 1998 obverse on 1999 reverse.

Check 1918/7 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

7. 2009-D District of Columbia DDR Quarter Business Strike

Another mint mistake is planchet-based, and there are multiple types. A coin might be struck on a blank with the wrong metal e.g. a clad coin struck on a gold or silver planchet. Or it may be struck on the wrong size and denomination, such as a nickel struck on a Half Dollar blank.

Year: 2009

2009 Series: DC and Territories

DC and Territories Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Doubled Die Reverse

Doubled Die Reverse Grade: MS 66

MS 66 Date of Sale: 10 th July 2014

10 July 2014 Price: $3,055

This mint mistake is sometimes mistaken for a double denomination error. That’s when a coin that’s already completed goes through the mint again and is imprinted with the design of another coin. For example, a penny might be re-struck with the portrait of a Half Dollar.

Check 2009 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

8. 1891 Seated Liberty Quarter MPD Regular Strike

For clad coins, part of the coating may be missing, creating a two-tone coin. The die itself can also cause mint errors. If the die or planchet moves between strikes, it causes an overstrike, off-center, or overlapping multi-strike. A portion of the imprint overshoots the coin’s collar.

Year: 1891

1891 Series: Seated Liberty

Seated Liberty Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Error: Misplaced Date

Misplaced Date Grade: MS 64

MS 64 Date of Sale: 2 nd August 2017

2 August 2017 Price: $1,058

On the other hand, a foreign object might slide between the die and the planchet, leaving traces of its presence on the completed coin. This causes a strikethrough. It can be quite valuable if you can identify and even find the original contaminant that created the mistake.

Check 1891 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

9. 1999-P Susan B. Anthony $1 Struck on a 1999 Georgia Quarter

Dies can be used thousands of times before they’re replaced. Their rate of use depends on the metal and the coin design. Harder metals punish the dies more, so they wear out faster. And detailed coins need extra strikes for every coin, so they get re-used and replaced more often.

Best Coin Dealer Near Me Want to Find the best coin dealer near you? Here we can help. (with customer reviews and Rating) Find best coin dealer near me

Year: 1999

1999 Series: State Quarters

State Quarters Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Error: Wrong Planchet – SBA $1 Struck on a Quarter

Wrong Planchet – SBA $1 Struck on a Quarter Grade: MS 63

MS 63 Date of Sale: January 2009

January 2009 Price: $10,925

As these dies get older, they develop cracks and flaws called cuds that sometimes transfer onto the planchet. Other times, mint workers re-polish or re-sculpt the dies to fix the damage and end up accidentally erasing some design details e.g. on 3-and-a-half leg Buffalo Nickels.

10. 1983-P Spitting Eagle Type 2 Clad Quarter Business Strike

One funny error category that’s easy to spot is the Doubled Eye or Doubled Ear. It’s a DDO (Doubled Die Obverse) where the second strike distorts the portrait – technically known as the device. So the image ends up with a double-vision eye or ear, just as the name explains.

Year: 1983

1983 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Error: Die Clash – Spitting Eagle

Die Clash – Spitting Eagle Grade: MS 66+

MS 66+ Date of Sale: 13 th March 2018

13 March 2018 Price: $504

But most of the time, DDRs, DDOs, QDRs, etc. are most visible on the legends, mottos, and dates of the coin. They’re different from mechanical doubling aka machine doubling, where the die was made correctly, but the blank shifted between strikes causing a double or triple.

11. 1976-D Bicentennial Quarter (1776-1976) DDO Regular Strike

How can you distinguish die doubling from planchet doubling aka shelf doubling? Ordinary people might not know how, so you can check numismatic references, websites, or appraisal companies. These experts have information about specific dies so they can confirm the facts.

Year: 1976

1976 Series: Bicentennial Quarter

Bicentennial Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Doubled Die Obverse

Doubled Die Obverse Grade: MS 66

MS 66 Date of Sale: 7 th May 2023

7 May 2023 Price: $8,400

Modern coins rarely have mint errors though, since most of the processes are automated. Even the design is done digitally on a computer before feeding it into hub and die makers. The coins are only stamped once by steel dies so there’s no chance of doubling or tripling.

12. 1970-D Quarter DDO Type 2 Regular Strike

The US made its first-ever coins in 1792. At the time, the US Mint only had one branch in Philadelphia. But over the years, other branches opened so coins were stamped with initials to show which branch made them. These included D for Denver or CC for Carson City Mint.

Year: 1970

1970 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Doubled Die Obverse

Doubled Die Obverse Grade: MS 65

MS 65 Date of Sale: 3 rd January 2012

3 January 2012 Price: $2,875

In the early days, the mint marks were placed by hand using a puncheon. So you might find one placed on top of another, with the earlier one peeping out underneath. That’s called an RPM or re-punched mint mark. The error is recorded as D/D or S/S (S over S or D over D).

13. 1892 S/S RPM Barber Quarter Business Strike

Alternatively, a mint mark might be punched on top of an existing mint mark from another mint, such as D/S (D over S). This happened when excess blanks from one mint were taken to another branch for recycling since the mint mark was often the last detail added to a coin.

Year: 1892

1892 Series: Barber Quarter

Barber Quarter Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Error: Repunched Mint Mark

Repunched Mint Mark Grade: MS 64

MS 64 Date of Sale: 30 th October 2018

30 October 2018 Price: $1,440

That error is sometimes called OMM or over mint mark. If this happened with two dates e.g. 1941 over 1942, that’s an overdate, recorded as 1941/2. Occasionally, mint marks and dates were struck too high or low i.e. a misplaced mint mark (MM) or a misplaced date (MPD).

FREE Appraisal & Sell Your Coins If you are still unsure about the price of your coins, you can appraise and sell your coins for free through our verified platform. Free Coin Appraisal & Sell

Check 1892 Quarter History, Variety Price Chart & Errors List

14. 1957-D Misplaced MM Quarter Regular Strike

When coins are being made, a type of conveyor belt system to pushes the planchets into position. They go through the upsetting machine to raise their rims before they’re led toward the dies. Finally, they go through the incusion machine if their edges (thin sides) need reeds.

Year: 1957

1957 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Misplaced Mint Mark

Misplaced Mint Mark Grade: MS 66+

MS 66+ Date of Sale: 14 th July 2021

14 July 2021 Price: $1,860

Sometimes, a stamped planchet gets stuck on the die, blurring the coin below. They’re called die cap errors (on the stuck coin) or brockage errors (on the obscured side of the coin). Also, when two coins get mashed together like that, one of them might curve out i.e. cupped error.

15. 1990-S Proof Deep Cameo DDO Quarter

In situations where coins are capped or blocked, the damaged coins might get stuck together. They’re referred to as bonded coins and may be sold as a pair or a set. These coins will often have part of the design on one coin while the rest is on the other coins. Some parts are blank.

Year: 1990

1990 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: San Francisco

San Francisco Error: Doubled Die Obverse

Doubled Die Obverse Grade: PR 70 DCAM

PR 70 DCAM Date of Sale: 4 th January 2017

4 January 2017 Price: $7,050

Also, on coins with misalignment (i.e. where the die or the planchet moves between strikes), the error is typically described by explaining the angle or percentage of the movement. You’ll see it listed as a 90% or 5% misalignment, for example. Blanks can also be sliced or clipped.

16. 1943 DDO Quarter Business Strike

Best Coin Dealer Near Me Want to Find the best coin dealer near you? Here we can help. (with customer reviews and Rating) Find best coin dealer near me

We’ve noted that the thinnest side of a coin – the part that you flip – is called its edge. And most coins have a raised border called a rim or collar. These days, the rim is made by an upsetting machine. In the past, the mint used a three-piece detachable collar to make them.

Year: 1943

1943 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

None (Philadelphia) Error: Doubled Die Obverse

Doubled Die Obverse Grade: MS 67

MS 67 Date of Sale: 22 nd March 2020

22 March 2020 Price: $22,250

The rim is important because it helps the coin maintain its shape during striking. It ensures the uniform size and weight of the coin, which guarantees the consistency of its value. If the collar separated too soon, part of the metal spilled over aka a broadstrike or partial collar.

17. 1942-D DDR Quarter Regular Strike

What causes a coin to leave the mint with blank surfaces? Several possibilities exist. It could be a die cap or brockage that left the middle surface unstamped. Or a die adjustment where the striking die was too weak to fully imprint. It helps them find the right pressure settings.

Year: 1942

1942 Series: Washington Quarter

Washington Quarter Mint Mark: Denver

Denver Error: Doubled Die Reverse

Doubled Die Reverse Grade: MS 66+

MS 66+ Date of Sale: 16 th November 2012

16 November 2012 Price: $8,225

It could be a misalignment where the coin entered and exited the press at an angle so only part of its surface got struck. Or it could be a bonded or mated pair where the two outer sides were struck. It could even be a foldover, where the blank landed vertically and got smashed.