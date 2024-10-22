17237, Germany | 3 bed house for rent #100214392 | Rentberry (2024)

About This House

The house Vogelsang has 2 bedrooms (one double bed, a bunk bed). In addition, a sleeping area with twin beds on the gallery on the top floor.

Furthermore, you have a travel cot available, so that an additional baby / toddler can be easily accommodated.

The kitchen is fully equipped and leaves little to be desired (dishwasher, microwave, coffee maker, toaster and much more). The common room with TV / Sat and radio invites you to read and decelerate. From there, straight onto your patio. Umbrella and patio furniture.

A 2 person kayak (with trolley, double paddles, safety vests in different sizes and waterproof fuse tonne) is for you.